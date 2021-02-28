Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Coaching Employees to Improve Performance and Engagement

Coaching employees develops them into the workers that they can become.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Hamilton Lindley Coach

There are two donut shops near my office. The donuts taste identical. The interiors are similar. The locations are equally convenient. But at one donut shop, the employees mumble and are more interested in the cash register buttons than the customer in front of them. At the other store, the workers make eye contact, engage in friendly small talk, and serve me with a smile. 

I also noticed that one of the stores had an angry, frowning woman behind the counter wearing a tag that said “manager.” She barks at employees, telling them that they didn’t know what they were doing. She focused her efforts on command and control. Guess which location she was in. 

Leaders as coaches 

Our leaders influence everyone around them. Innovative companies realize that managers can’t have all the technical answers when industries are in constant disruption. Many businesses are moving from the traditional command and control model to promoting coaching instead. A coach asks questions rather than providing answers, supports employees rather than judges them, and encourages employees’ development instead of directing them. In this model, employees learn how to adjust to regularly changing conditions in ways that unleash innovation, energy, and commitment. The leaders who coach aren’t know-it-alls. They are learn-it-alls. 

Coaching feels too soft for managers who tackle performance problems by telling employees what to do. It makes them uncomfortable because it strips them from asserting their power. So these managers oppose coaching. In a leadership style study, leaders ranked coaching as their least-favorite method, telling the polling company that they didn’t have time for the slow work of educating workers and encouraging their growth. 

By coaching employees, blame gives way to advice and education, and outside motivators are displaced by self-motivation. Obstacles fall, teams build, and change is welcomed instead of feared.

The GROW Model of Leadership Coaching

The GROW model of coaching involves four steps that give this method its name (Goal, Reality, Options, Will). It is effective because it requires educating yourself to think in new ways about your purpose as a leader. This model involves managers responding to worker’s dilemmas by asking them questions like:

  • What are you trying to do?
  • What’s working?
  • What’s not working?
  • How can I help?
  • What have you already thought of?
  • What really matters here?

You’re on the right track when you ask good questions and assume that you don’t have all the answers. 

The GROW action steps are:

Goal.

The goal is what the person expects from the conversation right now, not the project’s ultimate completion. People don’t do this naturally in most discussions. An excellent approach is to ask something like, “When you leave this conversation, what do you want that you don’t have now?”

Reality.

These questions assess how the employee perceives the situation in a nonjudgmental way. As a coach, you should ask questions rooted in “what, when, where, and who.” In these conversations, don’t ask why. The focus of reality must be facts. Asking why calls employees to explore ideas and motivations instead of facts. That can create self-justification, which is counterproductive in these discussions. A good question to ask is, “What are the important things we need to know?” Listen mindfully to the response. What are they missing? This action is crucial because it prevents them from jumping to conclusions. The coach’s job here is to ask the correct questions and step out of the way.

Options.

Your job as a coach is to encourage people to think about solutions they haven’t considered. They often feel stuck. “There’s nothing I can do,” they may say. Or “I’m split between X and Y.” Or “I have one option.”

Ask something like, “What would you do if you had a magic wand?” That question is liberating. It promotes people thinking in productive, fresh ways. Once they’ve expanded their perspective, your role is to help them deepen their ideas by encouraging them to examine these new options’ risks and rewards. 

Will.

Ask, “What will you do?” This prompts the employee to talk about the next steps to execute the plan that emerged from the coaching. If they appear to be hesitant about implementation, then ask them to rate themselves, “On a scale of one to ten, how likely are you going to execute this plan?”  

Is there ever a time that command and control leadership is better? 

For teams that must meet precise deadlines and specific procedures, a command and control style is beneficial. But it doesn’t promote the growth of individual team members. Leaders who have invested time coaching employees will likely have better results when projects need a command and control leadership style. 

Conclusion 

You have about 100 conversations a year that are so important that they could change your life path and those you coach. Employees need the skills to unlock previously buried issues, reveal new options, and expose fresh insights. Managers as coaches draw energy, creativity, and learning from the people they work with. Instead of one brain driving the show, coaching combines the whole team’s minds and trusts them to achieve exceptional performance. 

    Hamilton Lindley Headshot 2019

    Hamilton Lindley, Compliance Manager at Neighborly

    Hamilton Lindley is a loving family man of five, avid sports fan, consumer of great books, and someone who can probably quote you every episode of The Simpsons...ever.

    His work as a lawyer earned him awards from multiple magazines. He has served as President of the Dallas Federal Bar Association, and his practice focused on business litigation—specifically SEC regulations, financial crime analysis, anti-bribery compliance, and internal controls.

    Currently, Hamilton Lindley is a compliance manager for a franchising company where he leads department with energy, enthusiasm, and empathy.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Real Cost of Micromanagement (and How to Fix It with Trust)

    by Sandra Lewis
    Community//

    Dr. Mark Brouker: “Every plan is a good one until the first shot is fired”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Stop Dreading Performance Reviews

    by Ann Howell

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.