Colleen Murphy: “Continue moving forward”

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Colleen & Lauren Murphy.

Colleen Murphy is an author, wife, mother of seven, and public speaker. In 2013, tragedy struck Colleen’s family when her daughter, Lauren, was hit by a car and suffered severe brain damage. Consequently, Colleen’s primary focus became helping Lauren heal. Her new book about this story entitled Murphys Don’t Quit; The 5 Keys to Unlocking Hope When Life Seems Hopeless was released October 5, 2021.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I had an amazing childhood. I was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri in a stable, loving home with two older sisters and fabulous parents. My dad always took really good care of himself, he was a marathon runner and very fit. When I was 20, (two weeks before my wedding) he collapsed while playing 3 on 3 basketball and died of a massive heart attack. He was only 55 years old. Living through the shock and grief of losing my father taught me that you can’t control the things that happen to you, but you can control how you react to them. After he passed, I felt as if I owed it to my dad to keep moving forward and to live life to the fullest.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Becoming a public speaker was the furthest thing from my mind. My daughter Lauren decided she wanted to publicly share her story after her accident, a lofty goal for someone who had the language center of their brain removed. Lauren now suffers from aphasia which is a disability that makes it hard to speak or understand words. My first thought was ‘you can’t be serious’, my second thought was, ‘how can I help her make this happen’?

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Lauren’s speech therapy professor, Dr. Amanda Eaton, was instrumental in encouraging Lauren to become a public speaker. She encouraged her to try something new to help her find purpose again. After hearing Lauren and I speak to a few local groups, Dr. Eaton recommended us for the 2019 Fontbonne University commencement address. This speech was the pivotal moment that helped launch our speaking career together as a mother-daughter duo.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

As a caregiver, I’ve made many mistakes. One thing I would do in the early days of Lauren’s recovery was if she was sleeping too much (in my mind), I would scoop her out of bed, put her in her wheelchair and walk the halls to try and stimulate her. I believed that she wasn’t going to get better if she was sleeping. Months later I read how important it was for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) survivors to get extra sleep while their brain is recovering from trauma. Whoops! In the end, the lesson learned is that we are all far from perfect, sometimes it’s okay to go with your gut and to just do the best that you can.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Months ahead of my debut book’s release, two schools added the book to their fall 2021 semester curriculum. Watching my book become a learning tool for students has been both unexpected and exciting!

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

A positive attitude. I required this from everyone on day one after the accident. I would ask the doctors to step outside of Lauren’s ICU room to deliver any bad news. I felt it was important to bring nothing but positive energy across the threshold of Lauren’s hospital room. Let go and trust the professionals. I had to put my ego and need for control to the side after Lauren’s accident. It was difficult for me to “give up the reins” and come to the realization that I didn’t have all the answers. Continue moving forward. Many times, throughout our journey things were hopeless and a meaningful recovery seemed too far out of reach. I had to ignore my doubts and forge ahead. If one therapy or program didn’t seem to be working, I was immediately ready to go with an alternate plan.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

One of the greatest gifts I received from my father was a sense of humor. “Finding the funny” in the hard stuff isn’t always easy, however, if you look hard enough, it is always there. Laughter truly is the best medicine. When you can’t “find the funny,” take a step back, change your lens, look at the situation from a different perspective. At this point in my life, I truly am an expert at finding joy amidst tough situations. I often put myself in awkward moments, trying to stifle giggles when everyone else is quiet. Laughter has always brought me joy!

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

People tend to focus more on what they don’t have instead of being thankful for what they do have. We live in a world that tells us through advertising and pop culture exactly what we need to be happy, and truth is that most of us already have everything that we need right in front of us.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I thought having more financial stability would make my life happier. One day (after Lauren’s accident) I remembered that one of my previous goals was to be able to afford to shop at Nordstrom. The next time I walked through the doors of Nordstrom, the clarity hit me like a freight train. There was not one item in the entire store that could possibly bring me even a speckle of joy while my daughter was suffering. None of it mattered, it was just stuff. I looked around and realized there was nothing I needed or wanted in the whole store. There is so much truth in the old adage, “money can’t buy happiness.”

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The biggest mistake I’ve seen people make is to stay in their comfort zones. Becoming a public speaker was way out of my comfort zone. Had I not made the decision to get on board with helping my daughter achieve her goal, I would have missed out on feeling the joy that comes with helping others. One of my favorite things is when people share with Lauren and I how inspired they were by hearing our story and how it relates to their own set of circumstances.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

This is great, it is actually the subtitle of my book and the crux of me and Lauren’s typical presentation. The Five Keys to Unlocking Hope When Life Seems Hopeless.

1. Show Up

2. Find Your Cheerleader

3. Kindness is Free

4. Work Hard

5. Never Give Up

The first thing we all must do in life is to show up and be present, (even when we don’t feel like showing up). It is important to show up for ourselves, but even more important to show up for others.

The second thing is to find your cheerleader, everyone needs a cheerleader. Everyone wants to be your friend in times of triumph, find that person who is always there, even during the tough times. Who is that person who is constantly around to lift your spirits?

Third is kindness is free, it does not cost money to be kind. All of us have that gift within us, we have the power to make someone’s day by doing something kind. It can be as simple as a compliment, a nice text or just letting others know they are special.

Fourth is to work hard, we can’t expect opportunities to fall in our laps. By working hard, you can create your own opportunities.

The fifth key is to never give up. Had I listened to the doctors, Lauren’s future would have been that of a person who would never walk, talk, feed herself or understand spoken words. Lucky for us “Murphys Don’t Quit” so giving up was never an option, and Lauren’s current life (walking, talking, feeding herself) is a reflection of that.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Show up! Even if the person doesn’t want to talk about whatever issue is causing them pain, let them know you are there for them in whatever capacity they need. Bake them cookies, bring over soup or a warm cozy blanket, sit with them without asking anything in return. Don’t just tell them they are loved, show them.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Kindness is free, imagine what a difference we could make if we all decided to make a conscious effort to be kind to every single person we encountered, even the slow-moving DMV worker on the last day of the month. No exceptions, be kind to everyone!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

This one is easy, and my obsession with my teenage crush is well documented in my book… Rick Springfield is the celebrity I would love to share a meal with. After Lauren’s accident a friend reached out to Rick’s people and a few days later, Rick called me to offer his support. That phone call meant the world to me. Finding out my teenage crush is a “good egg,” was a great feeling. Rick really lifted my spirits during one of my darkest days. He is a class act all around nice guy!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow me on my website murphysdontquit.com.

Facebook @Lauren Murphy Recovery Page

Instagram @murphysdontquit

Twitter @murphysdontquit

Youtube @murphysdontquit

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!