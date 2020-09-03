Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Come Home Seinfeld

The City Will Become Alive Again When We All Come Home. I know. Because I Finally Did.

I’m home!  

Truly, there is no place like home.  I’ve always thought of the importance of home being who you are with.  That still rings true and for me, now, home is NYC with every single person in it. 

I feel like I cheated on NYC when I left in March with my ex-husband, his wife, her ex and our kids.  We were in Vermont and then Maine for almost 6 months all together. 

Albert with her kids, her ex, his wife and her ex in Maine

Vermont was really hard.  It was at the beginning of the pandemic when everyone and everything was isolated.  On top of that our house was isolating. There wasn’t a person to see for miles. Even a walk to the end of the driveway and then on the nearby roads was lonely.  There was no one to wave to. There was no one to say hi to. For someone who loves people, for someone who thrives in numbers, I have never felt more alone even though I was in a house full of people.

When we arrived in Maine I felt alive again.  We were lucky enough to be living in a small town where we could walk or bike anywhere.  A town where, though safe and masked, we could sit outside, go to a beach, bike to get ice coffee and sit and talk to strangers who would become friends.  A place where the kids could feel independent and safely walk and bike to get ice cream.

Other than my college years in Boston I haven’t lived in places other than Long Island and NYC. Since I was diagnosed with cancer 4 1/2 years ago I became determined to travel. I overcame fears and certain comforts to live a fuller and more adventurous life than ever before. 

I’ve never been the type who “summers.”  I don’t have a second home. I rent our home.  Since my divorce I’ve moved every 3-4 years to find a better place for me and my boys at a better New York City price.  I’ve also always preferred to spend money on travel and experiences than a bigger home and things we don’t need. 

I’m sure you’ve all read and seen on the news what is happening to our hometown, NYC.  You may have read Jerry Seinfeld’s piece, reacting to James Altucher’s piece saying NYC is dead.  You may have read Seinfeld’s piece saying NYC will never die.  I’ve had texts and emails from local friends in my neighborhood asking me to speak out, to help and to raise my voice about what’s going on in our Upper West Side neighborhood.  I didn’t feel it was right to speak from so far away.  

Now that I’m home, I don’t want to contribute to tearing my city apart.  I want to help. We did come home to a city that isn’t the same as when we left.  When we left my boys could wander our neighborhood alone or with friends. They now can’t.  When we left, we thought school closings were temporary. Now, they’ve been delayed once again, and I don’t even think I will send mine to his public school.  Culture in the city is still closed. But outside is open.

So that’s what I’m choosing to focus on.  I’ve taken a Citibike for rides (donning mask and gloves).  I’m dining outside. I’m shopping local. I’m shopping small businesses.   

Albert and business partner at TheMOMS.com, Melissa Gerstein at outdoor spin class in NYC

Today I rode down the bike path on the Hudson River to my first NYC outdoor spin class.  I’ve spun outside all summer in Maine but this class made me feel more at home than I have thus far.  It was the energy. The people. The sign of rebuilding. The vibe in front of the Vessel, a spot we were all just meeting before the city got sick, is coming back.   So Seinfeld, COME HOME TOO. We know the clubs are still closed but how about humoring us on a street corner. 

We know we have problems to fix.  We have streets to save and homeless to help.  The city will become alive again when we all come home.  I know. Because I finally did.  

Denise Albert, Co-Founder at The MOMS & Mamarazzi

Denise Albert is an award-winning journalist, television producer and Co-Founder of The MOMS (TheMOMS.com‬) and Mamarazzi Celebrity Events.  She is a Journalist, Cancer Survivor and Activist.  Denise is a Former Producer at Good Morning America, and Former President and Executive Producer at David Blaine Productions.   She was the Co-Host of MOMS & The City on NBC's Digital Television Platform and Co-Host of The MOMS on SiriusXM Radio and Mamarazzi on People.com. The MOMS created the first ever mom-focused town hall series called Mamarazzi. The ever-popular Mamarazzi® events give influential moms and media access to celebrities in a town-hall discussion while partnering with top consumer brands.  Mamarazzi guests have included Emmy and Oscar winners, Sarah Jessica Parker, Will Smith, Nicole Kidman, Tina Fey, Hugh Jackman and Goldie Hawn.  To date she has executed over 300 Mamarazzi events.

 

Albert is also an Advocate for Breast Cancer and has shared her story on People.com and had an on-going series at GoodHousekeeping.com.  Denise speaks at Medical Conferences, Charity Events and other organizations on a variety of topics about her journey including alongside Mariano Rivera as keynote for his recent charity event.

 

When Denise was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in December, 2015, she felt lucky to be diagnosed early after she found a lump just months after a mammography (she had received a letter saying it was normal but didn't read further to see that it said she had dense breasts and may want further testing).  She had a lumpectomy in January and was fortunate enough to share her story on People.com‬.  Denise used social media and her platforms with The MOMS along with an ongoing series at GoodHousekeeping.com‬ to continue to write about her journey.  ‬‬‬‬‬‬

 

Denise's video with the TSA after a horrific experience at LAX went viral and Denise is using that to educate others on the best ways to travel with illness.  Denise is in touch with hundreds of patients and families across the country and believes this answers the "why me?" and is passionate about raising awareness for Breast Cancer and helping others.

 

 The MOMS created, produced and hosted, Strut, The Fashionable Mom Show that presented three times at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center.  Denise contributed to The Hufﬁngton Post Parents and The Hufﬁngton Post Divorce, where she wrote a series called, "Divorce Diaries". Denise previously served as a feature reporter for NBA-TV and a producer at Inside Edition.  Denise is a better mom because she works and a better worker because she’s a mom. She lives in NYC with her two boys, Jaron and Jaylan.

