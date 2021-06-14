Contributor Log In/Sign Up
College Courses to Increase Your Entrepreneurial Skillset

Entrepreneurship can be a great way to build income and a name for yourself. However, it’s not easy to be an entrepreneur at all. You’ll want to make sure that you’re going to college to become an entrepreneur. Consider taking these college classes to help you.

FINANCE

To become an entrepreneur, you’re going to have to be good with money. That means balancing all of your profits and expenses from whatever company you’re working with.

To do this, you should attend some finance classes. These classes should tell you how to balance your checkbook, do taxes, understand liabilities, and more. Ensure that you take finance classes when attending college.

PUBLIC SPEAKING

Many famous entrepreneurs like Bill Gates and Walt Disney got to their fame through their public speaking skills. These skills allow you to connect to an audience of the general public and essential officials in business.

For this reason, you should be taking public speaking classes. These classes allow you to practice speaking to others, giving you public speaking skills when talking to others. Make sure you go through public speaking classes to become an entrepreneur.

MARKETING

A good part of being an entrepreneur can successfully sell products to the general public. This doesn’t only require good public speaking skills but marketing skills as well.

Marketing classes can help you advertise your products to the general public. You’ll learn about famous people in the marketing industry and campaigns they used to help the general public learn about their products. Ensure you take a marketing class when you attend college.

COMPUTER SCIENCE

Today, most businesses require an online store to be successful. Some businesses rely on an outside company to help them manage their store, but it can be beneficial for you to learn how to create your online store for your business.

To build online stores successfully, you’ll want to take computer science classes. These classes help teach you about web development, allowing you to build websites to your needs.

Computer science classes are also helpful if you’re looking to develop mobile applications for your business. Make sure you take computer science classes if you want to become an entrepreneur.

    Scott Cathcart, CEO / Co-Founder at Cathcart Strategic Advisers

    Living in San Francisco, California, Scott Cathcart is a skilled and driven entrepreneur, investor, startup cofounder, and C-suite executive whose career specializes in the intersection of consumer products, technology, cannabis, entertainment, and lifestyle industries. In his career spanning more than a quarter century, Scott Cathcart has distinguished himself as a multi-national business leader with experience in global business development, finance, corporate development, technology, marketing, licensing, and new product launch.

    Alongside Scott Cathcart's entrepreneurial endeavors, he hones his competitive spirit and fuels his drive through athletics, particularly triathlons. For more than twenty years, Scott has been training for and participating in triathlons. He appreciates the competition and physical fitness components to triathlons as well as the overlaps they share with entrepreneurship in terms of fortitude, drive, and ambition. As of 2019, for 23 years in a row, Scott Cathcart has participated in the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon, held in his home city of San Francisco.

    Learn more about Scott Cathcart, his professional career, and his athletic accomplishments by visiting his website and checking him out on social media!

