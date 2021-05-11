Coffee and Homeopathy- Do they go together?

Homeopathy is one of the most popular forms of herbal medicine which revolves around the belief that like cures like. Homeopathic treatment has been widely used in several parts of the world. A lot of doctors and patients swear by this treatment mainly for the fact that it has no “side effects”.

The market for homeopathy, especially in India has been growing rapidly. Homeopathy is considered to be the third most popular medical method practiced in India after Allopathy and Ayurveda.

In India, there are more than 20,000 doctors registered to perform homeopathic treatments and around 12,000 doctors are registered every year.

But, with this rapid growth of the Homoeopathy market, a question has always been raised.

Is consumption of coffee allowed in Homoeopathy?

Well, who does not love coffee right? It is coffee that kickstarts our day!

But is it an antidote to homeopathic medicines?

Although this has always been a topic for debate, some features of coffee might reduce the efficiency of homeopathic medicines.

Coffee has a strong odor

Homeopathic medicines are absorbed by the oral mucosa and thus work from the mouth. For this reason, it is often advised to take the medicines when the mouth is clean from any food particles or fragrances. This is to ensure better absorption.

Coffee has a very strong odor and has the possibility of disrupting the efficiency and absorption of homeopathic medicines. However, it is believed that having a gap of about half an hour between taking coffee and the medicine will not reduce its potency.

Coffee acts as a stimulant

Homeopathy treatments are widely preferred because they are very gentle and do not cause any side effects.

Coffee has an active ingredient called “caffeine” which is a natural stimulant. Caffeine is very strong and has the potential of deterring the efficacy of homeopathic medicines by destroying their properties.

However, it is not the case with every homeopathic medicine. It totally depends on the method of preparation of the medicine. Thus, it is always advised to ask the doctor regarding that.

There is no clear evidence of the fact that coffee is an antidote to Homoeopathic medicines. However, coffee can have several negative effects on the body including digestive problems, insomnia, increased heart rate, and high blood pressure. These conditions can indirectly affect the homeopathic treatments and slow down the recovery rate. Thus, it is always a good idea to talk to your doctor regarding the precautions that need to be taken while on medication. If you think that coffee might reduce medicinal efficiency, feel free to stop.