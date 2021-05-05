Co-Owner of Threadgill Financial, Adam Threadgill, Discusses Motivation and Growth

Adam Threadgill was born in Pflugerville, Texas and enlisted in the Marine Corps when he was 18. Upon completion of his service, he attended the University of Texas for his bachelor’s and Doctorate of Jurisprudence. Adam still resides in Texas with his family, and is currently a financial planner at Threadgill Financial, an investment advisory office located in Spring, Texas.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

I like having flexibility and being my own boss.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

I really enjoy the variety of responsibilities. If something isn’t working, we can’t call some other department to fix it- it’s up to us to solve our own issues.

What does a typical day consist of for you?

My day mainly consists of emails, reading, talking with or meeting with clients, and as much time as possible spent with my family.

What keeps you motivated?

1) My family: I want to take care of them to the best of my ability.

2) Clients: We have a lot of people depending on us to make good decisions. I probably meet two people a year who are looking for advice after having made a mistake that they won’t recover from. I never want to lead a client into a decision like that.

How do you motivate others?

I figured out that if you just ask people if they did what they said they were going to do enough times, eventually they’ll do it. Or they will stop talking to you. Either way, it seems like a win.

How has your company grown from its early days to now?

In fits and starts. We’ve had periods where it seems like we must be doing everything right. Everyone we talk to is becoming a client. Other times, it has been more challenging, and it seems like we can’t do anything right.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

My granddad. He spent most of his time and effort serving others. He was a World War II veteran, grew up very poor, and went to college on the G.I. Bill. He was very much the engineer type. He thought of everything as working machines and he was really good with his hands. But he also spent a lot of his time volunteering at his church and doing work for people. Instead of preaching, he volunteered his time fixing things for people, checking on little old widows at his church, and always cutting firewood. His house didn’t have central air conditioning or heating. He wasn’t all that talkative but he lived a life that positively affected a lot of people.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

I think seeing a lot of young Marines die in my early twenties really taught me about mortality. Most people don’t really believe they’re going to die. If they really thought they were going to die, they wouldn’t waste hours a day on social media, being lonely, or being unhappy.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

Find someone who is doing what you want to do and go work for them. Once you have the hang of it, you can do it on your own or try to buy the firm where you are working.

What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome?

Intellectually, I’m very suited to a desk job, but I hate being inside and sitting. It’s an ongoing challenge. I can’t get paid to live in the woods, but I’d prefer it.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

“Marriage is hard.” It’s more of a statement, but true nonetheless.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

I’ve watched a lot of friends and family make decisions that make their lives really difficult and complicated. Making it this far without screwing it all up makes me pretty happy. I’m most proud of my time in the Marine Corps. I didn’t enjoy law school, but people tend to think that’s a big deal.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to others?

Make a habit of asking yourself good questions. For instance, what can I do today to make my life and my family’s lives better?

What is the biggest life lesson you have learned?

Learning to forgive yourself when you make the wrong decision. Most of the time we are our biggest critic. Learning to accept our actions and move on is possibly the largest life lesson someone can learn.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

Outside of work, I look a lot more like a Marine vet – motorcycles, heavy metal music, garage gym, and lots of guns.

What trends in your industry excite you?

Fee compression. Everything is getting cheaper, and fewer people are getting taken advantage of by high fee funds.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

Same place, but bigger and my hair will likely be almost all gray by that point.