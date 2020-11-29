Common Interview Mistakes to Avoid

You’ve spent days preparing. You’ve read up on the company. You’ve perfected your handshake, and your outfit is on point. When the time finally comes, you feel ready to take on the interview…and then you show up as an awkward, lesser-version of yourself.

As a career coach, I empower my clients to take control of their job search and step into their interviews with confidence. At the start, most of them approach job-hunting with a similar timid, nervous, or pessimistic attitude. Trust me when I say that this energy can be felt throughout the process, and your interviewers won’t get to experience the best version of you. Interviews take preparation and practice (as well as a bit more positivity)!

Here are five common interview mistakes that I’ve seen time and time again. All of these can be easily avoided if you prepare and know what to look out for.

1. Showing up earlier than necessary. 9:30am means 9:30am, or 10 minutes earlier at most. While you definitely don’t want to be late, you also don’t want to keep announce your presence earlier than necessary. It will only stress your interviewer out, which is not a great way to get started. Respect your future employer’s schedule. Get to the location early, but wait in the car or freshen up in the restroom until it’s go time.

2. Ignoring the company culture.First impressions are everything. Are you interviewing at a formal corporation or at a trendy startup? Is everyone in suits, business casual, or shorts and flip-flops? While I don’t encourage you to show up too casual, do your research beforehand and get a feel for the environment. This will ensure you not only show up dressed appropriately (either in a suit or something more business casual), but you’ll also get an idea of how you’ll fit in there and how the interview process will flow. Will it be extremely formal or more laidback? If you know someone that works there, try to get an understanding of the environment beforehand and prepare accordingly.

3. Complaining about your current or former job. Whatever you do, please do not talk trash about your former boss, colleague, or work environment. The last thing your prospective employer wants to hear is that you are a whiner. It doesn’t matter how bad your previous place of employment was. Try to keep a positive spin on things. What did you learn from the experience? How can you prevent that situation from happening again? Incorporate that mentality in your responses, and don’t bring the conversation down with bad vibes.

4. Not giving yourself enough credit. You got to the interview for a reason. They already saw something in you, based on your resume, credentials, or a phone interview. Now is your chance to bring your personality and credibility to life by highlighting your achievements. Showcase what you’ve done on a group project, or discuss your insane knack for cost savings. Remember, this isn’t being boastful; it’s simply letting them know what you have to offer. Don’t downplay your accomplishments. They want to hire someone who isn’t afraid to contribute.

5. Discussing money too early. Let the employer bring up finances. Better yet, leave that discussion for a call with HR. If they do ask what you’re looking for during the interview, tell them you’re negotiable based on the range…and then get down to business when the offer finally comes in. There is no need to get hung up on the details when you aren’t even sure if the job is a match for what you. Don’t send your employer running the opposite direction by focusing on material aspects only. There’s a time and a place for salary negotiation.

When it comes down to it, interviews can be stressful, but they don’t have to rule you. You CAN survive and overcome a tough job hunt. Use your common sense, put in the work beforehand, and show up (not too early) as the best version of yourself. If you can keep a positive attitude throughout the process, and avoid making these common mistakes, your interviewers will take notice.

You’ll be on your way to a new job in no time.

By Ashley Stahl, Originally Published in Forbes

For a FREE course to land a new job you love, launch your dream business, or find your purpose, visit https://ashleystahl.com/