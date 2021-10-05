Colin Cowie of ‘The Gold Standard’: “Through my anecdotes and advice”

Through my anecdotes and advice, I hope that The Gold Standard will empower readers to stand out in the crowd and create long-lasting and respected relationships.

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Colin Cowie.

Colin Cowie is a fiercely passionate experiential designer with an exceptionally curious mind. Over the past thirty years, Cowie has designed and produced unforgettable luxury events for the most celebrated people, including Oprah Winfrey, Ryan Seacrest, and middle eastern royalty. Cowie’s relentless pursuit of the finest and most authentic experiences has taken him 15.5 million miles around the world, and he has become an expert in guest experience and service excellence along the way.

With service excellence more important than ever before, Cowie launched a groundbreaking guest experience brand — Thrive Hospitality — as an extension of Colin Cowie Lifestyle in May 2020. Solidifying his status as the Master of Hospitality, Cowie helps businesses raise their standards and engage with the shifting needs of guests while building lasting emotional connections.

Cowie shares his hard-earned wisdom and exactly how to anticipate customers’ unanticipated needs in his newest book — The Gold Standard: Giving Your Customers What They Didn’t Know They Wanted. By some level, everyone is in the service industry, and Cowie’s eleventh book is a universal guidebook to success. Cowie provides an indisputable blueprint for how anyone can create a customer service culture that will delight customers and grow their business — and most importantly, ensure guests always leave with smiles on their faces and plans to return.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in South Africa and was drafted into the armored car division of the South African army as a teen. I was either a gunner, a driver, or a mechanic — clearly, three things not meant or designed for me. I faked a major seizure and got to work in medics where I thrived.

As the senior medic during our active duty, I assisted in many procedures including the delivery of many local babies (I have not done that since!). I certainly learned how to defend myself and developed a strong set of survival skills. After my time in the army, I quickly realized there was no future for me in the country under Apartheid. I did not want to invest my hardest working years in a country whose government I had no faith in.

Thirsty for style and exposure, I traveled quite extensively in Europe, then went to the US to begin my career. I set my sights on California — the same language, weather, and lifestyle. I arrived in September 1985 and it was a defining moment in my life. After realizing the endless possibilities of working in LA/Hollywood, I felt like an artist from South Africa that had been working in black and white then discovered a world of technicolor and opportunity.

I needed to make cash so I worked for a catering company for 2 months. While I was there I saw exactly what they did, who they hired, and how they operated. A month later I was in business catering small chic dinners.

While I was in the catering business, I was also teaching cooking classes. One of my students was the wife of the president of Playboy. She asked me to consult on the menu for Hugh Hefner’s wedding in 1989. I took a meeting with Hugh Hefner and his team and I walked out as the designer/producer of the entire wedding. I was so excited. I drove my car to the payphone on the corner of Sunset Blvd and Benedict Canyon to call my family [collect] and tell them I was about to ‘make it’ in LA. That wedding got me labeled as ‘Mr. Wedding,’ and my career took off!

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

As a teenager in South Africa, I remember listening to Dr. Norman Vincent Peale on morning radio. I bought his book, The Power of Positive Thinking, and it was truly transformative. From that read on, I have strived to be the most optimistic person I can be. I absorbed his lessons and applied his principles to my thoughts and my words. His book changed my outlook on life and affected the way I have operated ever since. To this day, I am very optimistic and believe that with a positive outlook, every problem has a solution.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One time I was flying from Hong Kong to NYC with a business associate. Thinking I’d get some rest on the flight, I treated myself to a first-class seat with a very fancy and comfortable seat/bed… I just had taken my Ambien sleeping pill when my associate came to my seat to have a glass of wine with me.

The next thing I remember was waking up 40 minutes outside of JFK with my fancy seat still in the upright position and my neck in a spasm with drool dripping out the side of my mouth. Not a pretty sight.

I then noticed that I was covered in the jewelry I had never seen before. Rings on every finger, multiple watches on my wrists. I had NO memory of any of this…

The flight attendant explained that my associate and I had stayed up a long time drinking copious amounts of wine and trying on jewelry for sale.

The same flight attendant then came to me with 4 bags of Duty-Free purchases. I had been on a shopping spree of note and did not remember a thing. Tired, hungover, and bejeweled, I learned a very important fact: You only take the sleeping pill when you are in bed and the only thing left to do is go to sleep!

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

Through my anecdotes and advice, I hope that The Gold Standard will empower readers to stand out in the crowd and create long-lasting and respected relationships.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

The Gold Standard is my 11th book — and every time I always write the forward at the end. After spending 18 months writing and thinking about my best experience with customer service, I realized that it wasn’t a 5-star hotel or a product. It was the service that I received from my dear housekeeper for 25 years.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

Yes. When I was working as a medic in the South African army, I got sent to the operational area Oshakati in Namibia, just south of the Angola border and Ondangwa.

I was nineteen and in charge of the sickbay with a doctor and two people to assist me. I ran it meticulously. Everything was immaculate and organized. The nearest civilian hospital was forty miles away, so we took care of every imaginable situation, from emergency casualty evacuations to local women giving birth, to front-line medical injuries. And yes, I know how to deliver a baby. I helped deliver many, though I haven’t had to do so since I moved to the United States.

One of my responsibilities was to inspect the kitchen for cleanliness. I made friends with the kitchen crew, and they’d give me big T-bone steaks for the barbecues and parties I’d throw behind the sickbay. Because I was head of the sickbay, I could arrange for you to get sick leave. If your sister was getting married or if . . ., I was the person you came to if you wanted to go back home to South Africa for the weekend. Hence, I was very popular.

I became friendly with the commanding officer, a major who was formerly from the Zimbabwean army. My mother would send me care packages, and one, in particular, contained two very good bottles of Cape wine, a Cabernet Sauvignon. After the wine was confiscated, I reminded the major that it was probably in his office. I offered to share it with him (very cheeky of me to speak to a superior officer that way), and over a glass or two suggested that it would be good for troop morale if I could set up an officer’s bar.

As soon as he said yes, I requisitioned a tent, a blender, a cassette player with speakers, and other things I needed to set up shop. I wallpapered the tent with rolls of jute and used charcoal to draw sunsets on the walls. I made a fountain from spare parts and put it out front. I called it the Sunset Bar. Every day I served drinks and snacks. I bought a beverage server with a spigot to serve the cocktail of the day. (It was the inspiration for the beverage servers I eventually sold — 150,000 of them! — on Home Shopping Network.) The club was a huge success, and we created one for the enlisted men as well.

I created an emotional connection with everyone who walked into the tent. They were entertained and felt at home; they became my friends versus having the experience feel like a transaction. That really was the start of my professional career in hospitality.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Over the years, I have learned so much. I have taught and mentored so many extraordinary people. Some of the most respected hosts and hostesses in the world have relied on me to design and produce the chicest, most elegant, and fabulous parties. I love to help people learn how to dream — and more importantly, I love to teach people how to present the best version of themselves — through entertainment and beyond.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

This is a big subject given the wide degrees of human emotions. Is there such a thing as too safe or too empathetic?

Consider the past year and a half, for instance. Given that we serve a broad spectrum of thresholds, we always employ a filter of common sense. We need to create safe environments for our teams to work in. We need to make sure our people can safely get to the workplace and that we are set up with social distancing and equipped with the necessary cleaning and sanitizing supplies. It’s important to give teams the right feelings, as well as the right tools and vernacular to communicate with guests. Training teams on new protocols is vital so we can deliver exceptional service with confidence and style. I believe that once we accomplish this, we can encourage guests to return for a positive experience that they will share with their friends and family.

People want to feel comfortable and taken care of, and the pandemic protocols created a new set of expectations; they showed people how they should be taken care of, and what it feels like — and doesn’t feel like — to be comfortable in a space. It is my responsibility to exceed this elevated standard, which means accounting for the smallest of details and giving customers what they didn’t even know they wanted.

I think the world would be a much better place if the community/society/politicians employed a greater degree of empathy in everything they do.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I believe your team is as good as the leadership that guides them. When things don’t work out as planned, the ability to pivot and be compassionate, empathetic, and agile is key. A good idea is just an idea without an excellent team to put it into action.

Taking on a leadership role doesn’t come naturally for some people. Not everyone is cut out to take on the stress or responsibility of being a leader. A lot of people just aren’t risk-takers and a leader has to be a calculated risk-taker with steadfast determination. My business and I went through the economic crash of the Eighties. I lived through 9/11, the crash of 2009, and COVID-19. There were many times when I woke up in the morning and the financial mountain in front of me was so big that I never, ever, ever thought I’d get to the other side. But I did. I thought I can do this, I can get to the other side. I might not be able to do everything I need to do today, but I can do something. And I can do more tomorrow. I can do it one day at a time. If I can get through one day I know I can get through the following day. Then I’ll get to the third day and the fourth day, and now I’ve made it to the other side. Slow and steady wins the race.

Even a natural leader may lack management or financial skills. If you know you have a weakness in your skillset (and we all do), get help if you need it! Hire the right people. If you’re an amazing lawyer with an impressive roster of high-profile clients but you’re constantly overdrawn at the bank, it makes sense to hire someone to handle your office finances and payroll. You surround yourself with people to make up for what you don’t have. I know very, very well what my skill set is, and I also realize what I can’t do. My brain is not wired to understand the intricacies of finance and how it works; I hired two of the smartest people I know to handle my company’s finances. Then I did the same thing with our producers: I know what a Colin Cowie party or event should look like and what I want the guest experience to be, but I don’t do it every day. I rely on people who can do that and empower them to do it.

Therein lies the key: You don’t want to replicate yourself. You plus the people who complement what you do make a better version of you; again, it’s 1+1=3. That person finds two or more people to support and complement their skills until there’s an organization of people who each excel at what they do.

Furthermore, at Colin Cowie Lifestyle, we always lead by example. We produced an outdoor wedding in Miami that got rained out, and we had to move the reception indoors. Part of the job was transporting the guests from the hotels, and I told the drivers to take a long way around. I improvised rain gear out of garbage bags to protect my tuxedo, and with my good shoes under my arms, and in bare feet, I helped carry the formal arrangements all the way through the gardens in the rain to the new venue indoors. My staff knows I’m not above getting down on my knees to pick up a napkin or clean around the toilet, and they follow my example. Everyone in my organization has graduated from the University of Whatever It Takes.

Learn to listen. If you don’t listen, you can’t react. If you can’t react, you can’t be agile. If you can’t be agile, you can’t pivot. Leadership is looking for the future because every day your competition is looking to see what you are doing and trying to figure out how to do it better.

I liken positive leadership to the swan theory. The swan is quiet and serene above water, but its feet are paddling at 120mph below the surface. I like to be calm on the outside regardless of what is happening on the inside. It is important to lead with confidence and to create a positive environment — particularly when the cards are down. I find daily meditation and exercise vital during these times.

What is something you wish someone told you when you first started and why.

When I was young, I was a blank canvas. Through creating habits and making mistakes, I created a certain set of protocols for myself; protocols that reinforce the positives and prevent the negatives from reoccurring. When I look back on my life, I see the intellectual property I’ve accrued has shaped me into who I am today.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have many quotes I live by but one of my favorites is: “When I was young I had the best hardware and no software. At 50 plus I have the best software and the hardware is doing OK.”

Another favorite of mine is: “Great style comes from ruthless editing.”

Everything I’ve learned over time — the mistakes I’ve made and the experiences I’ve had — have made me the person I am today.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

The new James Bond!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Go to colincowie.com/thegoldstandard to learn more about the book! We’ve also been sharing fabulous content on Instagram via @colincowielifestyle and @colincowie.

