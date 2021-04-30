Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

CMILL444 – Music has changed my life and I want to inspire other people too in a similar manner

There are a number of artists who put out music from different genres everyday, but if you are looking for something unique, you are probably in the right place because CMILL444 is offering you exactly that. His album ‘High Off Life’ was a hit last year, with 17 songs in total. You no longer have […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
CMILL444
CMILL444

There are a number of artists who put out music from different genres everyday, but if you are looking for something unique, you are probably in the right place because CMILL444 is offering you exactly that. His album ‘High Off Life’ was a hit last year, with 17 songs in total. You no longer have to worry whether this artist makes music in your favorite genre or not because all the 17 songs are completely different. You will find at least three songs in the album that you will absolutely fall in love with.

This is your true calling, if you were looking for a new rising artist who gives you variety along with one who brings a lot of positive aura. CMILL444 mostly focuses on the younger generations, it is we who will uphold the pillars of society. Moreover, the older generations have always been pretty hard to please, yet CMILL has cracked the code, finding a balance between the younger and the older generations.

Most artists focus on making one hit song, but CMILL444 generally focuses on pure good music. To be honest, there has not been one single song where he has disappointed. He allows the music to come naturally to him, this is all the more reason why we feel a connection to him and his music. He is simply an artist who loves mixing some original sounds along with new innovative hip hop. Fans are eager to see what he has in store for the future.

“Music has changed my life and I want to inspire other people too in a similar manner, I want to make them believe in all the good things that exist in this world. I only want to spread positivity and happiness. The joy that I bring to people is the most rewarding thing. Everyone deserves to listen to good music and I’m willing to provide them that. No more negativity bringing you down, get started today, and begin your journey to shine brighter than you ever have, like there’s no one watching. If you believe in yourself, you need nothing else in this world.  Being yourself is the best thing that you can ever be,” pitches in CMILL444.

This young man from Michigan has a lot of potential and he is not going to stop unless he is seen on the billboards, charting number one. That day too is not very far away because he has set goals for his music as well as for himself, planning to be better mentally by manifesting the best version of himself.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Chérie: “Solidarity is key”

by Karina Michel Feld
Community//

Mauri Dark: “Be brave and challenge yourself”

by Edward Sylvan
Community//

Davis Mallory: ” Contrary to some beliefs you don’t have to copyright your music to have it be copy-written protected”

by Karina Michel Feld

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.