Colleen Reagan Noon of Wise Women Book Collective: “Let Go of Control”

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Colleen Reagan Noon.

Colleen Reagan Noon is a best-selling author, educator, and founder of the Wise Women Book Collective. Colleen empowers current and aspiring authors and female-owned publishers to launch their books, providing them with resources, industry knowledge, and individualized support. Colleen earned her B.A. at Rollins College in Winter Park, FL, and her Master’s in Education at Lesley University in Cambridge, MA. http://WiseWomenBookCo.com

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in a small town outside of Syracuse, NY, in which I was the fourth generation on my dad’s side. The middle child, between two boys, I was always trying to look for ways to stand out and for ways to keep my brothers in line. My childhood was full of exploring, swimming, campfires, snow fort building, and all sorts of adventures. Yet also peppered in were the usual adolescent experiences of not feeling like I belonged and dealing with rejection. I knew then that I wasn’t going to walk the typical path in life. But I had no idea what I had in store for me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I like to collect inspiring quotes and use them as my mantras to help me through the tough times in my life. They all come to me exactly when I need them, much as this quote found its way to me. “There will always be something wrong with your circumstances. There will always be something missing from your life. There is nothing you can do to change either of the first two truths. You accept those truths, and it will cut your frustration in half” Uncharted Destiny, Keely Brooke Keith. I read this quote in a book not too long ago, and the truth in it spoke to my heart. Smaller quotes like “would you rather be right or be happy” and “how important is it” were the beginning of my healing journey and still ring true. Then this new quote, I found, brought me to a new level. I have made incredible strides to be where I am today, yet I still default to how much better things could be if I had x,y,z. I have come to embrace my past for the learning experience it was, yet I still feel like all those things I had are missing. I knew these cravings would eat away at me and lead to resentment and unhappiness, but I couldn’t fully identify it all until I discovered this quote. We don’t need to have everything, and we don’t need to have perfect. What we have right now is an amazing gift, just as it is, even if it is hard to see at that moment.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

The past year of my life has brought me much success, which has been an incredible blessing after the tumultuous years I experienced prior. I can attribute three qualities that I had to tune into within myself before this was possible; trust, mindset, and intuition. After what I had gone through, my self-worth was on the ground floor. I felt useless and like a failure. I had tried to start up a business when feeling this way, and it never took off. I had no faith in myself that I could do it or that anyone would want to work with me, and I manifested an unsuccessful attempt. I didn’t trust that I could do it, and I didn’t trust that I deserved it. There wasn’t a flick of a light switch or one podcast or book that changed how I felt about myself. It took a solid year of commitment to rebuilding who I was from the inside out to find that love for myself and claim a healthy self-worth. It set a good foundation to learn how to trust myself again. As soon as that genuine trust in myself returned, my energy changed, and my business took off at lightning speed.

Before working on myself and trying to start up my original business, that low self-worth had also led to a poor mindset. I had heard that all I needed to do was change my thoughts. Changing the thought will change the feeling, which will then change the action. Thinking big could lead to achieving big. This didn’t work for me, though. I was too entrenched in a low energy pattern and survival mode that those positive thoughts were quickly derailed whenever anything in my personal life would pop up. I had to heal my energy in order to be able to hold a stable mindset. This took working through past traumas and doing inner child work to finally come into my own with a mindset that was unshakable and carried enough energy to help bring others up to that level with me.

I have let my intuition guide me in my business. I learned going through hard times that the feelings in my body were a good indicator of what I should do next. I honed these feelings. I learned to trust them more as I learned to trust myself more. I can now feel my way through who I want to work with, how I want to run my business, and what projects I work on next. Without trusting my intuition, I never would have made some of the big, scary moves it took to get where I am today.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

I was that person that you see on Facebook and think that they have a perfect life. A luxury condo in the city, a big, beautiful wedding, international travel numerous times a year, and always eating at the best restaurants in Boston, where we lived. Shortly after we were married, we moved out to the country to a large house on a stunning property and became pregnant with our first child. Without even trying to impress anyone, my life looked glamorous from the outside. Every single dream I had ever had in life had come true, and I had never been happier.

Then, it all came crashing down. I had a 15 month old and was pregnant with my second when I first heard the phrase opioid addiction. My husband had become addicted to pain pills. You would think this was the moment where I realized that my life had been forever altered. But it wasn’t. It took another year and two more relapses for me to see the writing on the wall and realize that I was about to weather a storm, unlike anything I had before.

My husband was immediately sent back to the first rehab he had gone to, but things were so different this time. I was no longer naive to the fact that a thirty-day treatment center would be the cure. The day he left marked the first day of what would become 18 months of raising my young children entirely alone in our beloved home. We lost that home, along with our lake house, all of our savings, and retirement accounts; bad business investments can be a side effect of addiction.

We had to move away from the house that had been the first home that I had owned, where I had brought my babies home from the hospital to, and it was in a town I had felt like I belonged in and thought my children would grow up in. My choices were to move back home with my parents with my two boys or move across the country closer to my husband, even though our relationship was very strained. I chose to give my children a chance to know their dad, and we arrived in Florida with only what would fit in a Uhaul. My dad paid for our rent and food, which was a blessing, but with everything else, we were starting from zero. I had no friends, no local family, no self-worth, no direction in life, and I felt like a complete failure.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

As most humans do, I spent a lot of time worrying about what might happen. Would I lose my house? Would I lose my marriage? Would I have to move? Would I ever work up the courage to tell anyone what was really going on? Would they judge me for it? Often, we worry about things, and they never come to pass. Everything I worried about did come to pass, but the worry only made it worse. Dwelling on the worst-case scenario did not prepare me for when the worst-case scenario came to pass. The thing about living through a worst-case scenario is that I lived through it. I didn’t die. All of that time I spent concerned about how I would ever survive if these things happened looks so silly now on the other side where I can see that the worst things that could happen to me did, but I am still here to tell the tale, and usually with a smile on my face.

How did you react in the short term?

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

Walking through a worst-case scenario is a bit like planning a funeral. There is so much to do and coordinate that it keeps your mind occupied, so you don’t spend too much of that time completely overcome with grief. I was a ‘human doing’ at that time instead of a ‘human being’. I did the next thing in front of me, the next right thing. Everything didn’t come crashing down at once. It was a solid year of consistent crashes, but each was the same. The worry upfront was the worst, the actual event was occupied with doing, which distracted me from the pain, and the aftermath left me with two choices; figure out how to be ok, or crumble.

I consider our move to Florida, where the dust settled. There was nothing else left to lose besides my children, who were healthy and happy, thank goodness. With nothing left to lose, the only way to go was up. But first, I had to deal with the elephant in the room. You know what they say, “wherever you go, there you are.” There was a version of me that existed that was naive and overall optimistic, and not always in the most realistic ways. That version had given way to the shell of a woman that I had come to know who only woke up in the morning to take care of her kids and who was a survivor but at the cost of her soul. I knew I couldn’t stay being this second version, and I didn’t want to go back to being that first version. In my heart, I could see a version of me that had weathered this storm and had learned lessons to become stronger was out there, and I intended to find her.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

I knew I had to fearlessly look at myself, my patterns, my character defects, and my default thinking. I found others who had weathered their own storms and learned to live in a new way. I wanted what they had. I found a mentor who would work with me to help me seek the truth in myself and create a new way of being. We met every week, and still do, and it has completely reframed the way I see what has happened to me and how I view my life now. The first step was to let go of all that I still had been holding onto. I still was so desperate to get it all back somehow that I would never move forward or make good decisions until I let it go. It took a while, but finally, being able to do that was one of the most freeing things in my life.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

Letting go was the first step in my healing. I didn’t just let go once, though. I learned it is a process in which I need to keep letting go every time my thoughts went to a place that wasn’t serving me. It would be great if we could decide to let something go and never think about it again. In my experience, this is not the case. It’s a perpetual letting go. The thing that helps make that continual letting go possible is the internal, emotional shift. I couldn’t keep all of my same thoughts, patterns, and actions and expect to be able to live in a different way.

I had to learn how to train my brain to develop new ways to think and act. It all came down to a simple yet difficult to master process. I would get triggered by something, and there would be an instant thought about it in my brain. The first thought is often one that comes from the old way of thinking that wasn’t serving me. I learned to let that thought exist and pass. To then pause and look for one of my tools or quotes to use for the situation. I would use those to help craft a new, healthier thought and be able to respond appropriately to a situation versus a knee-jerk reaction that was often to my own detriment.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

My mentor that I have been meeting with every Tuesday for two years now, has guided me to find better ways to live that existed within me. She has never lectured, given advice, or told me what I should or shouldn’t do. Instead, she has helped lead me to where I needed to be to make these discoveries on my own.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

It was hard for me to reframe what had happened to me in a positive light other than to say it made me stronger. Indeed it all had made me stronger, but I had been plenty strong before too. I had been a good person and tried my best to help others. It didn’t feel like the purpose of all of this was to be some sort of Scrooge character change. While meditating, one day, the truth of why I had gone through this journey came to me. I had accomplished what I thought was my life goal by the age of thirty. Just because that goal is no longer my reality doesn’t mean that I didn’t achieve it at one point. What if that had been it? What if I peeked at age thirty? My soul craved more than that one goal that I had set for myself in childhood. It accomplished that goal and was ready to head to an even bigger, better destination.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I had always heard the term ‘shallow’ being used to describe people, and it always normally went with certain types of personality traits. Ones, for the most part, that I didn’t identify with. I had been shallow, though. There was so much more to me that I had never discovered because nothing in my life had ever been bad enough to have to look for any of it. I was only using 10% of myself. In my process of working on myself, I found so much more inside of me.

Today at our children’s t-ball practice, my husband and I sat on the bleachers on the sidelines. We are still estranged but very good friends who have found a deep connection to each other through our own individual recoveries. His from substances, and mine from the trap I had created for myself in my mind. We were discussing spiritual enlightenment and what that really meant. It was on this quest for spiritual enlightenment that I had discovered so much more depth to myself. I questioned so much about my view on reality and learned how to shift it. I learned how to tune in deeply to my body, to feel sensations that I could trust to help me make decisions. I haven’t reached the end, I know there is still so much inside me to be explored, but I have come to a spot where I feel like I found what spiritual enlightenment is enough to contribute to the conversation. We came to similar conclusions that can be boiled down to a very simple concept. It is to stop living within expectations and learn to flow with the natural rhythms of life.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

I look at healing as a journey, not a destination. It is an ongoing process that I will be working on for years to come as I explore the deeper areas of myself. I am blessed to be in a spot in my healing where I have come far enough to live in a way that others can see in me that healing, even through the toughest situations, is possible. There were five areas where I started my healing journey, and I look forward to sharing them with anyone who might need to see a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.

Shift Out of Victim Mode: I was a victim. Both literally and figuratively. I experienced things that would put me in a victim category, and I fully believed myself a victim and sunk into that mindset. I came to realize that this mindset wasn’t serving me, no matter how much truth there was to it. Our mind believes what we tell it, and I got to a point where I wanted my mind to believe something new about myself. It started at first with taking out some of my biggest victim behavior which was always to put the blame elsewhere. I couldn’t control what other people, places, or things were doing, yet I focused on that, something I couldn’t control, versus myself and what I could control. When these blaming thoughts would come up, I knew it was my victim side coming out. I learned to stop, look behind that thought further, and see what part of it was on my side. What was in my control, instead of what wasn’t. The more I focused on myself, and what I did have the power to control, the better things became. Think about rainy days. I can’t control the rain. I can become a victim to it and complain and maybe even refuse to leave the house. Or, I can focus on what I can control and put my energy there. I look for my tools, which in this case would be rain boots, a raincoat, and an umbrella. They aren’t going to stop the rain, but they are going to make my walk through it a lot more comfortable. Look for the Good: It wasn’t fair that I lost everything. I didn’t do anything wrong. I’m a good person, and I made the best efforts I could to prevent it from happening. But it all happened. It wasn’t fair. Fair or not, here we were. Similar to being in the victim mindset, being in the ‘it isn’t fair’ mindset only leads to grief as it is only focusing on what is out of one’s control. Everything that happens is neutral. It is our thoughts and emotions that assign it a value of negative or positive. I decided to do an experiment and live for two weeks in which everything that happened I would view as a positive. No “this isn’t fair” thoughts allowed. Most things weren’t too hard to find some good in and switch to a positive light. There were a few, though, that challenged me in a significant way. One was realizing I had forgotten my wallet while shopping at Target. The other was getting a giant scrape on the side of my car that I could not afford to get repaired. The immediate thought in my head was that it wasn’t fair. Hadn’t I been through enough? I let those first thoughts float past, paused, and recalibrated to a positive mindset and found the good. With the Target run, I was able to find positive within a short amount of time. There was nothing I could do with the scratch on the car except to believe it had happened for a reason, and that reason would be eventually revealed. Six months later, the reason was shown, and that $1,000 car scratch that could have caused me stress and grief was such a big blessing and growth opportunity for me. But that’s a whole other story for a different article! The event that is happening might not be fair or good, but there is always good somewhere if you look hard enough. Re-Think Reality: Most of what we base our lives on is from social constructs that we have been part of since birth. Things have been assigned a good and bad label. We have also been conditioned to believe other areas are normal, so, therefore, ‘right’. There is a correct career path, a correct order to having a family, and a correct person to have that family with, etc. There are things that we should value and things that we are conditioned to look down upon. The reality that most people grow up with is very linear and allows little room for deviations. Any deviations are seen as failures in some way or another, particularly by ourselves. The interesting thing about losing everything was that clean slate I was given. As much as I didn’t want that clean slate, it gave me the gift of looking at the world differently. The possibilities in my life are far greater than what I could ever imagine myself. I no longer wanted to constrain them to this societal scale; that didn’t even mean anything anyway. My happiness didn’t need to depend on things in my life looking a certain way. Take my degree. I have a Master’s Degree in education. When I realized I was going to have to support myself and my children, the obvious choice to everyone, except me, was to go into teaching. It was safe, it was what you did when you had this degree, and it would look good to the outside world. What it wouldn’t do was fully support my two children and me. It also didn’t fill me with excitement to think about. I believed in myself and believed that I could craft my own reality. I jumped into a career with no degree requirements. I am now making more in three months than I would in an entire year as a teacher. Being willing to deviate from the socially constructed reality is what it took to get me there. My life doesn’t look how I always thought it would. It also doesn’t look like the solid, stable plan B. I had to be willing to think outside the box to find a life that matched with the ongoing healing that I knew I needed. Be Wrong: One of the most powerful ways I learned how to let go so I could start healing was to learn to admit when I was wrong, even when I wasn’t. I’m not talking about being an overly apologetic person. I’m talking about finding the bravery to realize that you might not be right, and even if you are, there might be more than one right way. Being right is a survival instinct that is rewarded in the brain with a rush of dopamine. It can become addictive to be right. It can also soothe someone who is hurting and looking for an easy way to feel better. None of this is happening consciously, though. It is all going on behind the scenes. In my marriage, I won the award for being technically right. The funny thing was that it didn’t fix any of the problems, and it didn’t make me any happier. I was caught in a trap where my brain kept telling me it was a good idea to insert these right ideas everywhere and not back down if I knew I was. It was a great technique to cover up my pain, and it kept me from moving in the direction I needed to go. As I mentioned earlier, I only knew myself in a shallow way, which helped keep me there. The day I decided I would rather be happy than be right was also the day I started challenging myself in beautifully healing ways. I stopped defaulting to what I thought was right and started asking myself what if I am wrong. This is partly what helped me break into creating my new reality. I started questioning everything I had ever been taught or felt was true. I learned to listen to other people’s viewpoints in an open way and was introduced to many new concepts and ideas that I would have quickly written off beforehand. I have learned to hold space for concepts to be neither right nor wrong within me, and I have learned to have compassion with those stuck in the ‘being right’ cycle. When it comes to healing, we need first to see the wound. We can’t see the wound if we are too busy covering it up. Let Go of Control: In times of struggle, the human default is to grasp for control. Gaining control makes us feel safe and makes things seem less scary. It can also be used to suppress all sorts of unwanted emotions. I used to be a planner. I tackled the early days of my husband’s addiction by planning and controlling everything. No matter what popped up, I could come up with a plan to make it seem manageable. The thing is, things don’t often go to plan. It got to the point that the plans were being broken and re-created on a daily basis until it got to a point where I had to surrender and let go of this coping mechanism that was no longer working. Letting go of this forced me to face all of the emotions and feelings that the control had been repressing. It was a horrible feeling, but oh so necessary. This was my first step to healing. I had to accept the fact that I couldn’t keep it all held together, and I didn’t have to. I had to admit that I was hurt and that I could not control all aspects of life. It was a vulnerable feeling that pained me to my core. Then it made way for the healing to begin.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I have always dreamed of leading a movement, and I would never have seen myself leading the movement that I hope to now. I want to bring awareness to addiction and end the stigma. For each person with an addiction, there are numerous other family members, including children, who are deeply affected and often don’t get any support. I want to bring a voice to these families and help bring services in for them to educate themselves, heal their wounds, and get back on their feet.

I would love to have a conversation with Dax Shepard. I would love to talk to him about what it is like to be the spouse of someone struggling with addiction and about what being part of AlAnon has done for me.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find all of my books, as well as my offerings, on my website www.wisewomenbookco.com

