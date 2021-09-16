Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Color Me In Heritage: LatinX Heritage Month #LatinXHeritageMonth2021

The Blesssings Of Colors, For The Celebration Of LatinX Communities! In Honor Of Latino/a Heritage Month! #LatinX

It’s the very first day of Latin X Heritage Month 2021! From September 15-October 15, there is an annual celebration of the different cultures from the Spanish-speaking world. North America. South America. Central America. And parts of the Caribbean. This is LatinX!

As with every celebration, there are certain trends, and festivities, which makes a celebration very obvious! For one, there are the colors. Vibrant. Bright. Lively. There are the designs! All of which comes together, in order to manifest the very aura of a party! Yes. A celebration is at hand.

https://news.usc.edu/191804/latinx-heritage-month-usc-los-angeles-community/

Should we go deeper into the presence of different colors, within LatinX communities, we are sure to gain incite into the myriad personal, treasures, and cultures of LatinX communities. What are the spiritual understandings, within such communities? Of course, Catholicism is the foundational presence of LatinX communities. Simultaneously, it makes you wonder how these cultures (and nations) of people add their own Spanish flair to this institution. What has been birthed within such lands? Furthermore, how have they contributed to the legacy and cultural treasure of such lands?

Food. Music. Festivities. Architecture. Dance. Attire. The list goes on and on and on. Of course, we comprehend the treasures of the Spanish language. However, we are also addressing the reality of other Indigenous languages, which are still present, within these different countries. Makes you question, or want to explore further, the very meaning of LatinX!

https://ncte.org/blog/2019/09/celebrate-hispanic-heritage-month/

Nevertheless, one has so much to look forward to, for this combination of two months. However, you can’t deny that it’s the colors, which entices you. Like a wonder world of magical adventures, the colors pique the imagination. Of course, you yearn to, jump in! The experience is mindblowing. It’s a treasure. It’s a Latino/a vibe for all to hear. Feel the riches of what there is to explore. For the stories are in the colors, and their magic invokes Spanish words!

https://inclusion.uoregon.edu/latinx-heritage-month
https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2018/09/25/need-reason-celebrate-national-hispanic-heritage-month-here
https://youtu.be/DY0vSUOtrk0

    Lauren K. Clark, Lauren K. Clark hails from Atlanta, Georgia. Currently based in Cairo, Egypt, she is a lover of travel, studying different languages, the arts, and more!

    Coming from Atlanta, Georgia, Lauren K. Clark came to Cairo, Egypt for her graduate studies in Gender & Women's Studies/Migration and Refugee Studies. A writer, published in 6 countries, project coordinator, working with refugee/migrant children, and just enjoying the magic and power of life. The world of theater is her therapy, and the performing arts lavishes her world! Enthralled with the mysteries of the Universe, and all the beauties, Creation has to offer.

