Common Mistakes of Fledgling Entrepreneurs

By

Entrepreneurship is one of the most profitable industries out there. However, there are a couple of mistakes and pitfalls that should be avoided at all costs. Right now, let us take a close and detailed look at three common business mistakes of fledgling entrepreneurs.

Working With the Wrong People

You need to surround yourself with the right people. No matter how competent you are, you can’t get the job done without some help. Connect with entrepreneurs who know what they are doing and who have years of experience in the field. While it might be tempting to work with your friends or family, these are distractions from your ultimate goal. If you want to become the best entrepreneur you can be, you need to surround yourself with people that meet a high standard.

Ignoring Instincts

It’s important to trust your instincts. Some novice entrepreneurs rely too much on textbooks and standard procedures. If the advice isn’t applicable for your situation, don’t use it. It’s crucial to have a bit of common sense as an entrepreneur. When you can get into the habit of making rational decisions, you’ll find that success lines itself up naturally. That being said, it does pay off to do your research and listen to the advice and experiences of other entrepreneurs before diving right in.

Not Prioritizing Sales

Sales should be your highest priority as an entrepreneur. No matter how personable or influential you are, if your sales are low, you’re not making money. Take a moment to set up a spreadsheet so you can track your sales from week to week. If you notice a sudden drop for any reason, you need to pay attention to what could be causing this. Low sales are a major cause of concern that should not be overlooked.

These are a couple of common business mistakes fledgling entrepreneurs tend to make. With a little bit of foresight, you can avoid making these mistakes. You’ll be well on your way to successful entrepreneurship. There may not be one clear and true path to success as a business owner, but learning about common mistakes and how to avoid making them can help novice entrepreneurs make a name for themselves.

Originally published on KellyHoggan.com.

    kelly hoggan headshot

    Kelly Hoggan, Principal Officer at H4 Solutions

    For more than thirty years, Kelly Hoggan has led a successful career in the field of aviation security. Presently, he is the Founder and Principal Officer at H4 Solutions, a consulting firm devoted to providing solutions and insights to individuals and businesses in the aviation industry. Kelly Hoggan’s expertise comes from decades in the aviation security industry, and with every client, Kelly strives to offer insightful, productive guidance to ensure his clients are satisfied and well-advised.

    From a young age, Kelly Hoggan knew he wanted to be involved in aviation, and with parents who worked in government positions, Kelly found aviation security to be of particular interest. Since then, he has worked to develop his skills to best serve his clients. From learning the ins and outs of the aviation industry to establishing strong connections with others in the field, Kelly Hoggan is dedicated to expanding his own knowledge to best support security initiatives and the health of his clients’ businesses.

    Kelly Hoggan understands the need for continuous improvement from a business standpoint, especially in the aviation security industry. With an increasing number of cyber threats, airports and other aviation institutions must be willing to increase efforts toward cybersecurity as well as physical security measures.

    No matter what the challenge, Kelly Hoggan rises to face it head-on. He enjoys helping others find solutions, and with his experience and expertise, he often finds success in this endeavor. You can learn more about Kelly Hoggan by visiting his website.

