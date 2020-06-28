Coltlen Keithley Gives His Take On Overcoming Stress And Achieving Success As An Entrepreneur

Recently, I had the pleasure to interview Coltlen Keithley who is a 21-year-old Entrepreneur and Investor who has helped dozens of individuals achieve success and attain their life’s goals.

In this article, we discuss how Coltlen has overcome stress and achieved success over the years.

Living A Stress Free Life

Coltlen advises anyone experiencing a stressful situation to take a breath of fresh air and relax. Stress is our body’s way of reacting to situations that put pressure on us. It’s kind of like a warning. What really matters is how you handle it.

Taking a breather every now and then shouldn’t be much of a problem. As it can mean the difference between you falling sick and you performing at your best. During this time, do things that you enjoy with people that you love. This will push you to achieve more.

Drawing Motivation

Everyone has that one thing that gives them the required drive to push forward in life. That’s what we term “motivation.”

Coltlen’s motivation comes from seeing smiles on the faces of his loved ones. He always draws motivation from the fact that a lot of people didn’t believe in him when he first started out. Now he has proved to them that he is someone not to be doubted.

“I was able to turn those who didn’t believe in me into believers. This is an endless journey for I am always extending my network realm. By continually adding those to my network who may not truly believe in themselves, I am then granted the opportunity to give them something to believe in.” – Coltlen Says.

Achieving Success

In light of this topic, Coltlen explains that you need to surround yourself with people who have the lifestyle you want to have. Apart from that, he recommends that you never stop developing yourself.

In life, everyone has a path to follow and in this path, we will experience obstacles and trials. Instead of letting these obstacles home you down, use them as an opportunity to grow and progress.

“It would be to start” Coltlen says, ” A bird never knows it can fly until it first falls out of its nest. Take that first step towards being who you want to become & even if you do not get there, you will be a hell of a lot closer to that person than when you were standing still.”