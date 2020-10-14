Many people have issues with goal setting due to limiting beliefs and get in their own way. Some of the most common barriers to goal setting involve fear and lack of belief in yourself enough to even set a goal, much less follow steps toward achieving them. Perhaps if you know some of the most common goal setting obstacles you can work toward overcoming them.

You Don’t Want What You Think You Want

Some goals are set because other people want them for you. If you don’t really want what you say you want, it will be very difficult to set and achieve that goal. Be sure that you’ve set the goals for the right reasons and that it’s something you really want. Write down the pros and cons of any goal and know why you want to achieve that result before setting it in stone.

You Don’t Truly Understand the Importance of Goal Setting

Many people think goal setting is just hocus pocus and doesn’t really work. If you don’t really understand the power behind appropriately goal setting, it can be hard to take the time out of your day to truly set a goal. To understand the importance of goal setting, read several books about success and you’ll find that the most successful people set realistic goals, and then worked that goal into their schedule every single day. Even people who experience overnight success didn’t really achieve everything overnight. It was many nights of following a plan that brought results.

You’re Not Really Sure How to Set a Reasonable Goal

If you’ve actually tried to set a goal before but didn’t experience results, it’s probably because you just don’t know how to set a goal. It’s not as easy as just writing down a dream. Goals are not dreaming. They are realistic, specific, achievable end results that you want to see. Take the time to learn the best goal setting techniques to experience goal setting success.

You are Scared of Failure

Many people do not bother setting goals because they have a self-limiting belief that they’ll fail anyway. Therefore, if they do not set a goal, they won’t have to be a failure. But remember that the idea of planning to succeed over planning to fail is realistic. No goal setting is a recipe for failure; goal setting is a recipe for success. When you accept that you can only achieve real success through goal setting, you’ll overcome this obstacle.

You’re Afraid of Judgment

Sometimes people are scared to set a goal for something because they see it as outrageous. For instance, let’s say that you want to go back to college to get a master’s degree, or you want to start your own business. You fear that if you set that goal, and other people know about the goal they’ll judge you harshly for wanting it or for some other imagined issue. If you are worried about what others think of you, it’s time to dig deep inside yourself and get over it. The truth is, what you think of yourself is more important than anything else. When you stop judging yourself, you’ll stop worrying about the judgment of others.

You are Afraid of Success

Believe it or not, some people are literally afraid of success. They feel too much pressure surrounding success to make goals to be successful. They are more comfortable in their role as someone who is not successful or who is normal instead of as someone who sets a goal, works toward achieving it and is seen as a success. The truth is, there will always be people who want to tear you down once you achieve some success, but the saddest thing in life is regretting not doing something. Most people regret the things they did not do, more than the things they did do – right or wrong.

You Secretly Do Not Think You’re Worth It

This is where the way you see yourself is important because if you see yourself as someone who doesn’t follow through, who doesn’t succeed, and who can’t change their life, you’ll avoid goal setting like the plague. You’re the only person on Earth who can control your actions, so you’re the only one who can set the goals for you and the only one who can make yourself feel worthwhile.

You Don’t Really Believe It’s Possible

People avoid goal setting because they simply do not see the vision of what can be. They don’t believe it. They don’t picture themselves fully at the point of success, experiencing success. Since they think it can’t happen, they don’t try. But the truth is, you can’t know for sure about anything unless you follow the steps necessary to reach a goal. You can dream big and reach for the stars. Trying is more important in most circles than actually making it. Chances are that if you really try, you will make it after all.

Goal setting is imperative if you want to truly see all your dreams and visions come to fruition. It doesn’t matter if it’s business oriented or personal – setting a realistic and achievable goal and then working toward realizing that goal on a daily basis does work. You just must do the work.