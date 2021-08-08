Colleen Lewis of OVME Aesthetics: “Build trust and empower your team”

Build trust and empower your team. Building trust requires being transparent and reliable as well as a healthy dose of vulnerability. In my experience, when our teams feel empowered to do what is right, without being encumbered with process and procedure, they make the right decisions in the moment. In doing so, trust with both the client and the team is established.

As part of our series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Colleen Lewis.

Colleen Lewis is the President and COO of OVME Aesthetics. She has over 25 years of leadership experience across beauty and fashion brands, having worked for notable brands such as L’Oréal, Estee Lauder, Origin’s and Victoria’s Secret. She has also held senior leadership positions at Ralph Lauren, Kenneth Cole and Burberry. Colleen has a passion for creating a high performing culture that delivers exceptional client experiences. She maintains a talent-first approach to achieve business results, and leads from a place of positive energy, empathy and encouragement.

Originally from Pennsylvania, Colleen graduated summa cum laude from The Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC, where she received the Marvin and Lee Traub Scholar Award.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thanks so much for having me. Since the time I was a little girl, I knew two things. One, I loved the fashion and beauty industries, quickly becoming the “go to” amongst my friends for styling advice and make up tips. And two, I knew I wanted to run a company one day. I was so excited to leave the small town in PA where I grew up and embark on my personal journey…and for me, that meant attending The Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC. Upon graduation I targeted the cosmetics industry and started my career at L’Oreal USA and I absolutely loved everything about it!

As my career progressed, I had the true privilege of working with amazing leaders at amazing brands including The Estee Lauder Companies; Victoria’s Secret — both in the Beauty and Lingerie divisions; Ralph Lauren, Kenneth Cole, Burberry and Luxottica. And today, the two goals I had from when I was a little girl have converged. I am back in the beauty category as President & COO of OVME Aesthetics (pronounced “of me”). OVME is a medical aesthetic brand that is disrupting the category — we offer a bespoke selection of minimally invasive cosmetic services within contemporary, luxury studio environments.

At OVME, I work in partnership with our Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mark McKenna and we make a great team. I love our entrepreneurial mindset and how we challenge each other to think differently every day. And as a result, we are building a global brand that delivers memorable experiences and builds trust with our clients and our team members daily!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Well, it did not feel funny at the time, but I certainly had some key lessons learned. When I was the Director of Sales Promotion at Estee Lauder, one of the responsibilities of my team was to process all of the collateral orders for our sales team and authorize them for shipment to our department store accounts. One of the details was to ensure that the quantity ordered matched the allocation. One of my managers missed this important check and processed all orders as they were written. We over-shipped several accounts and actually had to produce additional quantities to be able to fulfill all orders, which caused us to exceed our budget. I was quite nervous to share this with my boss, but I knew that I had to be honest and transparent. I was fortunate that my leader at the time was completely supportive. From this experience, my biggest takeaways were, and continue to be 1.) When you lead empowered teams, you need to “trust but verify,” openly owning your mistakes and working to correct them is essential to being a leader; and 2.) How you treat a team member when a mistake happens is critical to company culture.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am so lucky because there are several phenomenal women who have become mentors to me, and who have helped shape me into the leader I am today. They have each taught me critical business and leadership lessons. One is Robin Burns, an icon in the beauty industry, who was the President at both Estee Lauder and Victoria’s Secret Beauty during my tenure at those organizations. While Robin is a marketing, product and branding genius, I am most grateful to her for showing me that a leader can be driven, with the highest standards, while also being caring and compassionate. Essentially, showing your softer side does not diminish your leadership. While working for Robin, I had both of my children and suffered the loss of my father. In these moments of vulnerability, Robin’s leadership shadow was strong and her support was constant. Every day I pay it forward and lead with energy, empathy and compassion, truly caring about the people I lead.

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

To me, it is simple — the brand (marketing & advertising) makes the promise, but the team that delivers the client experience brings the brand to life — and that is where the magic happens! To the extent that we can, it’s important to deliver personalized and memorable experiences that make the clients feel special and cared for, to differentiate ourselves from the competition. And, in these moments, we have the ability to build trust and create lasting relationships.

The ultimate reward for a great client experience is when our clients become brand advocates, sharing reviews and user-generated content on social media, and recommending the brand to others. We all know the statistics — satisfied customers visit more frequently and spend more than a somewhat satisfied or unhappy customer. And, the cost of acquiring a new customer is 7–10x more than retaining an existing customer so, clearly, it makes good financial sense as well.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

Interestingly, I do think that most companies make a good customer experience a priority, or at least they think they do. However, I believe that there is a disconnect in how companies execute against this priority. It requires leadership to make this an on-going focus and unfortunately, a lot of companies take a “set it and forget it” approach.

In my opinion, delivering a great client experience starts with a great team member experience and with hiring the right people. At OVME, we focus on our team, our internal client if you will, and ensure that they have the right skills, education and mindset to deliver against our brand promise. Culture is a top priority for us, and we challenge ourselves to ensure our team is highly engaged, empowered, and energized for the client when they visit.

I think so many companies forget about the importance of their team as a critical component of the overall experience, and instead, get distracted by operations, checklists, and cutting resources, including labor. Then they wonder why the experience for the client is lacking. It seems so obvious to me that this type of environment leads to unclear expectations, lack of support and associate burn out!

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

It’s natural to think that more competition forces companies to improve. However, for me, when we listen to our team and our clients, and understand their wants and needs, as well as their pain points, we force ourselves to continue to evolve and improve.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

We have a team member in our Buckhead studio who had a client who was scheduled for an appointment near closing time. The client was interested in Botox, but was a first timer and was very nervous. Our team member took so much time and care with the client during the consultation, never rushing or focusing on the end of her shift. This appointment should have taken around 30 minutes, but our team member spent over two hours with this particular client, answering all of her questions and sharing all of her expertise. As a result, there was tremendous trust built and ultimately, the client ended up getting botox, as well as dermal fillers during her very first appointment. She is still a client — and a brand advocate as well!

Did that Wow! experience have any long-term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

This experience certainly had a long-term ripple effect that includes both brand advocacy and more clients due to word of mouth. And, as an added benefit, this client also has a large social following and generously posts her experiences at OVME on her social channels. But beyond the external ripple, we also had a strong positive internal ripple as well. The experience reinforced for our team that they are empowered to do the right thing for their clients, never to rush or take short cuts.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

First and foremost, ensure your associate experience mirrors your client experience. How you behave on the inside is how your team will treat your clients on the outside. When you have a well-cared for, happy team, they take great care of your clients and ensure that they, in turn, are happy. Values. Ensure your values are explicit and that you deliver a Wow! Customer Experience is a part of them. It’s simple — what you value you focus on, what you focus on your team delivers against, and in doing so your culture is defined. Be consistent. Bruce Springsteen once said, “Sustaining an audience is hard, it demands consistency of thought, of purpose and of action over a long period of time.” This quote resonates with me because consistency is one of the keys to overall client experience / satisfaction and brand loyalty. The best brands in the world deliver a consistent experience, every time regardless of location! Build trust and empower your team. Building trust requires being transparent and reliable as well as a healthy dose of vulnerability. In my experience, when our teams feel empowered to do what is right, without being encumbered with process and procedure, they make the right decisions in the moment. In doing so, trust with both the client and the team is established. Celebrate and have FUN! It’s simple — people do their best work when they are having fun. Celebrate the wins…big and small!

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

Our clients are amazing about sharing their experiences at OVME on social media, as well as leaving Google reviews. Given the visual aspect of our business and our focus on outcomes, the before and after images our clients share are priceless. We are so grateful that our clients endorse OVME by sharing their results with mention of our amazing providers.

My particular expertise is in retail, so I’d like to ask a question about that. Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

Create an experience that is authentic and not easily duplicated. Differentiate your service and product offering, connect with your clients in an authentic and genuine way, build community and give back.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

When women support and empower other women, amazing things happen. Let’s lift each other up…

How can our readers follow you on social media?

I’d love for you to follow us @OVMEofficial.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!