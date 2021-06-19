Coco Chang Of IPEVO: “Do your research”

Do your research. Be curious and explore examples on how to incorporate Digital Transformation in your institution. Read about the best practices, find the disruptors in the industry, prepare and embrace change. I for sure aim to stay on top of any new trends out there.

Coco Chang is head of Business Development, Global Marketing, and E-commerce at IPEVO. She graduated from McGill University in Marketing and possesses more than 15 years of experience in business with expertise in marketing partnerships and business development.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

While I was attending graduate studies at McGill, I was told by a professor that I wasn’t suitable for marketing, although I ended up starting as a global marketing expert when I graduated. With the knowledge that I’ve gained from my undergraduate school in M.I.S. and E-Commerce, I’ve felt that marketing will one day be more than just marketing, it would be everywhere and in any format such as digital, physical and even bundling with sales as objectives. Thus, I was lucky to start in marketing while being in charge of Southeast Asia and Hong Kong’s markets. With my experience at Sony as head of digital marketing, I’ve gotten the chance to be a pioneer in digital transformation.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I was once in charge of APAC’s kick-off event, so I was supposed to ensure all required equipment was properly tested and prepared, but since that kick-off meeting was held in Phuket, I had a very relaxing night before the kick-off and then I overslept that morning, ending up as the last person to show up. Thinking back, it was quite funny and embarrassing, but it was unprepared and unprofessional. From that day on, I’ve always tried to keep myself alert during a project and never make the same mistake twice.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I need to thank a certain person who committed to investing in my business. Despite regular meetings and discussions, they just disappeared one day. I wasted almost a whole year but thankfully, I made a quick recovery. The reason why I wanted to thank him is that person made me stronger. As a result, I’m committed to my job and try to always give it 200% just like it is my own business. This mentality helped me to quickly ascend through the ranks into a top director role.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Wolf of Wall Street — it inspires me to always look at myself as a video instead of a photo, short-term success will not bring us the value of our whole life.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose-driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

Our company started with the purpose of “sharing” and “connecting”. From our very first product, a handheld video conferencing device, to our most recent focus on document cameras for educators, remote/on-the-go users, and professionals.

What started out as a simple thought of sharing joy with those around us quickly evolved into the vision of people all around the world being able to seamlessly interact, share and collaborate with each other. As our motto states, we strive to provide the very best “Tools for the Connected World”

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

We’re constantly working on new, innovative projects with the sole purpose of creating products that can further bridge our society and technology together. Our number one priority is ensuring that people are equipped with the right tools for the virtual world.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level, what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Simply put, digital transformation refers to the integration of digital technology into businesses. Everything ranging from how the company operates and how it delivers its products and services to customers is part of the digital transformation. It is no doubt an ongoing process that constantly requires companies to experiment and adapt to ensure optimal results.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

I believe that digital transformation is beneficial for all companies if they’re able to embrace the change. There are lots of different ways that companies can ease themselves through a digital transformation and ultimately be comfortable adopting a hybrid solution with both traditional and modern digital practices.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

IPEVO as a whole has assisted various businesses, organizations and schools in their Digital Transformation journey. With COVID-19 taking the world by storm last year, everyone was scrambling to come up with a solution to combat the sudden change in the workplace. Those that we previously assisted with Digital Transformation were able to instantly shift to remote work and distance learning, minimizing the impact COVID would’ve caused.

Flexibility is one of the major benefits of Digital Transformation that often gets overlooked when assessing the pros and cons, but it is without a doubt one of the most crucial. Companies equipped with the knowledge on how to quickly convert into a digital workplace are also able to turn this into a competitive advantage whilst competitors were still struggling to formulate a plan.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Integrating digital transformation has definitely been challenging for a number of companies due to inevitable “growing pains”. Some of the most common hurdles companies face when going through digital transformation is the short-term loss of revenue and productivity. Although most companies face these difficulties, it all comes down to how they initially plan their approach to digital transformation.

Companies get too caught up with the idea of digitalization that they start digitizing everything they lay eyes upon. The same thing happens with data, companies collect so much unnecessary data without any predetermined direction, resulting in a waste of resources whilst complicating the process at the same time.

The best way to approach digital transformation in my opinion is to carefully assess all aspects of your workflow and determine if digitalization could improve it. A key point to keep in mind is that not every single area necessarily needs to be digitized. Clearly defining specific areas that need improvement followed by the collection and utilization of data can reduce a lot of common risks associated with risks whilst also minimizing losses incurred from the transformation.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1.Plan and set clear, measurable goals

I have implemented an OKR (Objectives and Key Results) with the teams I manage, where we all assess and plan our goals moving forward. This includes setting clear expectations for your Digital Transformation journey.

2. Do your research

Be curious and explore examples on how to incorporate Digital Transformation in your institution. Read about the best practices, find the disruptors in the industry, prepare and embrace change. I for sure aim to stay on top of any new trends out there.

3. Invest in the right tools

From hardware to software, the right tools are key for a successful digital transformation. Take as an example our IPEVO solutions. Our document cameras are deemed as a “must-have” tool for remote work, presentations, digitization, scanning, documenting, showcasing details, and so on. You can find them in use at schools, public institutions, government agencies, law firms, accounting agencies, banks, hospitals, airlines, jewelry & watch, and UX & UI design companies.

4. Trial and Error

Don’t be scared to test things out, and most importantly, don’t be scared to fail. Effective Digital Transformation comes from trying different approaches until you find the right one for your company. At IPEVO, we have prepared and embraced a fully remote working environment, as well as digital collaboration.

5. Communication is key

This is perhaps the most important element for your company to reach the next level with Digital Transformation. As a leader, it is important to lead by example and promote efficient cross-departmental communication.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

A culture of innovation in my eyes is one that is always open to new ideas and at times, change. When I founded IPEVO, one of my initial goals was to maintain a constantly stimulating, inspiring, and innovative environment. By promoting constant teamwork across departments, employees are able to view projects with completely different perspectives and tackle problems with a different mindset, ultimately leading to innovative solutions. Not only does this promote friendly competition between colleagues, but also towards shaping the values and standards of the company.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Stop looking at what other people have, cherish your own life by focusing on it.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Helping an enterprise to achieve an upper level will be much more meaningful than possessing a big title. Please feel free to follow my career by following IPEVO on our social channels below.

