Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Collaborating with the Planet: Why a Survival Mindset of the Past will not Create Tomorrow’s Solutions — Adam C. Hall

The exigencies and challenges of this era are compelling those in business, finance, investments, and beyond to attempt what feels like a high-wire act — to maintain their relevance when everything in the world is shifting beneath us at the rate of quicksand. What will be your balance? How can your relevance be assured? The answer is […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The exigencies and challenges of this era are compelling those in business, finance, investments, and beyond to attempt what feels like a high-wire act — to maintain their relevance when everything in the world is shifting beneath us at the rate of quicksand.

What will be your balance? How can your relevance be assured? The answer is blindingly clear: radically improve your relationship with our environment, or watch everything you’ve worked for plummet into a bottomless pit.

Manifestation Meditation

Look around you. Indeed, this might be the most chaotic and challenging time that the world has experienced since the Great Depression and World War II.

The current human mindset is seemingly obsessed with nothing but kill-or-be-killed survival. We can see this in the ferocious demand for resources in short supply, the narcissism that characterizes too many of our leaders, income disparity wider than ever before witnessed, dealing with Covid, and of course — the elephant in the room that is climate change.

The survival mindset that landed humanity here will not propel us past the problems we now face.

We’re working on how to tackle these issues from a flawed mindset. The question is, can we become a collaborator with the planet?

And it is only from this dynamic, symbiotic partnership with nature that true relevance can emerge.

8 Steps to Connect with the Universe and Create the Life You Want

Relevance is the ability to consciously evolve your current state of knowledge and wisdom to meet the demands of an ever-changing culture and society. To remain relevant, you must support the evolution of that current culture and the emerging new paradigms, be it in politics, economics, or your particular discipline.

21 Ways to Navigate Uncertainty

Most business people consider relevance from a “1.0,” opportunistic past perspective. Limited thinking. “Greatest upside?” buzzes in their brains.

In contrast, the “2.0” advanced-level future perspective, one that is intrinsically linked to harmonious communion with the natural world, says, “Where can I invest in the market that will offer me upside both financially and energetically?

Here’s what you won’t hear from a stereotypical, granola-crunching tree-hugger: 2.0-level innovators achieve at this quantum rate, while also generating vast amounts of wealth for themselves and others.

Survival should not be the objective. Thriving should be: a deep sense of peace, community, prosperity. In those who adopt a 2.0-level, environmentally driven mindset, the act of thriving flows with ease and — best of all — result after lucrative result.

The environmental mindset reflects a deep harmony and relationship with nature. This mindset is what the globe is missing, but it’s not permanently lost.

Deepened rapport with nature also fuels your capacity to innovate, to solve long-vexing problems in a fraction of the time.

Survival-thinking innovation can still take place. But without a mindset shift that harmonizes with nature, we’ll only be perpetuating the same old problem.

I encourage all business leaders to enhance their symbiosis with nature, particularly through the power of biomimicry. This thrilling, emergent discipline explores how humanity can learn from Nature to solve problems.

Nature cuts its excesses. Nature prioritizes cooperation. Nature operates 24/7. Such laws can carry over brilliantly to the backdrop of your business.

Back to the wire that you’re walking. What’s balancing you this time spans far beyond the pole. Are you walking into the future tethered to a survival and lack mindset of the past? Or are you walking forward into the future mindset of thriving and abundance?

Adam C. Hall, Inspirational Speaker, Author, Founder of The Genius Process

Adam Hall

Adam Hall, Speaker, Author, Founder of the Genius Process, empowers individuals and organizations to unleash their genius to rediscover and align their purpose and mission to create a lasting legacy.

Adam’s background includes twenty-four years as the founder and CEO of a Los Angeles based Middle Market Real Estate Investment Bank. During his tenure, he raised in excess of $1.5 billion from both private and institutional sources. He served as principal on several successful commercial real estate projects.  His accomplishments earned him recognition and stature in the community.

In 2004, Adam underwent a profound awakening. This began a period of deep discernment, exploration, research and study of Eastern and Western modalities, as well as, Indigenous wisdom traditions, Jungian psychology, and Quantum Mechanics. After a courageous and intensive process of initiations, Adam came to a comprehensive understanding of consciousness, the nature of reality and how this knowledge can be accessed and applied to one’s personal and business life.

In 2007, Adam founded Earthkeeper Alliance Legacy Partners LLC., a for-profit B-Corp dedicated to land conservation and un-development. In 2016, he retired to consult with individuals and organizations to help them rediscover their purpose and mission to create a lasting legacy.

As Founder of the Genius Process, Adam offers a new quantum mindset based on wholeness, as opposed to individualism and separation. His work fully integrates the biological, physiological, psychological, and ecological aspects of human nature with spiritual law and universal intelligence. He specializes in supporting leaders and companies to transform how they live their lives and do business to serve the greater good.  

In 2013, Adam authored The Earthkeeper, Undeveloping the Future, published by Hay House. His upcoming books include The Divine Design, The Thirteen Wisdom Teachings of the Genius, and Wisdom for the Everyday Spiritual Traveler, a pocket guide to a life of Joy. 

Adam lives in Santa Barbara, California where he spends his time mentoring young leaders, doing community and planetary stewardship work, as well as, other philanthropic endeavors dedicated to land conservation and education. He is a life long learner and is devoted to reinventing the planet. He enjoys spending time with his three daughters, four granddaughters and communing with Mother Nature.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

THE EVOLUTIONARY PATH: CRITICAL FINDINGS TO THRIVE IN LIFE AND BUSINESS DURING THE GREAT TRANSITION

by Adam C. Hall
Community//

Julia Jackson of Grounded: “Make impact like your life depends on it because it does”

by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
Community//

Surviving the Next Century: Part I

by Catherine Cunningham, PhD
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.