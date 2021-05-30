Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Commencement’s Address

The way that she stood there with such elegantly illustrated poise and studiously echoed, wise wisdoms at the podium, an equated smile and a posture that graced a genuine gesture, accurately parallels aerially and aquatically designated moves.  Madame Vice President is a boss title of an experiential leader role for Kamala Harris, historically earned and […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The way that she stood there with such elegantly illustrated poise and studiously echoed, wise wisdoms at the podium, an equated smile and a posture that graced a genuine gesture, accurately parallels aerially and aquatically designated moves. 

Madame Vice President is a boss title of an experiential leader role for Kamala Harris, historically earned and embraced, months following a unique, first of its kind swearing in ceremony.

Now that summer has quickly approached, eventful commencements once again effectively, efficiently dominate in their invited return games. Acknowledged are the countlessly synched, refreshingly spotless, external polished, fine black, white, gold and deep navy blue officer deemed caps seen visibly worn upon the introduction towards a brand new graduating class. A notable milestone captivates a fellow strongly uniformed crowd, minus regularity’s many a differentiated, colorfully represented gown and tassels enthusiastically turned in direction to the left, from the right. Sacrificed honors proudly award youngly chosen, bravely decorative, partnered servicing men and women cadets as their bright futures await their destined, defined callings.

Expertly coordinated, signaled salutes attention grab from Maryland’s relaxingly, sleepily nicknamed, elite bayside, waterfront capitol. Beautiful stars and stripes perfectly fly in etiquette’s solemnly patterned, pursued, reverberated unison. 

America’s anthem stays in mind through neutrally vivid photo of last year, erasable at most.

A fit role model figure sets the trends, providing accented permission to a country’s intricately valued mission, defending the land of the free and the home of the brave. Poetic, patriotic image is more than a rectangularly shaped flag and an opened hand on a heart, a long willed, awaited testament and an everlasting commitment to a job. Elevated flight lifts a man’s fortuned support. Dedicated action welcomes a hope creator’s godspeed.

https://link.medium.com/RWsg81IGGgb

    Samantha Steiner, Contributing Columnist

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.