Cody Gerard: “Be connected”

The eSports market size is now more than a billion dollars. Teens and even children as young as 6 can now earn hundreds of thousands of dollars competing in eSports. What does one have to do to succeed as a player in eSports? What are the challenges and opportunities that pro gamers face? What does the eSports lifestyle look like? How is it similar to traditional athletics, and how is it different?

In this interview series, called 5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports, we are interviewing professional gamers, eSports coaches, esports tournament organizers, and executives from gaming companies who share lessons from their experience about the “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports.”

As part of this series, we had the pleasure to interview Cody Gerard.

Cody Gerard is a League of Legends coach who has worked with professional teams across the globe. Currently, Cody works for Hybrid Esports who play in the Telia Esports Series Sweden. Cody’s work includes time spent in the top league in Europe with ROCCAT and Rogue, the top league in Latin America with Infinity Esports, as well as a Bakonia Esports in the Spanish National League.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

My career started quite by accident actually. While I’d been quite passionate and spent a lot of time learning about the game, I never made a deliberate effort to try and break in as a coach. Instead I saw that a professional coach had tweeted out that he needed some help on something he was trying to test in game and I volunteered to help him do so. Afterwards I impressed him enough that we stayed in touch and when he got his next job he asked me if I wanted to be his assistant.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you first started? What lesson did you take out of that?

Early on I didn’t really understand what feedback was useful to players so I’d just say things to them like “Oh yeah, this was very nice, very well done.” Obviously you do need to give players positive feedback but it needs to be done in a way that gives them a way to build on it or repeat what they did well. Eventually one of the players pulled me aside and basically said to me “Cody, you realize giving us that kind of feedback is basically useless right?”

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

My guiding principle has always been “Play your game.” And what that means is that I don’t want my team simply trying to emulate the style of the team that happens to be the best in the world. I want us to be playing the best League of Legends we can play, with the players we have and that may mean playing a style that is not objectively the best, but maximizes the value of each player in my line up. This has has helped me everywhere I’ve gone and everywhere I’ve worked, finding the right balance between the objectively best way to play at the moment and the way to play that is best for our team. Every team I have gone to my first question has been, “how can we take the strengths of this team, and mold it into a style that maximizes them?” It influences everything I do as a coach and I think has been responsible at least in part for a lot of my teams success

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

I am currently a coach for Hybrid Esports, and if we do well we will have a chance to qualify for the Nordic League of Legends Championship (NLC), the regional league for Scandinavia and the UK, however it is below the top league in Europe, the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) where I have worked before.

What would you tell a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

If you have a passion for the game, just try and accumulate all the game knowledge that you can. Learn and learn and learn, and then do whatever you can to get your name out there and get in touch with people who are currently in the industry. Esports is all about connections and exposure, the more of those two things you have the better chance you can learn about, find, or be given opportunities

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I try and make sure my players do not make this game their entire life. Too often being an esports professional is the only thing people in this industry has and that is neither healthy nor a good way to live your life so when I can, I’ve tried to expand their horizons and break them out of the esports bubble, encourage them to stay active in their hobbies outside of the game or to make friends who are not from within the esports scene. I find that doing this even has a positive effect on the team as the players tend to do better work and be in a better state mentally when they have other facets to their life and their identity outside of League of Legends.

The truth is that none of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person that made a profound difference in your life to whom you are grateful? Can you share a story?

Tim Sevenhuysen. He runs one of the major statistical sites in League of Legends as well as Esports One, one of the premier fantasy sites. He’s also been a good friend to me, given me lots of chances to write for Oracle’s Elixir and even acted as a reference for me for teams. When I’ve been at my lowest points in my professional life I’ve still been able to count on Tim to give me a chance to do something, even if it’s just writing an article for him and I will always be very grateful to him for that.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many of our readers may be familiar with gaming, but they haven’t been exposed to the culture of professional gaming. What does the eSports lifestyle look like? What is life like for a professional gamer?

It is brutal. Your work day is often 6 days a week, with 4 days of 6 hours of practice and then two days of games. As a player and coach you also have obligations outside of practice too. As a player you are expected to practice in solo queue (the regular game most people play) outside of the team practice hours as well and as a coach the only time you have to do preparation for your matches, things like watching tape and making gameplans is after practice. When you are in one of the full time professional leagues I would estimate around 80% of your time, 6 days a week, can be dedicated to League of Legends.

In addition, many teams live and work together in what are referred to as gaming houses and those environments can be absolute pressure cookers as well. I always advocate for separate living space and working spaces but that is not always possible. To be a full time pro is often to have the game be your life in a way that is not always very healthy. You need to have a lot of passion for the game and competitive drive, otherwise the pressure and workload will overcome you.

What are the unique opportunities that pro gamers have?

I mean you get to play (or in my case watch) a video game for a living, a game presumably you love, if you’ve put enough hours into it to get that good at it. Players at higher levels also get to play in front of huge crowds of fans, have wide reach on social media, and may even be able to get sponsorship opportunities. You can also develop a fan base and parlay that into a successful career as a video game streamer on platforms like Twitch too.

What are the unique challenges that pro gamers face?

It’s mostly the pressure. You have a lot of expectations from your organization, your teammates, and at higher levels, the fans too. The pressure on pro players and coaches can be immense, especially when combined with the workload needed to meet them, and not everyone is built to handle it. Many players simply walk away because they are overwhelmed by the combination of the workload and the pressures of playing professionally.

How is professional gaming similar to traditional athletics? Can you explain with a story or an example?

It is a competition and a team game much like any traditional sport. When it comes down to it there are 5 guys on one side and 5 on the other and only one can come out with the win. There are moments where players come up clutch and moments where they choke. There are moments where a player or coach may inspire a team to victory and moments where their actions may ruin the team’s dynamic.

I’ve had a moment where my team was underperforming and I was able to really get in their faces and implore them to play to their potential and for a little while afterwards they did. I’ve also had moments where I’ve seen players have their hands shaking on stage in big moments, unable to meet them, much like a hitter over swinging in a big at bat, or a basketball player throwing a pass away.

How is it different? Can you explain with a story or example?

Players will almost always hit their mental limits before their physical limits. Some players have had to retire due to injuries to their wrists or hands but the most common reason players retire, or stop being able to play at the top level is burn out. They practice and play too much for too long and then either their mental health takes a dive from the stress and overwork or they can simply lose all motivation to play the game. In traditional sports it’s the knees or the shoulder or the back that gives out and ends a career, either slowly or all at once. In esports it is the mind.

With traditional sports, young people get recruited by talent scouts who work for professional teams. Is it similar with eSports?

That can happen. If you get high enough in the game’s solo queue ladder, the rankings of players playing the game on the server that everyone in a given region can play on, you’ll probably get some teams who might be interested in you, but much the same as

If a young person reading this wants to become a professional, paid gamer on an eSports team,, where do they start? What are the steps they need to take to get picked up by a team?

Get really good at the game and/or really knowledgeable about it, and then try and make connections. Once that happens, take any decent opportunities that come your way from those connections. You never know when a small thing might spiral into a much bigger and better opportunity. It very rarely happens where you get one big break and suddenly you’re a star or on a top team. It’s a ladder and you have to climb it, one small chance at a time.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Be connected. Cultivate connections wherever you can find them. If you see any chance to have a conversation or build a relationship with someone, do it. As I said earlier, that’s how my career got started, by helping a coach test some things he was working on. That connection became my way into the industry Be lucky. It takes luck to break in. There are so many people who want to break into this industry and so few good opportunities. You’re going to have to try and break in in a lot of different ways before you finally get lucky. Be passionate. The workload, stress and dedication needed to be an esports pro are extremely high and the only way they can be sustained over any period of time is if you have a true, deeply seeded, love and passion for the game. Without it you will burn out very quickly and be unable to sustain a career in the industry. Be prepared to fail. I have failed a lot in my career. It’s the nature of an industry where the opportunities are scarce and that is based around what is inherently a zero sum game. You will have losses in your teams, you will have setbacks in your career. Fighting through those is a must is you are to stay in the industry for a long time Always continue to learn. Just because you’ve made it as an esports pro doesn’t mean you have the knowledge needed to stay there. This industry and the games within it are always developing and changing in ways no one can predict. If you aren’t always trying to learn you will fall behind and you will be replaced by someone who has kept up.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

To keep it relevant to this article, Trevor May, the pitcher for the New York Mets who is also a big streamer.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow me on Twitter: @DFTBA_LoL

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.