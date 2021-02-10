Combatting Burnout in the Real Estate Development Industry

Burnout is challenging to deal with no matter what your walk of life is. Real estate development, in particular, can be taxing with its long hours, numerous clients, property evaluation, and so on. It’s far too easy to get overwhelmed by everything going on at work and find yourself crashing because of it all, which is why you need to not only know the signs of burnout but how to combat them.

Common Signs of Burnout

There are both psychological and physical signs of burnout that you need to be aware of. Psychological signs include (but are not limited to):

Anxiety

Detachment

Difficulty concentrating

Fatigue

Absenteeism

Cynicism

Physical signs include (but are not limited to):

Exhaustion

Aches and pains

Hypertension

Difficulty sleeping and/or a disrupted sleep cycle

Muscle tension

How to Deal With Burnout

If you notice yourself experiencing burnout symptoms, don’t fret—there are many ways that you can handle burnout and get back to your normal self in no time.

Rest : It’s vital that you make sure you get rest when you’re feeling burnout. This doesn’t just mean sleep; take some time to slow down and relax when you’re at home, or take a few moments at work to find a quiet place to let yourself relax.

: It’s vital that you make sure you get rest when you’re feeling burnout. This doesn’t just mean sleep; take some time to slow down and relax when you’re at home, or take a few moments at work to find a quiet place to let yourself relax. Vacation : Vacation is a wonderful thing, especially if you’re experiencing burnout. It’s not the most convenient solution, but sometimes all it takes to lift your mood is a change in scenery. A week or so away from work can give you the distance you need to return rejuvenated and ready to go.

: Vacation is a wonderful thing, especially if you’re experiencing burnout. It’s not the most convenient solution, but sometimes all it takes to lift your mood is a change in scenery. A week or so away from work can give you the distance you need to return rejuvenated and ready to go. Exercise: It doesn’t matter what exercise you do—exercise in general can be great for the body and mind. Physical activity releases neurotransmitters that raise your serotonin levels, which will help you sleep better, think more clearly, and generally be in a better mood.

Of course, not everyone can take time off to look after themselves, which makes handling your burnout more difficult. It’s not impossible though: there are plenty of ways to handle your burnout while still going to work.

Work smart : Working hard is great, but it’ll get you nowhere if you’re burned out. Instead, focus on working smart; figure out what you can handle, what you can’t handle, and take care of yourself while getting your job done.

: Working hard is great, but it’ll get you nowhere if you’re burned out. Instead, focus on working smart; figure out what you can handle, what you can’t handle, and take care of yourself while getting your job done. Set parameters: If you’re not one to take breaks on the fly, schedule them in your calendar and stick to it. If necessary, make notes to delegate certain tasks to others to take a load off your plate.

The most important thing to remember is to look after yourself. Do something other than work by starting or continuing hobbies, and do what you can to not check your email outside of work hours. Personal time is just as important as work time is, and you need to separate them from one another to achieve that work-life balance. Take care of yourself, and everything else will fall into place.