Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Commit to Your Heart’s Health

February is American Heart Month, a time to recognize the devastating impact that heart disease has on our communities. President Lyndon B. Johnson was the first to sign a proclamation designating February as a time to increase public knowledge of this issue, and 57 years later, heart health is more important than ever. Heart disease […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

February is American Heart Month, a time to recognize the devastating impact that heart disease has on our communities. President Lyndon B. Johnson was the first to sign a proclamation designating February as a time to increase public knowledge of this issue, and 57 years later, heart health is more important than ever.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for all genders and most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. In fact, one person in the U.S. dies from heart disease every 36 seconds. This equates to roughly 655,000 deaths annually, or 1 in every 4 deaths total.

This disease also has a tremendous economic impact on our nation, costing nearly $219 billion in both 2014 and 2015. This figure is expected to rise by nearly 500% to $1 trillion by 2035, when the number of Americans with heart disease is anticipated to reach 131.2 million, or roughly 45% of the population.

The two leading types of heart disease are coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart attack. CAD is the most common, with roughly 18.2 million adults having the disease. It claims nearly 366,000 lives annually in the U.S. Nearly 20% of CAD deaths occur in adults under the age of 65.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. experiences a heart attack. This translates to nearly 805,000 people every year. Of those, 605,000 are a first-time heart attack, 200,000 are a repeat occurrence and about 1 in 5 people don’t even realize they’ve had one.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists several risk factors for developing heart disease:

There are several ways you can prioritize your heart’s health:

  • Eat healthier.
  • Increase your physical activity.
  • Quit smoking, if you’re a smoker, and avoid secondhand smoke.
  • Take control of your cholesterol and blood pressure.
  • Decrease alcohol consumption.
  • Manage stress effectively.

After 57 years of celebrating American Heart Month, it remains critical that we take control of our health and protect our hearts. This February, let’s all commit to a healthier lifestyle that prioritizes heart health! Are ready to make heart health a priority? Find a nurse practitioner near you.

    Sophia L. Thomas

    Sophia L. Thomas, AANP President, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP at The American Association of Nurse Practitioners

    Over her 23-year nurse practitioner career, Sophia L. Thomas DNP, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP, has been active within several professional organizations, including AANP, FAANP and the Louisiana Association of Nurse Practitioners (LANP). Dr. Thomas has been chosen by her fellow nurse practitioners as the President of the American Association of Nurse Practitioner for the 2019-2021 term. She has served in several elected and appointed leadership positions, including as the President of LANP and as the AANP Region 6 Director. She has been appointed to numerous committees within each of these organizations. She was inducted as a Fellow of the AANP in 2012 and of the National Academy of Practice in Nursing in 2013.

    Dr. Thomas advocates for NP scope of practice legislation and for improving patient access to quality, affordable health care. She has been a health policy voice for the NP profession on both the state and national levels. In addition to her advocacy, she impacts NP education as clinical faculty for Georgetown University’s FNP program as well as through publications and presentations on multiple clinical topics. Dr. Thomas is a legal Expert Witness, testifying regarding nurse practitioner scope of practice issues. Her multimedia reach includes print, radio and television, and she has been an AANP spokesperson, including being featured in Money Magazine and on NBC News with Brian Williams. The interview aired on 110 NBC stations to an audience of 4.9-million.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    2019 Northern NJ Go Red for Women Luncheon

    by Madinah N. James
    Wisdom//

    Ways to Love Your Heart and Smile This Valentine’s Day

    by Dr. Jonathan B. Levine
    This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
    Community//

    The Mental Health Crisis of America: COVID-19

    by Michaela Kiersch

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.