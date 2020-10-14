Clouds and Your Health…Here’s What You Should Know

Darkness can cloud our vision and ruin our health.

Cloudy skies, rain and shorter days collude to darken our moods.

Cloudy thoughts darken our vision of ourselves and our lives.

This combination can powerfully sabotage our healthy habits and send us spiraling into the weight-gain, health-destroying abyss.

Do you struggle with this time of year? If you do, you’re not alone. Clouds can draw those of us who think we are immune to the decrease in light and temperature into a downward spiral at this time of year.

For me, last week was a struggle. The days were short and rainy. Daytime was a lighter shade of grey that quickly became the dark of night. Some added busy-ness kept me from completing a couple of my regular workouts and kept me from completing my “stock-up-on-fresh-fruit-and-veggies” trip to the grocery store. An older aunt (she was 86) suddenly went into hospice and died a few days later. I felt pretty “meh” all week.

I’m not sharing this with you to bring you down. I am sharing it with you because trials and tribulations, life and death, busy-ness, and season changes are a regular part of life. You’re not alone as you make your way through it. Your life may be much more complicated than mine. It may be less complicated.

The question is, how do we handle the clouds in our lives?

Here’s how to blow those clouds away, keep your healthy habits in place, and thrive no matter what clouds life blows into your sky.

1. Acknowledge the clouds. Life will not be rosy all the time. It’s not the cloud that derails you. It’s your reaction to the cloud. Recognize the challenges and do it anyway. I missed two of my workouts last week. I didn’t let it keep me from completing the other four that were on my schedule. I contacted my coach and let him know I’d be changing things up a bit and continuing to move forward. Staying strong is very iportant to me. Knowing this allowed me to admit that I couldn’t control the clouds, but I didn’t have to let them destroy my entire week. What clouds do you need to acknowledge in your life? Ignoring them doesn’t make them go away. Making a plan to do what you need to even while they are there puts you back in control and keeps you moving forward.

2. Seek help with your clouds. I find that when I start to feel kind of “meh,” I make it worse by withdrawing into my shell and staying away from others. When I recognize this pattern, I make a deliberate effort to change it. Last week I reached out to friends and family I haven’t spoken with in a long time. Connecting boosted my energy, moved me out of my funk, and gave me an outlet for my apathy. When I mentioned my clouds to my friend, she reminded me that I wasn’t alone. She was feeling a bit uninspired last week, too. Together we came up with tasks and goals that lifted our spirits and moved us forward.

3. Eat more sunshine. There is a direct connection between what’s happening in your gut and what is happening in your brain. Bacteria in your gut helps you digest your food. The by-products from these bacteria influence your moods. Whole plants absorb sunshine (that’s how they grow) and convert it into chlorophyll (among other things). When we eat these whole plants, we absorb the energy the sun has poured into the plants. Our bodies thrive on the vitamins, minerals, fiber, and phytonutrients in plants. Studies show that eating whole plants boosts our mood. Eating more plants means we are indirectly eating more sunshine. Get 5-9 servings of fruit and/or veggies each day to keep the clouds at bay.

