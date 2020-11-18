COLOMBIA, THE THIRD DIGITAL GOVERNMENT IN THE WORLD

By Víctor Muñoz

According to this ranking, the state of maturity of our digital government policies exceeds that of Germany, Denmark, Israel, or Japan, to name a few examples. The United Kingdom obtained second place, only surpassing Colombia by 0,01 points. Without a question, positioning ourselves above these countries and comparing ourselves with world leaders in the field is highly satisfactory and must be analyzed carefully to understand how this was possible.

As the OECD points out in its analysis, six components were taken into account, including the prioritized use of data to design public services, the implementation of citizen-centered solutions and the proactivity of the government. This last element is of vital importance given that Colombia obtained a first place among all the OECD countries that were considered in the measurement. Proactivity has been understood as the ability to respond in advance to the needs of citizens through the use of digital solutions. This is essential to understand why Colombia has achieved this position. Colombia has become a regional and global leader in proposals for the use of emerging technologies within the public sector. In recent years we have made important efforts to accelerate the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, or the Internet of Things, even though some consider that we are not prepared to implement this kind of technology.

In this sense, Colombia has developed in the last years a policy of “push” that consists of being ambitious in the use of technologies and the implementation and deployment of really innovative technologies in the country. This deployment will generate interest in technology from different sectors and will “push” the government to make greater efforts to facilitate such adoption, increase infrastructure, connectivity and rethink the necessary regulatory framework. This mindset has made Colombia a leader in the development of a digital government and explains the proactivity we have achieved and that has been recognized worldwide. Other international rankings had already highlighted this process taking place in Colombia, even considering the country as a rising star in the use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Additionally, there is a mature institutional framework that has been developed over several years. Within the Ministry of ICTs, a Digital Government Directorate has been established. The functions of this entity include the consolidation of the digital government policy and the digitalization of the greatest number of processes and public entities. In addition to this, President Duque has made an effort to give greater coordination to the country’s digital policy with the creation of a Presidential Council for Digital Transformation led by Victor Muñoz. This new body led by Muñoz has made great progress in this area, even achieving the rapid and coordinated issuance of the first public policy for digital transformation and artificial intelligence in Colombia’s history. Likewise, the entity managed to identify, socialize and support more than 490 transformational projects within public entities. All this coordination and mature institutional framework are what the OECD recognizes in its index, more so if we consider that countries like Germany have developed a Ministry for Digitalization a little more than two years ago. Colombia’s institutional structure is undoubtedly solid and mature in comparison to many global powers. To this institutional framework, the country expects to add two additional instances such as the International Council of Artificial Intelligence and an Artificial Intelligence task force within the Presidency of the Republic. The objective of the Colombian government is not to consider that the task has already been accomplished, but to increase the efforts in the design of solid governance for emerging technologies.

Finally, this is accompanied by a commitment to technology adoption and deployment that goes beyond public policy design and is materialized in the investment that the country has been making in this area. Entities such as the OECD have considered that sustained investment in technology provides trust in the efforts and technology policies being implemented in Colombia. Under the current circumstances, technological investment has become an essential element to achieve Colombia’s economic recovery. It is relevant to consider how the Colombian government developed a digital chapter in the public policy for economic recovery which is being currently discussed. The policy prioritizes initiatives to increase connectivity, accelerate training in digital skills and develop a solid data infrastructure, amongst others. In this sense, Colombia, like South Korea or the European Union, has bet on its digital agenda as an element that can accelerate the development of the economy. Few countries in the region can make this kind of bet on its digital government policy to achieve rapid recovery.

Therefore, the results obtained on the DGI published by the OECD is not a surprise. It is the result of a continuous and ambitious effort that has only increased in recent years. Now the challenge is to maintain this positioning and achieve even better results that continue to improve the lives of millions of Colombians. In the end, this is the true objective of all these efforts made by the government, to make Colombians’ lives better by achieving a sustainable digital transformation.