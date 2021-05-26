Colleen Reagan Noon of The Wise Women Book Collective: “Talk to those people”

Becoming an author on the topic that you work in automatically gives you authority in your field and gives you expert status. This is something that I heard well before I started writing. Have I found this to be true for myself? Yes. Have I found this to be true with my clients and contributors.

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business or Brand By Writing A Book”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Colleen Reagan Noon.

Colleen Reagan Noon is a best-selling author, educator, and founder of Wise Women Book Collective. Colleen empowers current and aspiring authors and female-owned publishers to launch their books, providing them with resources, industry knowledge, and individualized support. Colleen is respected for her expertise in both single-author titles and multi-author books, which are released under her own publishing name. The greater the pain, the greater the transformation; Colleen specializes in working with individuals who have gone through strong transformations to awaken their soul’s purpose in the work that they do.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

Four years ago, I went through a life-changing, traumatic period in my life. I became a shell of myself and couldn’t find my way out. However, I started to see the light again when I started sharing my story with others. I saw the power that sharing my story held in both how it helped others to hear what I have been through and how I handled it, but also in how it healed me. We cannot stay silent on our traumas in life, and it has been my mission to bring a voice to people and topics that can carry a bit of a stigma to them.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

I have a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education and have always been more drawn to working with parents of young children rather than with the children themselves. The traumatic life change that I endured pushed me into researching how I could best hand this as a parent to young children, as well as how trauma affects children and what to do about it. In the midst of this, my children and I moved from Massachusetts to Florida and were starting over completely from scratch. I turned what I had learned into a course and a book and was launching this all right as Covid hit. In an instant, my children, who had only been in childcare for a few months at this point, were back at home, and teaching courses in person was out of the question. It was then that I was asked to write a chapter in a multi-author book, and it was the beginning of a huge shift in what I was doing. Still passionate about trauma in all forms, I started work on some of my own multi-author books with an eye towards different traumas that mothers have endured that are not always talked about. I learned the industry inside and out and have become an expert in the best-selling book process, which has diversified what I do into producing multi-author books, working with solo authors, and supporting the back end of book publishing for other book coaches.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

The past three books that I have put out have been a series on pregnancy and birth books; Baby Got VBAC, about vaginal births after a cesarean; (In)Fertility, a book that combines stories from moms who have gone through infertility with holistic experts that work with fertility patients; Bringing Birth Home, a book sharing stories and wisdom of having a home birth after having had a previous hospital birth. It has been important to me to shed light on the trauma that can occur from infertility, pregnancies, or births that do not go to plan. I am working on three books that will be out this summer; Healthy as a Mother, a book on physical, mental, and spiritual health tips from holistic professionals; a trauma-informed parenting book; a workbook that helps walk someone through learning how to work on themselves when faced with life-changing situations.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

The first book I published in a multi-author book called Real Connections: Connection Through Community. It is a collection of stories from holistic practitioners who have found unique ways to promote connection with others. I wrote my chapter on how a story can help heal and connect. This is my favorite passage from it, “What our communities need most right now is connection in a real and authentic way. We need to get below the surface and connect deeply to our neighbors through common bonds and struggles. Story has the power to take strangers or people with seemingly nothing in common and change the energy over to understanding, empathy, and a common goal. What our community needs right now is to find connection and lessons within the story when someone is speaking — — not merely waiting until it is their turn to speak or seeking points to argue against. When we go below the surface level in our forms of communication, we will overcome any obstacle together. It is time we stop trying to find perfection in others and ourselves and start looking for raw authenticity.”

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first time I launched a book, I was excited and terrified. Now that I have launched several books myself and helped many others launch theirs, the excitement is still there, and thankfully, the terrifying part has dissipated. In its place are now three main traits that I bring into every project and launch.

Confidence that I am bringing the good news: Every project that I go into, I evaluate that when it comes to the day the book is released, will I feel like I am sharing the good news? I only take on the ones that I know without a doubt are adding something amazing to the world. For example, my book Baby Got VBAC is on vaginal births after a cesarean. There are not many books on the subject and absolutely nothing like what we put together with a mix of birth stories and professionals who help women achieve their VBACs. My excitement and confidence that this book would bring good news to people who were wanting a book on this topic was unshakable. Which also made it contagious. The amount of podcast offers and blog mentions have been off the charts with this book as we were bringing the good news that people had been waiting for and had the confidence to recognize that. Organization: When it comes to a bestselling book launch, the proof is all in the screenshots. Knowing when the bestseller ranking updates happen, where to find the best screenshots, and having a way to organize them has become an art that I have perfected. The first week of May, I was launching my book (In)Fertility: Secrets, Struggles, & Successes, as well as launching another book for a client. This really put my organizational strategies to the test! Keeping track of each category, what the ranking was in each one, and making sure the screenshots were taken and organized in two books at once was quite the dance of excel spreadsheets, Google folders, and lots of hours logged into Amazon. Had I not had my system down to a science, I would have been in big trouble! Instead, we had two very well-documented international bestsellers! Communication: It isn’t much of a book launch if no one knows it is coming out. I start planning the launches for my clients’ books and my own well in advance by clearly communicating with my clients and contributors about what they can do to help get the word out. Each book has a very specific story and point. It can be tempting to try to advertise to anyone and everyone and make it sound appealing to as many people as possible. I have found that this can have the opposite effect. It is so important to find the people to who you will be bringing the good news to. A book on VBACs is not valuable to just anyone. But there is a very specific group of people who have been waiting for a book like this to come out and didn’t even know it. These are the people to zero in on and communicate clearly with about what the book is, why it is good news for them, and when and where to get it.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book? What was the “before and after picture?” What were things like before, and how did things change after the book?

Becoming an author on the topic that you work in automatically gives you authority in your field and gives you expert status. This is something that I heard well before I started writing. Have I found this to be true for myself? Yes. Have I found this to be true with my clients and contributors? Absolutely. As someone who publishes books and helps others do the same, writing books is almost my entire brand! It is more with those that I work with that I see the amazing value a book can bring. Many of the contributors in my books and my solo book clients are holistic practitioners or transformation coaches. Writing in a book has given them a platform to show off their expertise. It has also helped them get clear on their messaging and what their offers are. I have seen people go from a struggling coaching business to having a high-end offer with a fully booked schedule.

If a friend came to you and said “I’m considering writing a book but I’m on the fence if it is worth the effort and expense” what would you answer? Can you explain how writing a book in particular, and thought leadership in general, can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

I hear this concern a lot. It is a lot of effort, and there is expense when writing a solo book. Multi-author books offer a great way to become an author with a lot less effort and a lot lower of a price point. Authors can have the same benefits from a multi-author book as they do in a solo book if they know how to work it right. It also comes with the added bonus of getting to network with fellow contributors to the book. Whether multi-author or solo book, there are a few main reasons why someone should consider becoming an author. I like to call books the ultimate email list growers. As I mentioned before, the process of launching a book needs to start early. Starting early and collecting email addresses along the way can add hundreds of new clients to an email list. They are all ideal clients, too, as they have heard the topic of the book and relate to it enough to join an email list to find out when it comes out. I have had clients start getting more clients before their book even comes out! Books are also a great networking tool and can be a wonderful icebreaker. It is a reason to be selected for a popular podcast, be featured in blogs, and connect with more people on social media platforms. Now we haven’t even gotten to what is in the book yet, and already it is an amazing brand grower! Taking the time to write a book brings so much clarity, which all flows out into one’s business. The author needs to be clear on who they are talking to and exactly what they offer. It is also a chance to draw clients closer as sharing stories helps create a kinship with the reader. I also tell my solo book clients that you want the reader to see themselves in what you are writing. All of these things together create a beautiful marketing piece that is unlike anything else out there.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share some stories about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

With my first book, I lacked a lot of confidence. I spent a lot of time worrying about what people would think, and I did not do any promotion beforehand. I waited until it came out, and even then, I did not jump on any of the opportunities that writing a book can bring. We did well with the book launch, and it hit bestseller status the afternoon of the day it came out. Once it was out, the buzz died down, and promoting the book seemed like an uphill battle at times. It then dawned on me that before the book comes out is the best time to be promoting and comes with the most opportunities. I made sure to start getting the word out early with all of my other books after that!

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging an expert?

My biggest piece of advice when putting a book out is to find someone who is a formatting expert. I cannot tell you how many times I have had people come to me after they either tried to format themselves or hired someone who didn’t know what they were doing and needed me to last-minute format their book so it could be ready in time for the launch. Promotion wise I think there is a lot to be said for being the face of it. A VA can be in the background putting up social media posts and collecting emails, but having the author visible and engaging with others is so important. Going Live, being featured on podcasts, co-hosting Clubhouse rooms, and networking reach outs are where the author needs to be seen. When it comes to booking the podcasts or finding out who to connect with, there is a range of people to hire who can help set these up. This can be done by the author, a VA, or a specialized person/agency, depending on how much time the author has and the budget.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

There is so much excitement when writing a book, but all of the pieces and parts can be so overwhelming.

Get clear on your topic and who you are talking to: I have a full book written that lives somewhere in a Word file that hasn’t been accessed in two years. The book was so therapeutic to write, and it helped heal many wounds, yet it is entirely un-marketable. There was no point to it. I told the story of what it was like during the traumatic life event that I had. That was it, though. Just what had happened to me and how it felt while it was happening. This was so important for me to write, but it isn’t necessarily important for anyone to read. I now work with many solo book authors who are also writing about traumatic life events. In contrast to what I wrote, I help them find a purpose for the book and a very clear statement of what the topic is and who it is for. Any time I ask someone who their target reader is and the answer is, “everyone should be more educated on this topic, so I want to advertise it to a broad audience,” it is a red flag that more clarity needs to be brought to the topic of the book. I often tell the writers I work with to think of a specific person within their target audience and write as if they were writing only to that person. Talk to those people: Once an author has a very specific topic and target audience, they can get out there and be visible in front of those people. Where does the target audience hang out? What other books or media do they consume? Be present in those spaces and familiar with what the other content is. Once in network with the target audience, reach out for help. People love to help. Social media can be a great place to ask questions like, “I am writing a book on infertility; what would you find helpful in a book like this.” Connect with those who answer — and get those email addresses! Start early: As soon as your first chapter is done is the prime time to start getting the word out. Getting the word out gives a bit of peer pressure to finish the book as well. Finishing the book many times is the biggest issue people have! Be talking about the book and be visible during the entire writing process. Most books can be written in 3–6 months if someone has the right information and support. This is an appropriate amount of time to build buzz about the book. I remember the first time I talked up a book, and there was barely more than a chapter to it at the time. It felt so odd. I had learned from the first book to start early, but I still had to overcome that feeling of imposter syndrome. The book wasn’t written, so how was I going to promote it?! I took a few deep breaths and looked into what was really behind that. I had this fear that I wouldn’t finish the book, and then everyone would know I tried and failed to follow through. Once I identified it, I could work through it. I knew that the book I was producing was important, and the world needed it to exist. I also knew that I had to bet on my success. I didn’t bet on my success with my first book and lost enormous opportunities. Betting on my success created momentum that made finishing the book and getting it published on time easier. It also brought a large audience with it and became an international bestseller on the first day it came out. Use professionals for the production: Part of overcoming the imposter syndrome of promoting early is being confident that you will have a professional looking product at the end. Professionals for cover design, editing, formatting, and publishing support are a must. It is also important to get the cover done early to give an image to the book when promoting. When working with a book coach, is it important to inquire about who will be working on your book. Many book coaches hire out the production parts; a big portion of what I do is supporting book coaches. This means that someone could be spending thousands of dollars on a book coach, only to have the production part of their book done by low-end contractors that the book coach might not even have a relationship with further than hiring them off a contractor website. These are the types of cases in which I get called in last minute to fix the situation. If someone is hiring out contractors to do these parts, I strongly suggest having deadlines well in advance of what is needed in case things are done up to standard, there is time to correct it. It is better to have a book ready to go three weeks before the advertised launch date than to be three days beforehand with a manuscript that won’t upload. Have a launch team: Your book is about to come out; do you know who will be buying it? I have talked before about building an email list and connecting with the target audience early. Three months of collecting email addresses and getting the word out is amazing, but those aren’t guaranteed purchases. This is important, particularly if an author is hoping to achieve bestseller status. The author needs to have a list of people ready to purchase when launch day arrives and who are prepared to review your book. When going for bestseller status, having support the week of is crucial. There are experts out there, like myself, who have the system down and can save hours of research and a whole lot of frustration. The week of the book launch, the author needs to be at their most visible and connected, not neck-deep in back-end processes. The same goes for the day of. Having a designated person to track the success of the book is well worth the investment, so the author can fully enjoy the day with all of the fun and excitement it brings, fully engaged and present.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to meet Dax Shepard to talk with him about what it is like to be in al-anon (a 12 step group for family members of addicts and alcoholics) and what an al-anon recovery looks like.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My published books and information on my publishing services can be found at http://www.wiseowmenbookco.com/ or http://wisewomenbookcollective.teachable.com/ to find out about upcoming books that are looking for authors!

