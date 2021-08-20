Coach Quentin McCain: “Get clear on what you want”

Get clear on what you want- The first thing I would recommend is to RELAX. It is important to quiet yourself and really think about what exactly is the outcome that you want to achieve at the end of this project or task you are taking on. When we are not exactly clear on what we want it can be easy to get confused, frustrated, and keep striving for “perfection” when we haven’t even defined what the goal is.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Quentin McCain.

Quentin McCain aka “Coach Q” is a Master Mindset Coach, International Speaker, and coauthor of “Think on These Things”, an Amazon #1 Best Seller. Through Coach Q’s own methodologies and specializations in Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), Hypnotherapy, and Timeline Therapy, clients are able to maximize confidence all while releasing the negative emotions and limiting beliefs that lead to anxiety, depression, overwhelm and an unfulfilled life. Business owners, executives, athletes, and other high achievers call on Coach Q when they are tired of seeing the same results and ready to have a clear, compelling vision along with the actionable steps to get there.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up as an only child in Phoenix, Arizona to a single mother. My mom was hard working and always did what she could to motivate me and keep me on track. In my adolescent years I was hanging with the gang members and thugs in the neighborhood and at school and started to follow their ways down the wrong path. My mom and my grandma’s faith are what I believe kept me afloat.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have so many life lesson quotes that I love, but I would say one that really stands out is “Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t-you’re right.” -Henry Ford. This quote, really resonates with me in that mindset is everything. Anytime I truly believed in myself, I always came out on top. Whenever I didn’t believe in myself I typically didn’t even try.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill has always been a favorite but lately the book “The Third Door” by Alex Banayan has really been resonating with me. I love how the book shows that no matter who you are, you never have to settle for what you are given and there is always another option to get you to your goals. This is how I have often reached success in my life and also how I teach my clients to think. We never have to settle for this or that thinking, we can have this, that, and that too!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Unshakable Confidence-This one is huge, if we don’t have belief and confidence in who we are and what we want then it is easy to get knocked off track by everyone else’s beliefs and opinions. I remember well intentioned friends and loved ones telling me that there was no way that I could be a speaker, author, and coach and that it was almost like being a celebrity. I had a friend tell me to my face that I should just give up on that dream and go to school for something else more achievable. What kept me going was that I had already been reading books, listening to people who were already doing what I wanted to do, and working towards my dream so my confidence was already sky high and I kept my eyes on the prize! Had I listened to that friend I wouldn’t have spoken to 1,000s of people, coached business owners, executives, athletes, and high achievers in over 10 countries, or even doing this interview right now.

Perseverance-There is a popular quote, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going.” This couldn’t be more true because as we are on the road to our best lives there will inevitably be things that try to sidetrack us and we have to push through and persevere. There were countless times that I wanted to give up on my business but I truly believe that nothing grows in the comfort zone. We have to get uncomfortable and keep going especially when things get hard, that is when we thrive and hit levels of success we didn’t think possible before.

Resilience-Yes we will get hit, it will hurt, and maybe even knock us down for a while. Here’s the thing…we have to get back up and quick! I have gone through it all on this journey, doing business with people that were not trustworthy, wasting time with people who not who they appeared to be, zero clients and zero money in the bank accounts, all of it. When those things happen it throws us for a loop and it would be easy to stay down, curl up in the fetal position and suck our thumbs until we fall asleep! We can’t do that! We have to feel whatever emotions we need to feel, reset, and recharge and get back to our goals. I picture these roadblocks as indicators that we are on the right track, get up and keep going because you are most likely closer than you think.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

A perfectionist is someone that feels that whatever they do has to be absolutely perfect in order for them to feel they are worthy or competent at said task. If their performance does not meet their expectations exactly, then they have failed in their minds.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

The positive aspects of being a perfectionist are that the person cares deeply about their work and how it is perceived, they take pride in their work, and when the finished product is produced, we can almost guarantee it will be outstanding! One example of this is of how I used to write speeches. I used to work on them for hours and hours on end making sure that every word, tone, joke, and metaphor was exactly perfect or I felt that the speech did not flow at all.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

The negative aspects of being a perfectionist are:

Things that aren’t perfect don’t get done at all. When this happens we find ourselves stuck in limbo and not making progress or being productive which makes us feel worse. This can cause stress and leak into other areas of our lives. We can put our standards on others. Yes, it starts with us having to be perfect for our own projects and tasks but at some point that leaks on to others and they may think we are over criticizing their work negatively.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Perfectionism can often lead to procrastination. If that thing that we want to do is not coming together perfectly in just the right way it can make us halt, slow down, or have unlimited re-do’s which turns into not doing anything at all and leaves us with feeling of being stuck and not able to move forward. When we have these types of feeling and emotions they are not conducive to the creative process and will start to mentally block us even more.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Get clear on what you want- The first thing I would recommend is to RELAX. It is important to quiet yourself and really think about what exactly is the outcome that you want to achieve at the end of this project or task you are taking on. When we are not exactly clear on what we want it can be easy to get confused, frustrated, and keep striving for “perfection” when we haven’t even defined what the goal is. Write out the steps- Once you are clear on what it is you want, literally write out the steps to completion. The more structure we have on what we are doing the more likely we will be successful in following through. One of the main reasons for procrastination is not because we are not motivated or don’t want to do the task at hand but because we are unsure of the steps and what to do. This helps to eliminate that problem. See the future- Visualize the end result. This can first of all convince our minds that we do believe it is possible to attain our goal. When you visualize it, put as many senses into it as possible what do you see, hear, feel, (heck even smell or taste) once this is finished? Really get into it and get into that mind and state of your experience once the task or project is done. Block the time on the calendar- One of the most valuable things we can do whenever we really want to get things done is block out the time on the calendar. We as humans make the mistake of trusting our own minds and will power that we will do what we say we are going to do but the truth is that is a HUGE mistake. If we really want to follow through and be successful we have to plan for success. Block out the days and time on your calendar that you will allot yourself to work on this project and make in non-negotiable. That means don’t let yourself or anyone else throw in their requests and take priority. Have fun-When I was writing my book “Think on These Things”, one of the most valuable things I learned was to “write for the trashcan”! This meant that instead of thinking that everything that I wrote had to be gold in word form and go down as the best words ever written on a computer, I would write with the intention of throwing it away (in the trashcan). This alone helped with my perfectionism in writing and took the pressure away, it was also FUN! How could you make your task or project fun? What would be writing for the trashcan in your situation? When we take the serious pressure off and find the fun in things it makes life a lot easier and can eliminate perfectionism.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The movement I would inspire is to #endmediocrity. I think that far too often we settle for what is easiest or what is seemingly readily available to us. To me, this is a mediocre mindset. How amazing would our lives be if we always strived for what we really wanted and didn’t let the opinions of others or our own limiting beliefs get in the way?

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would love to have lunch with Tyler Perry. Hearing his story about how he worked his way up from nothing to what he has been able to create today is amazing and inspiring.

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers can follow all social media @coachqmccain or my website www.QuentinMcCain.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!