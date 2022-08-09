Close your eyes. Take a sip. Yes, you are in Greece. 

Kilada Blue 42 Degrees is the first 100% organic Greek dry gin, KB42, sourced from the best organic farms in Greece, where the village of Kilada is located.

Its taste is light and subtle, like a Mediterranean caress. Kilada Blue, or KB.42 for those in the know, is the first Greek organic Gin made from carefully selected ingredients. Grown by farmers in the Peloponnese just outside the village of Kilada, the herbs and plants that make up this Gin have been macerated separately according to a unique recipe developed by Swiss gin maker Quentin Verne. KB.42 is made in the oldest family distillery in Greece, Callicounis in Kalamata.

I sat down with the founders and creators to learn more about Gin, Greece and their Genius idea!

They have captured this Greek paradise’s perfumes and brought them straight to your glass!

Tell us a bit about the story behind Kilada Blue 42 Degrees.

KB42, which stands for Kilada Blue 42 degrees, is born out of our lifelong passion for Greece, its environment, its ancestral culture, its endless source of Mediterranean perfumes and our passion for Gin. We have been drinking Gin for many years, and we are convinced that you can express a “terroir” in a gin; the herbal mix, thus the taste, in a good gin produced in England, Germany or Spain has to be different when you source local ingredients.

We always had a dream to produce one day a high-quality gin representing our vision, and Greece gave us a unique playground where we could extract the richness and the variety of its Mediterranean aromas.

KB42 is produced in small batches and supported by passionate bartenders and liquor shops in Greece and Switzerland. They can explain the product to their clients who are ready to step aside from the “global” gin brands to discover new creations; all in all, we wanted KB42 to be something we could be proud of and coherent with our aspirations.



We are still in the early phase of our project, but in a sense, it is already a success.…



2. Why Kilada?

We discovered Kilada (Argolida) by coincidence a few years back, thanks to friends who took us there during one of our numerous Greek trips. Kilada ticked all the boxes of what we like in Greece: a fantastic landscape between hills, sandy beaches and hidden coves, a climate which has protected and fed its population since the bronze age and an environment full of natural resources grown organically. Genuine people living an authentic life far away from the buzz of the usual touristic places you can find in Greece. The fact that Kilada is 2h30 away from the first airport is a significant advantage for the quietness of the area. No mass tourism, only people who appreciate this little treasure and want to protect it. This area is often referred to as the “Hamptons of Greece”.

We had no idea where this journey would take us, but one thing was sure, we would have much fun getting there!

3. George Clooney triggered a gold rush of celebrity entrepreneurs on the trend toward premium spirits and cocktails. What is your purpose for KB.42?

I often say that Gin is the new wine; not being a celebrity, but as a simple consumer travelling the world, the last thing I want is to eat or drink standardised products that I can find everywhere and that taste the same. I want a journey towards authenticity where I can identify where the ingredients are coming from. This individual has made an extra measure to produce a high-quality product and story. This trend now, and in my mind here to stay, is that consumers now want organic, sustainable and authentic. This can only be done with a premium positioning based on lower volumes and higher prices: drink less but drink better; we saw this move in the wine industry many years ago. The primary purpose behind our KB42 project was to produce a quality gin meeting our taste that we could be proud of and embark other gin lovers with us on that journey, hopefully turning them into clients.

We had no idea where this journey would take us, but one thing was sure, we would have much fun getting there. You mentioned celebrities; to us, the celebrities in our project should be the farmers who grow the ingredients we have carefully chosen because KB42 would not exist without them.

The primary purpose behind the KB42 project was to produce a quality gin meeting and embark other gin lovers with us on that journey.



4. What’s different about Kilada Blue 42 Degrees?

Well, we are the first Organic Greek Dry Gin in that premium space; all our herbal ingredients come from quality producers in Greece, from Corinth to Crete and naturally in between from Kilada for the most part. The backbone of our herbal signature is based on rosemary, thyme and sage. All three come from an organic farm near Kilada, producing honey with hundreds of hives. Without scientific proof, we are convinced that the area’s high pollination level gives our plants extra strength and taste. The fact that you can’t find KB42 in every supermarket or airport duty-free shop is also a differentiation element. Hence, when you bring a bottle of KB42 to your friends, and they ask about it, you can tell them the story behind it and start what will most likely be a wonderful evening.



5. What is your favourite way to drink KB.42?

Pure with an ice cube or in a long drink with a neutral tonic and a branch of rosemary in a glass filled with ice…in both cases, close your eyes; you are in Greece 🙂

To learn more about Kilada Blue and place orders, go to www.kiladablue.com.