Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Common Causes of Burnout and How to Avoid Them

Burnout: it’s that moment when you mentally and emotionally hit a wall at work. The more you try to ignore that wall, the worse everything becomes—your job performance nose-dives. Your mental health wears down. You may even find yourself developing physical symptoms like panic attacks, headaches, stomachaches, and insomnia. What causes burnout, and how can […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Burnout: it’s that moment when you mentally and emotionally hit a wall at work. The more you try to ignore that wall, the worse everything becomes—your job performance nose-dives. Your mental health wears down. You may even find yourself developing physical symptoms like panic attacks, headaches, stomachaches, and insomnia.

What causes burnout, and how can you avoid it?

Leading Causes of Burnout

The World Health Organization defines burnout as an “occupational phenomenon” caused by continual and unrelieved high-stress levels at work. This is compounded by failing to create healthy boundaries and learning how to say “no” when needed. (Healthline points out that burnout can happen to full-time parents as well, as caring for a young child around the clock seven days a week is like being on the job nonstop.)

Brit & Co identifies seven work personality types that are prone to burnout:

  • The Competitor: The one willing to do whatever it takes to succeed.
  • The Taskmaster: The one highly focused on doing.
  • The Perfectionist: The one who is never satisfied with his own work.
  • The People-Pleaser: The one who craves approval.
  • The Overachiever: The one who thinks more is better.
  • The Micro-Manager: The one who trusts no one but themselves.
  • The Ruminator: The one who can’t stop thinking about work.

This uninterrupted stress can wreak havoc on your health, leading to fatigue, disinterest in both your work and personal lives, a desire to isolate yourself, and irritability. You may find yourself getting lost in escapism fantasies. As your immune system is worn down, you may find yourself getting sick much more frequently than usual.

How to Avoid Burnout

The most important element of avoiding — and recovering from — occupational burnout is making time for self-care. Attend to the basics: eat a good diet, practice healthy sleep habits, and exercise. Even if you don’t have time to spend hours at the gym, a brisk 30-minute walk or a 15-minute high-intensity interval training workout is all you need to boost your mood and your overall health.

It would help if you had a creative outlet. Do you like to write? Sculpt? Paint? Play the piano? Play golf? Make time to indulge in these. You’re a human being, not a robot designed to work, work, work.

Learning how to say “no” at work is also very important. Harvard Business Review recommends that when you’re asked to take on more work, evaluate whether you can reasonably shoulder the extra workload while performing well at your current tasks. If you can’t, give a firm and neutral “no” accompanied by an honest explanation. Most people want to be team players, and that’s good; however, if taking on extra work causes other areas of your work and personal life to suffer, it isn’t worth it.

    Ryan Bufton TG profile

    Ryan Bufton, Certified Social Worker at Independent

    Ryan Bufton is an experienced Milwaukee-based social worker and mental health expert. He has lived a life with dedication and compassion for those who struggle with mental health, and has found these traits have provided him with a vigorous career. As a master's level therapist-in-training & Social Worker, he has deeply delved into the study of mental health, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and Trauma Counseling. His career roles have been largely within the city of Milwaukee, where he has earned a good reputation for his interest in improving the mental health options available to those around him. Today, he has been responsible for many aspects of mental health care, including diagnoses and care, applied behavioral therapy, case management, and many more aspects of mental health management.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    burnout
    Community//

    Signs and symptoms that can tell you have reached the point of job burnout stress

    by Dawanyo
    Kyle Boyce Rogers real estate blog header 1
    Community//

    Real Estate and Burnout – a Brief Guide

    by Kyle Boyce Rogers
    Community//

    Michael Greenlee How to Avoid Burnout as a Professional

    by Michael Greenlee Wine

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.