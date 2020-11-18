Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Common Fears New Leaders Need to Overcome

Advancing into a leadership position is an exciting opportunity, but it also carries a great deal of responsibility. Most people feel a sense of apprehension upon stepping into a leadership role for the first time, but it’s important to keep those fears in perspective. When you realize that these are common fears, you can handle them a little better.

Undervaluing Your Self-Worth

It’s very common to feel as though you’re underqualified for a leadership position, but you can’t let that fear run wild. This is a common fear and you have probably felt it before, so you should draw on your past experiences in dealing with it. If that doesn’t help, look for a way to set that fear aside, so you can perform the roles of your new position to the best of your abilities. In time, you’ll forget you ever doubted your capabilities.

Losing Friends

Another common fear is that, as you assume the role of leader, you’ll be ruining the friendships you have had with your co-workers. In bold terms, if you’re not losing some friends, you’re doing something wrong. In your new position, a part of your job is to enforce the organization’s policies, so, if your team is violating those rules, they’re the ones putting you in the position of the enemy. Those who truly value their friendship with you will show the respect you deserve as their leader.

Making Tough Decisions

Once you step into the role of leader, you’ll be faced with the difficult decisions that you saw your own leaders face in the past. While you will make wrong decisions from time to time, you can’t let that fear lead you to inaction. A good leader will use their past experiences and intuition to make the best possible decision. If you can set your fear aside long enough to do that, you’ll either make a good decision, or you’ll have an opportunity to learn something more about being a leader.

You’re not the first one to doubt your ability to lead, but it’s important to deal with those fears in your own way. In time, you’ll forget that you ever entertained those doubts, and you’ll lead with more confidence. However, you have to be prepared to make mistakes and experience the ups and downs of leadership first.

Jason William Kumpf, Director Of Strategic Partnerships at OFX Global Payments

Jason William Kumpf currently works as the Director of Strategic Partnerships at OFX Global Payments. Working in international business for over a decade, he has experience in the expat sector, e-commerce, finance, and global real estate. Being exposed to different sectors in the various international and national markets, Jason has been able to amass an impressive network of global experts, such as Fortune 500 companies and exciting, fledgling startups.

Jason William Kumpf is passionate about equipping new generations of international business professionals with the skills they need to thrive and build a better world through effective leadership. He currently serves on the Young Members Board for FIABCI International Real Estate Foundation, a French entity active in 48 countries.

Jason Kumpf is fluent in English, French, and Greek.

 

 

 

 

