Colton Griffin of Flourish Software: “Pick your tech stack wisely”

As part of my series about the “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Successful App or SaaS”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Colton Griffin.

Colton Griffin is CEO of Flourish Software, a leading supply chain management and seed to sale tracking software solution for the cannabis, CBD, and hemp verticals. Colton’s career and expertise are at the intersection of supply chain operations, enterprise software, and analytics. He graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville with a BS in Industrial Engineering.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

After receiving an industrial engineering degree, I started my career at a large enterprise supply chain software company in Atlanta. I grew up in Tennessee and was eager to move to a larger city and explore a career path in consulting solving interesting problems. I quickly developed a niche skillset focused on analytics and reporting applied to large warehouse, order management, and transportation software systems. My career took me “in house” to a Fortune 500 conglomerate also in Atlanta to build and manage operational reporting. After a few years, I wanted to build something larger. I started a consulting practice, met my co-founders, and decide to forego getting an MBA to build a business.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led you to think of the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Sometimes the best things in life happen by chance. This was one of them. I’ve been a long-time advocate for cannabis legalization and supporter of hemp, but I wasn’t in the action of the early legal states like Colorado while I was living in the Southeast. On a trip to California, we fell into the cannabis industry and drove back to LAX thinking there was really something here. After significant discovery we saw an opportunity to bring our supply chain operations and software expertise into what was clearly going to be one of the hottest, most impactful growth industries of our generation. That was early 2017, and we haven’t looked back sense.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Being a CEO of a startup is a constant wave of ups and downs. Have I thought about giving up? More times than I want to admit. What keeps me going is seeing the results of the work we do with our clients. You have to be passionate about what you’re doing on a day-to-day basis to be successful, even more so in a startup. One of our first clients is going public this summer at nearly a 2B dollars valuation. I’m constantly inspired by the change we are making in the world.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

We spent years really understanding this market to find product market fit. It’s been a team effort anchored by close collaboration with our customers. When the state track and trace system’s API went down, we engineered proprietary systems to reconcile. When state regulations change on a dime, we are thankful for our agile development process to quickly deploy new code and adapt. When your benefits company dropped us mid-month due to a cannabis affiliation, we quickly found an alternative (and cleaned up the tax reporting for months to come). The only way you can survive in this industry is with grit and resilience.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our level of service and subject matter expertise separates us from what sometimes looks like a crowded field. We win on our technology and ability to deploy it. One marquee distribution client struggled for a year to implement a traditional ERP being resold into the industry. They engaged us, and we helped them not only align all the systems and operations on our platform, but also pick up 70% more brands in a year.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Take advantage of paid time off, set working hours and keep them, and remind yourself every day of something that you are thankful for.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

This journey is all about the team. I don’t think we would’ve been able to pull off what we’ve pulled off without intense teamwork, communication, and alignment.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Approximately how many users or subscribers does your app or software currently have? Can you share with our readers three of the main steps you’ve taken to build such a large community?

Thousands of users use our software every week. We run a strong inbound strategy complemented with outbound targeted campaigns. We’ve also had success in leveraging relationships and referrals. Our best advocates are our happy customers. Selling B2B the community aspect of what we do is a bit different from B2C companies.

What is your monetization model? How do you monetize your community of users? Have you considered other monetization options? Why did you not use those?

We decided to keep pricing simple for the first few years. We charge per instance of the software that we sell. We have explored usage pricing models, and we will be watching a tiered plan soon. It’s important when you are early stage to test pricing in order to inform an optimal strategy going forward.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful app or a SaaS? Please share a story or an example for each.

Relentlessly focus on solving pain points and creating value for your customers. We validate our product roadmap with key accounts and conduct user research regularly. For some businesses monetization can come second to customer acquisition, but at the end of the day every company needs to generate profits. Design this into the product early so it can scale. Managing billing for us was a nightmare until we integrated our billing solution into the product. The SaaS business model is highly dependent on metrics. Implement systems and processes to capture consistent data early. It will drastically help in growth and fundraising. We’ve always used a CRM, which provides critical historical data on our sales cycles, sales touches to close, close rates, etc. QA is never an afterthought, and technical debt can overwhelm you if not managed. We’re able to deploy new features quickly with confidence due to significant investments in QA early on. Pick your tech stack wisely. Technology is not one size fits all.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’m very focused on helping mitigate climate change and restore balance with our environment. We must reduce waste, stop deforestation, and significantly curtail the use of fossil fuels. The easiest action every person can take is to adopt a more plant-based diet.

