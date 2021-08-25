Coleen Haines of Your Town Media Training: “You better love what you do”

You better love what you do, because you won’t make a lot of money coming out of college. I had great, honest professors at Colorado State University, Fort Collins who told us this very thing. In my first job out of college, I got paid minimum wage, and my mom freaked, “You have a college degree!” Not a lot of people start their PR career “cutting their teeth,” in a tv newsroom, but boy, can you learn a TON! It’s fast-paced, deadline-driven, and you’ll make some of the best friends you’ll ever have. I loved my time working as a photojournalist in tv news, because of all those things. It makes you experience life in real-time, with other people, and you share those bonds of happiness, hurt, despair, and fun, forever. It takes years of real-life experiences and dealing head-on with crises to gain knowledge and to build a report and a client list.

As a part of my series about the things you need to know to excel in the modern PR industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Coleen Haines.

Coleen’s career encompasses 20+ years of a diverse communications background, including expertise in media training, web and print content development, public speaking, and award- winning video production. Coleen has perfected strategic communications with detailed knowledge of crisis communication, project management, research-based decision-making, and more. She is the founder of Your Town Media Training LLC helping cities, counties, and government agencies communicate clearly and effectively with their constituencies.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/24d9bdbea4006201321496084887a1a4

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

It was my name that brought me to the career path of a born communicator. My name is not the typical spelling or pronunciation. My parents named me Coleen, with one, “L,” pronounced, “COAL-een;” traditionally it’s spelled with two “ll”s and pronounced, “CALL-een.” I always joke that my parents forced me into a life of talking to people, because I’ve had to tell people how to pronounce my name throughout my entire life. I find fun ways to tell people how to correctly pronounce, “Coleen,” as I’m a person you’ll always remember, and more than just a name.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

When I first began my current role as Public Information Officer for the City of Kingman, a lot of people didn’t know exactly what my purpose was, and some still don’t. I came in during a national embarrassment. A comic’s stunt falsely painted the city as a small, racist community in Arizona. I turned that story completely around, and one year later after working one-on-one with journalists and city leaders, we earned Kingman the Reader’s Digest designation as The Nicest Place in Arizona, — https://www.rd.com/nicestplaces/the-nicest-place-in-arizona-kingman/

In my new role as Founder of my own consulting firm, the most interesting thing so far is speaking at a conference and having people approach me afterward and say, “Oh, I’m using that thing you mentioned…,” that always makes my day, or if people just say, “Help us!”

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started in public relations, I had to come up with new commercial ideas on a regular basis, as well as write, shoot, and edit them. I wanted to do something controversial, and attention-grabbing.

I decided to go with a “crash-scene,” public service announcement, that involved grilling burgers, right after the crash… needless to say, it ended up upsetting the beef industry… In Wyoming — they likened the PSA to cannibalism — YIKES!

I learned a hard lesson in, “BIG-PICTURE,” thinking and, “playing devil’s advocate.” It was also a good lesson in how to explain to the beef industry in Wyoming of the TRUE intention of the PSA… we were trying to save lives.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

This fall marks the 20th Anniversary of a horrific drunk driving crash this fall, in Wyoming. I produced the Telly Award-wining documentary, “Living with Loss — The Families of the UW8,” during my time working for the Wyoming Department of Transportation. With my firm, I’m currently working with folks from agencies to see how they can respectfully hold the 20th Anniversary and involve the right people.

Because I’m working two jobs, there is always something exciting happening with new platforms to create fun, informing, short videos for the City of Kingman, and in my “off” time (laughable), I write blogs, give advice on basic day-to-day public relations, look for guest bloggers, and other speaking engagements.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

You better love what you do, because you won’t make a lot of money coming out of college. I had great, honest professors at Colorado State University, Fort Collins who told us this very thing. In my first job out of college, I got paid minimum wage, and my mom freaked, “You have a college degree!” Not a lot of people start their PR career “cutting their teeth,” in a tv newsroom, but boy, can you learn a TON! It’s fast-paced, deadline-driven, and you’ll make some of the best friends you’ll ever have. I loved my time working as a photojournalist in tv news, because of all those things. It makes you experience life in real-time, with other people, and you share those bonds of happiness, hurt, despair, and fun, forever. It takes years of real-life experiences and dealing head-on with crises to gain knowledge and to build a report and a client list. Public relations “hours,” aren’t much better than television news. This is a laughable misconception told to a lot of folks in the tv-news industry at an earlier age. Maybe, some entry-level PR gigs could operate on a 9–5, but when you move up that ladder and really want to make a difference or start your own PR consulting firm — a regular schedule is off the table. Because I’m working full-time PR and started my own consulting firm; my time management skills have come into play more than ever because it is still important to make that precious time for yourself! I remember working crazy hours in tv news, because of “breaking” news, and tons of events I was able to travel and cover (Hurricanes Isabel and Katrina, President Reagan’s funeral, Election 2004). I went into PR after being a photojournalist, where I was a photojournalist for a state department of transportation. I learned a lot there but wanted more responsibility, so I then became a communications director, where I traveled the state extensively and nationally. I also lobbied during state legislative sessions; those were crazy hours. When I went back to government work and was a “one-person-shop,” the hours got really nuts, especially during the early onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, that I’ve started my own PR consulting firm, time management is crucial to growing responsibly. If you’re given freedom, take it. I was “laughed at,” when I started social media sites for government agencies over ten years ago; combined they have over 150,000 followers, today. That being said — I was given the freedom to start those pages, with little-to-no oversight, because no one saw the value in Facebook ten+ years ago for government agencies. If you’re really studying trends and learning how many online platforms and how CELL PHONES make information accessible so easily, then go that direction! Learn about the platform enough to make a solid case to leadership why you should be heading in that direction. Bring in the +/- factor, the big picture, the research to build your case. Always keep learning. I can’t think of any profession that hasn’t changed with the times, and public relations is just like any other profession. It’s so important to have a great network of friends, influencers, and allies to turn to and ask for advice. Take advantage of the free stuff! I attend online training, when I can, and subscribe to blogs that offer training. I asked my brother for help setting up my website, so he hooked me up with his company’s web developer. Learning the “back end” of my website was an awesome learning experience to make my website and blog posts more successful. Make sure you’re attending the right training or conferences and getting the bang for your, or your company’s buck. It’s important to do research on those pieces of training to justify the expense.

You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

Stay in touch with friends/acquaintances in your industry; you never know HOW helpful that can be when it comes to advice, mentoring, or even a favor.

I love what I learned while working in television news, and so much of that knowledge happens so quickly. The trick: paying attention long enough, working with great people, and being able to learn from that industry to help others. Having a great background in the television news industry, and making the switch to public relations in public service, makes me a trusted source for other government agencies to reach out for help. Whether it’s crisis messaging, or day-to-day messaging, a lot of people in certain positions don’t have the training or the confidence to do the job of a Public Relations professional.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

I’ve spoken at the same conference twice, which has generated leads, and it’s also good to keep in touch with other presenters to see if your expertise fits well at other conferences they attend. Other colleagues can also offer up testimonials for your work and partnering with other agencies and guest bloggers is also a good way to keep your name circulating in the right circles.

Is there a particular book that you read, or podcast you listened to that really helped you in your career? Can you explain?

Books or blogs by Jim Lukaszewski, the crisis management guru, are always awesome tools, as well as any Ted Talk by Brene’ Brown. They are inspiring in different ways and help me become better; even if it’s reviewing a line, chapter, or full read.

I’m reading blogs or forums of groups within government social media, social media statistics, design forums, etc. It’s important to know what everyone else is talking about, or struggling with, for me to be even more prepared in my current job and with the consulting firm.

Because of the role you play, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I want to inspire and see happen is continued transparency in government, and that is through great communication; internally and externally. There are easy ways to accomplish this transparency, and it’s important for the different levels of government (cities, states, agencies, etc.) to take that task head-on and form a communications plan and follow through on a constant basis. Public Relations isn’t only during a crisis; it’s constant.

This was really meaningful! Thank you so much for your time.