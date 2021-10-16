Colin Sims Of Forter: “You should have a payment strategy that focuses on the digital experience”

This means potentially introducing digital wallets, offering alternative payment methods, understanding cross-border implications and having lots of redundancy. In a store, for example, you need the ability to problem solve if, say, a credit card is declined. You don’t have that luxury online.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Colin Sims.

Colin spent a decade on Wall Street before entering the tech sector in late 2008. He led the strategic sale of Eats.com, and ran operations for retail marketplace, Delivery.com for seven years before he joined Forter as, initially as Chief Financial Officer. In his current role at Forter, Colin is Chief Operating Officer, responsible for onboarding, service delivery, analytic operations, and general management of each region.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

If you look at my background — an engineer by training, who went to Wall Street, then completely transitioned careers into tech, and within tech led both finance and operations in both B2C and B2B companies — it’s hard to find a coherent narrative. I’m motivated to always be learning and growing. As my career progressed, I realized that one of my advantages was that I had seen lots of different types of businesses and worked in so many different areas, that I had broader context than most people when it came to problem solving. That’s what I spend most of my time on these days: problem-solving for the future.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

If you were to compile and catalogue my mistakes into a single volume, it would be an epic poem rivaling the Iliad in length (though not in quality, I’m afraid). It’s because I’m an empiricist, and I really believe the most important learning tool is experimentation. If you experiment a lot, you fail a lot. What matters are the takeaways from each experience, not the failure. It’s easy to experiment recklessly, and to draw the wrong conclusions, so failure and reviewing mistakes must be rigorous intellectual exercises.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There are many mentors I could mention here that helped pave my career. Among them, I had the privilege of working directly for Howard Lutnick (the chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald), who to me is the avatar of the Great American Businessman. He rebuilt that bank from the ground up, and took a lot of heat along the way. He taught me a lot about building sustainable businesses, unit economics, and structuring M&A transactions.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention my first boss and mentor at my first job out of college, Steve Peters, an Air Force pilot-lawyer-banker who took a shot on a precocious engineering nerd with no finance experience, trusting in my ability to learn and adapt. When I walked into his office, he was more likely to talk to me about lessons he had learned in life than he was about the tactical business of the day, and there were always gems of wisdom in that room.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The first thing that popped into my head was a podcast called “Colonels of Truth”, which was about Harland Sanders, a.k.a. Colonel Sanders. He was an interesting guy — scrappy and creative — trying to carve out a living during the Great Depression, and he had a saying that stuck with me, “You’re more likely to rust out before you wear out.” Humans are remarkable creatures that way; when stressed and worked, humans have the capacity to adapt and create wonderful things, instead of just breaking. This seems like a superpower, and we all have it.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

Since the early days of eCommerce, fraud had evolved with exponential complexity and incidence, but the tools that were used to combat it had not. I experienced this firsthand when I ran operations for Delivery.com. The founders of Forter recognized this and knew that the future of eCommerce demanded better. Merchants needed to be able to fight fraud together, because it is a huge tax on the industry (and therefore consumers as well), but they would never be able to share data directly with each other, because it is such sensitive information and could be used for other purposes (like marketing to each other’s customers).

What was needed was a trusted intermediary for that data, and that’s where Forter steps in. Each merchant that participates is able to block fraud based on the data and experiences of all merchants — they get stronger together. However, the data alone isn’t enough: because fraud is adaptive and smart, in order to use that data you must have domain expertise and be able to adapt your code quickly as fraud adapts. Forter’s technical architecture differs substantially from retailers. For example, fraud demands releasing updates rapidly (multiple times per day), processing very large and complex datasets, and drawing conclusions in milliseconds, etc.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Absolutely — in fact most of our development pipeline has come directly from merchant’s requests. There is a ton of leakage in payments: falsely declined revenue for fraud, failed authorizations, hard costs related to fraud, bank declines, differentials in processing costs, abandonment due to multi-factor authentication (MFA) and more. We are working on solutions that better connect the whole ecosystem in order to reduce that waste.

Another key challenge that reared its ugly head during the pandemic is abuse by customers, which is rather distinct from fraud and payments. This is ultimately a policy question for retailers, but the tools available to them today are pretty crude instruments, and this is another avenue for us to help retailers address these issues on a more fundamental level.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

If there was one thing we learned in the pandemic, it was that retailers who had really invested in the digital channel benefited, and those that didn’t, suffered. The thing is, it’s easy to pay lip service to online sales, but that is very different from being “digital first”. Digital transformation requires you to do very painful things, like make changes to your supply chain, re-think the online retailing and service experience from the ground up, and most importantly, make those things an urgent priority. Even after the pandemic, I’m somewhat surprised how many retailers out there aren’t making digital transformation “the main thing.” The older the retailer, the harder it is for them to do this, but I think those are the companies that actually benefit the most.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

This really is at the heart of what we do. Retailers are not particularly good at catching fraud, but they think they should be because they are experts in their own customers’ behavior. However, when you are looking for fraud, you are looking for people that aren’t your customers. In other words, the cues that tip you off to fraud aren’t in your dataset. The other problem is that merchants are fundamentally conflicted when it comes to fraud, in that they are trying to balance a good customer experience with weeding out bad actors. What we see time and time again is that when Forter steps in and takes this off their plate, it allows the merchant to focus on customer care, improving fulfillment times, focus development resources on value-add projects, etc.

I actually lived this firsthand. When I ran operations for an on-demand retailer, I had an incredibly short fulfillment window, very uneven demand throughout the day, and a high incidence of fraud. I didn’t appreciate the kind of tax that fraud was imposing on my business until I had solved it. The same engineers that worked on site response times, new products and testing different experiences were also working on updating our system to screen for fraud. The customer care agents that should have been helping good customers were spending a material subset of their time on screening orders. The incidence of fraud reduced my ability to negotiate better rates with my credit card processors. There was a significant administrative burden in handling fraudulent transactions after they occurred, dealing with the chargebacks that were reported to me. And this was all on top of the hard costs that fraud imposed on us. I actually hired Forter at my prior company, and once they stepped in, all of these burdens went away, and by focusing on things that we were actually good at — digital experience, customer care, expanding payment methods, and growing into new verticals — it truly sharpened our purpose. We were a more productive company, with better yield on our development resources and a clearer purpose. In other words, it’s hard to see how much “the old way” is taxing your business until you take the leap. Then, in retrospect, everything is painfully clear.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Absolutely. The longer a company has been around, the harder it is for them to make upgrades and test new things. One way we often see this manifest is a data architecture that is a Frankenstein monster of different systems that don’t talk to each other. The OMS might not talk to the system that stores customer account details or the loyalty system, etc., and that makes things exponentially more complicated and labor-intensive to change. It’s a painful thing, but my advice is to take your lumps today, because it will save you so much effort five years from now. Bring those daunting projects to the forefront and start tackling them.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

It’s a great question, just note that my responses will really be focused on retailers (of all stripes), since that is what I know best.

You should have a payment strategy that focuses on the digital experience.

This means potentially introducing digital wallets, offering alternative payment methods, understanding cross-border implications and having lots of redundancy. In a store, for example, you need the ability to problem solve if, say, a credit card is declined. You don’t have that luxury online.

2. Tighten your fulfillment window.

Thinking more like an “on demand company” and less like a traditional retailer will sharpen your online experience. You may not offer same-day delivery now, but the question is, “why not?” What’s preventing you from doing so? Is the way you warehouse products holding you back? Your inventory system? Retailers often think they can’t compete with Amazon on these types of things — same day delivery, one click checkout, etc., but you already are. I think most retailers can do much better than they think they can on this front, but it really requires a cross-functional, top-to-bottom audit of processes.

3. Build the flexibility to test things.

Digital first companies are constantly testing things — button placements, different versions of the checkout page, navigation bars, product recommendations, etc. This needs to be part of your DNA to compete in the digital world or you will constantly wonder why everyone else has a better digital experience and you are always playing catchup. If your architecture doesn’t allow this, then spend the time building it or buying tools that allow you to do this. A positive side effect of doing so is having more flexibility in your digital experience, which allows you to adapt to “black swan” events like the pandemic. Too often, retailers are afraid to disrupt the status quo, and that can be a real liability in the digital world. You can uncover great things that you didn’t expect by testing different user experiences, and this is something smaller companies do particularly well.

4. Get more out of your developer hours.

In the digital world, the currency that matters is developer hours. You need developers to build business intelligence that you can use to look at consolidated data across channels and make evidence-based decisions. It’s also not uncommon for executives at retailers to lack visibility into productivity metrics in the development org, and this leads to longer development cycles and poor accounting of developer hours. If you are an executive at a retailer, and you want to be digital first, then it is extremely important for you to understand the technical dependencies that drive up dev hours, etc. It seems wonkish for many executives, but it’s not. You should hold developers accountable the same way you hold every link in your fulfillment or supply chains accountable.

5. Rethink your KPIs.

Online consumers can, and often do, behave differently than they do in-store. Trying to replicate the in-store experience online might work, but it also might not work at all. Understanding the lifetime value of a user, and what drives that up in the digital context is critical. For example, when I was on the retail side, we combed through the data and found that if we could get users to place an order more than a certain number of times online within 90 days of opening an account, it dramatically increased their lifetime value over the next 24 months.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

I think cultures always come from the top down. If executives are fundamentally curious and constantly asking the question “is there a better way?” then that filters down to management and becomes a core tenet of hiring, etc. I think transparency also facilitates innovation — when people trust each other enough to be transparent, and ask questions openly, then that generates ideas. Finally, forcing forums where people can discuss both threats and opportunities openly, on a regular basis, is good practice. We do this at Forter at least every year, and we really invest in the outcomes of that process.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Actually, I think I already did in my lead in: “you rust out before you wear out.” In other words, there is greater risk in being inactive than there is in being kinetic.

How can our readers further follow your work?

I regularly write blog posts for Forter, participate in podcasts, etc. But maybe most importantly, I’m always happy to speak with smart people, so reach out to me directly!

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!