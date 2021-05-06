Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Common Mistakes Made by New Philanthropists

Philanthropists have a significant impact when they dedicate their time, money, and skills to the community. However, it is the effectiveness of their contributions that matters. Most of the new emerging philanthropists lack the skills needed in the philanthropic sector. Therefore, they end up making simple funding mistakes that are easily avoidable.

The new foundation leaders ought to seek knowledge of what they are indulging in. Such preparation helps the foundation last longer and achieve its goals. Below are a few mistakes often made by new philanthropists and how to avoid them.

Failing to Learn

Many businesses fail when the business owner becomes refrain from learning new things. Similarly, the principle applies to running a foundation. When philanthropists inhibit their knowledge growth, they subsequently deter the foundation’s growth.

Learning is a process that never ends. Thus, philanthropists should always look forward to learning more about their foundation’s area of interest.

Failing to Include Their Community

The community surrounding a foundation plays a significant role in the foundation’s performance. The community will often have a better insight into issues affecting them. Thus, their contributions and opinions are invaluable. It would be unwise to fail to seek the people’s view while trying to help them.

The community knows more about the issues a philanthropist wants to curb. Create an environment where the people are willing to share their opinion. This strategy makes them feel appreciated.

Making Many Little Commitments Rather Than A Few Huge Commitments

Many donors make small contributions to many recipients. On the contrary, it would be wise to commit a more significant commitment to a few recipients. As a new philanthropist, one may be a little confused about what they want to achieve with their foundation.

It usually takes a significant amount of money to solve a community problem. Therefore, little commitments make less of a felt impact. The little donations enable very little performance of the foundation. Therefore, a new philanthropist should focus on making huge commitments.

The success of a foundation depends on the management board. Many mistakes made by new foundation boards are avoidable. These mistakes can be avoided by seeking knowledge related to the organization’s activities and involving the community. Knowing some of the above errors would help a new philanthropist avoid getting into the same, thus leading to the foundation’s success.

    David-Koppelman.png

    David Koppelman, Manager, Owner, and CEO at Koppelman Law Firm

    From a very young age, David Koppelman knew he was meant to help others in need. Professionally, he would achieve this feat through establishing his own law firm, Koppelman Law Firm, and helping clients find justice for cases of wrongful death, personal injury, and the like. Personally, David makes it a point to volunteer within his community and around the globe. As such, he is a major supporter of PAWS LA, and recently spent six to eight weeks providing aid to Ethiopian refugees in Israel. To learn more about David Koppelman and the issues he supports, be sure to visit his website.

