it was december 23 i don’t remember the year i was young maybe second grade it was almost dark my dad had returned from the mountains with bags and bags of apples he delivered them to the people who worked for him a holiday gesture of love yes love he asked me to join him […]

    Patty Brown, Founder studiO

    Founder of studiO, creator of Afternoon Spin, writer, daughter, sister, mom, wife, lover of Atticus and Maggy, uniquely human.

