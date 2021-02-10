Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Combatting Burnout in the Real Estate Development Industry

Burnout is challenging to deal with no matter what your walk of life is. Real estate development, in particular, can be taxing with its long hours, numerous clients, property evaluation, and so on. It’s far too easy to get overwhelmed by everything going on at work and find yourself crashing because of it all, which is why you need to not only know the signs of burnout but how to combat them. 

Common Signs of Burnout

There are both psychological and physical signs of burnout that you need to be aware of. Psychological signs include (but are not limited to):

  • Anxiety
  • Detachment
  • Difficulty concentrating
  • Fatigue
  • Absenteeism
  • Cynicism

Physical signs include (but are not limited to):

  • Exhaustion
  • Aches and pains
  • Hypertension
  • Difficulty sleeping and/or a disrupted sleep cycle
  • Muscle tension

How to Deal With Burnout

If you notice yourself experiencing burnout symptoms, don’t fret—there are many ways that you can handle burnout and get back to your normal self in no time. 

  • Rest: It’s vital that you make sure you get rest when you’re feeling burnout. This doesn’t just mean sleep; take some time to slow down and relax when you’re at home, or take a few moments at work to find a quiet place to let yourself relax. 
  • Vacation: Vacation is a wonderful thing, especially if you’re experiencing burnout. It’s not the most convenient solution, but sometimes all it takes to lift your mood is a change in scenery. A week or so away from work can give you the distance you need to return rejuvenated and ready to go.
  • Exercise: It doesn’t matter what exercise you do—exercise in general can be great for the body and mind. Physical activity releases neurotransmitters that raise your serotonin levels, which will help you sleep better, think more clearly, and generally be in a better mood.

Of course, not everyone can take time off to look after themselves, which makes handling your burnout more difficult. It’s not impossible though: there are plenty of ways to handle your burnout while still going to work. 

  • Work smart: Working hard is great, but it’ll get you nowhere if you’re burned out. Instead, focus on working smart; figure out what you can handle, what you can’t handle, and take care of yourself while getting your job done.
  • Set parameters: If you’re not one to take breaks on the fly, schedule them in your calendar and stick to it. If necessary, make notes to delegate certain tasks to others to take a load off your plate. 

The most important thing to remember is to look after yourself. Do something other than work by starting or continuing hobbies, and do what you can to not check your email outside of work hours. Personal time is just as important as work time is, and you need to separate them from one another to achieve that work-life balance. Take care of yourself, and everything else will fall into place.

    Richard Carr, Chief Executive at Fortitudo Property Ltd.

    Richard Carr's career as an entrepreneur began in 1981 when, at just 21, he founded Richard Carr Property, his first venture. From there, the rest, as they say, is history. After building enough capital with his first venture, Richard went on to found Allied Restaurants, which he later sold to Grand Metropolitan. He also went on to pioneer his Megabowl 10-Pin Bowling Concept, building Allied Leisure into an industry leader in the leisure arena.

    Richard left the leisure arena to move into the hospitality sector, where he founded Ravine Lifestyle, soon developing the business into a recognized brand. It was in 2016 that he officially made the move into real estate as the Chief Executive of Fortitudo Property Ltd.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

