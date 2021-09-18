Clive Sirkin of Screendragon: “Practice empathy”

Practice empathy. Try to place yourself in the other person’s shoes and internalize their situation, how they are feeling and how they process.

As a part of our series about the five things you need to successfully manage a remote team, I had the pleasure of interviewing Clive Sirkin.

Clive Sirkin is a 30-year CPG and agency executive whose experience includes key roles at Kellogg Company, Kimberly-Clark and Leo Burnett. He currently serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors at Screendragon as well as on the boards of Fyllo, UCAN, Jones Soda and 70 Faces Media.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

I grew up in South Africa during the apartheid era, and my father encouraged me to leave and finish my studies abroad so that I would eventually be able to raise a family in a more egalitarian society. I never finished my studies (sorry, Dad!), but I have had a 30-year career as a CPG and agency executive at multinational corporations including Leo Burnett (where I ultimately was Group Managing Director of Publicis’ Leo Burnett Worldwide), Kimberly-Clark (where I served as CMO) and Kellogg (where I was Chief Growth Officer). I also ran my own consultancy focusing on helping marketers transform to succeed in a digital world.

Several years ago, I decided to shift to a more entrepreneurial role and become an investor, advisor and board member in fast-growth emerging technology, food and cannabis businesses. I am particularly interested in helping companies use technology to optimize their operations, and that’s one reason that I serve as Executive Chairman of Screendragon, a leading project, resource and workflow management company that helps marketing, agency and professional services organizations streamline and scale their business. In today’s increasingly remote work environment, companies need new ways to increase both productivity and margins while also giving employees the tools and support they need to excel. Screendragon has been doing this for top agencies and brands for many years, and their business is booming right now because of their stellar track record in helping customers achieve true agility — even in the face of a hybrid workforce.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees to thrive and avoid burnout?

I had the joy of working with Pete Dulcamara at Kimberly-Clark. He was the Chief Science Officer and has one of the most beautiful minds I have ever been around. He has a formula for performance in talent: P=P-O+E — that is, performance equals potential minus obstacles plus encouragement / enablement. He confirmed my belief that:

Humans have unlimited potential (far beyond what committees can measure). Organizations can be destructive to that potential (usually despite their best intentions). We as leaders must commit daily to remove the obstacles that inhibit the full potential of the talent we have around us AND provide the substantive encouragement they need to flourish.

My advice to leaders is this: Make it your mission to work every day to unlock the full potential of the human spirit by removing obstacles and providing encouragement. Work to understand what this means to the people whose actions determine the outcomes of the companies you lead. Abolish performance reviews by committee and replace them with empathetic leadership, sincere coaching and honest feedback, supported by tools that enable instead of inhibit.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Some companies have many years of experience with managing a remote team. Others have just started this, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you tell us how many years of experience you have managing remote teams?

I would say that my entire career was built on collaborating with talent that was “remote.” As a global advertising executive, I had to work with clients located in other cities and integrate teams located in disparate offices around the world. As I took on increasing global responsibility, the vast majority of my interactions were with remote team members. This continued when I went to my roles at Kimberly -Clark and Kellogg.

Managing a team remotely can be very different than managing a team that is in front of you. Can you articulate for our readers what the main challenges are regarding managing a remote team?

Whether you’re managing teams remotely or in person, the goal is to unlock the full potential of every team member. That is obviously more challenging when everyone is working in a different location, but I’ve learned through years of working with remote employees and clients that the right technology can help overcome some of the tactical hurdles of keeping work flowing when teams are scattered geographically.

That, in fact, is how I first encountered Screendragon, which I used at both Kellogg and Kimberly-Clark. It addresses some of the key challenges of remote work by helping teams:

Manage projects, processes and assets efficiently and effectively regardless of individual team members’ locations

Have full command of resource and planning, projecting and capacity management

Ensure compliance, rights management and approvals

Elevate real-time collaboration and communication in multi-location environments

Equally important, Screendragon was built to support and streamline how people work rather than to simply fit a workflow diagram designed by a software engineer. That means it excels at providing functionality that is even more critical in today’s hybrid work setting, including:

Visibility and clarity — Full and equal visibility is essential for high performance, particularly for remote and multi-location teams, so Screendragon delivers at-your-fingertip access to all the information and content needed to operate fluidly and dynamically. It is also configured to ensure that all team members understand where they are going, what’s next, what their role and deliverables are, how it impacts the end game. and the steps that lead to this end game.

— Full and equal visibility is essential for high performance, particularly for remote and multi-location teams, so Screendragon delivers at-your-fingertip access to all the information and content needed to operate fluidly and dynamically. It is also configured to ensure that all team members understand where they are going, what’s next, what their role and deliverables are, how it impacts the end game. and the steps that lead to this end game. Less work, faster results — Too many technology platforms add extra work and pain points (what we call “process friction”) that further complicate long-distance teamwork. Through automation, Screendragon works in the background to remove unnecessary processes so that teams can complete projects faster and with less stress.

— Too many technology platforms add extra work and pain points (what we call “process friction”) that further complicate long-distance teamwork. Through automation, Screendragon works in the background to remove unnecessary processes so that teams can complete projects faster and with less stress. Enhanced collaboration — Working remotely can hamper collaboration because you lose your typical means of communicating and connecting. Screendragon enables team members to easily and seamlessly connect with the people and assets they need to move projects forward, no matter where the people or materials are physically located.

— Working remotely can hamper collaboration because you lose your typical means of communicating and connecting. Screendragon enables team members to easily and seamlessly connect with the people and assets they need to move projects forward, no matter where the people or materials are physically located. Intuitive use — Great technology recognizes that what managers ask, how the process works, and the tools used impact how teams do their work. Screendragon is built to anticipate, automate and operate with a nuanced understanding of how people work instead of requiring them to change, adapt and be a slave to the technology.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges?

As I indicated above, the right technology tools can help solve the tactical challenges of working with remote teams. Beyond that, there’s the human side. It’s important to:

Empathize — Make sure that you recognize how people are feeling. Recognize reality and challenges. The most destructive thing you can do as a leader is to be blind and deaf to the reality of your team. Listen to understand.

— Make sure that you recognize how people are feeling. Recognize reality and challenges. The most destructive thing you can do as a leader is to be blind and deaf to the reality of your team. Listen to understand. Enable — Make it your mission to remove obstacles. Where friction arises in the process, be there to remove it and work through it constructively. Do everything you can to encourage and advance your team.

— Make it your mission to remove obstacles. Where friction arises in the process, be there to remove it and work through it constructively. Do everything you can to encourage and advance your team. Simplify –All too often, companies, even the most well-intentioned leaders and managers place metaphorical rocks in their people’s backpacks. These unnecessary processes and encumbrances can make work harder. I encourage leaders to be reductionist. Less is more.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of managing a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote employee?

I would say this is one of the trickiest parts of managing for everyone, including me. Here are some things I’ve learned. The first two rules apply specifically to communicating remotely. The others apply to both remote and in-person scenarios.

Make sure you do it via video link if at all possible. It’s less impersonal and allows you to evaluate how your input is received through body language. Make sure this is not your first interaction with the other person. Practice empathy. Try to place yourself in the other person’s shoes and internalize their situation, how they are feeling and how they process. Establish a baseline by stating what you value and admire in the other person. Then before providing specific feedback, talk about how you give feedback, how you think it and your style. Ask the other person to talk about how they receive and process feedback, including examples of how past feedback was helpful and destructive. Ensure there is an ongoing feedback loop. Ask questions, pause to get feedback on your feedback. Is it clear, is it useful, does it make sense, how do they feel? Check to see that your intent is aligning with your execution. Adjust your style of feedback based on points 3, 4 and 5. Use them to understand how the person you are dealing with thinks and processes, and where they are in the moment, and then adjust accordingly. Always remind yourself that you are not there to give feedback, but to enable an outcome THROUGH the feedback. Stay focused on the outcome you want to accomplish and the experience you are creating to accomplish this. Above all else, be authentic.

Can you specifically address how to give constructive feedback over email? How do you prevent the email from sounding too critical or harsh?

Try to avoid this as much as possible. Email sucks as a medium for feedback because there so much opportunity for misinterpretation. However, if there is no other choice, take time to frame it up carefully and apply the principles I outlined above twice over. Then follow up as soon as possible with a phone call, Zoom or another virtual meeting mechanism to ensure you created the intended experience.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic? Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

First, think about what works when you are in person and replicate this when you are remote. The reality is that teams have behaviors that underscore the effectiveness of that team, and they are not really about being in person. Think about what behaviors made you an effective in-person team and apply them to your remote engagement. Take time to discuss this as a team and agree on how you will engage. Then be sure to check and adjust. What’s working? What’s not? What needs to be changed?

Also ensure that you have the right technology to enable this collaboration. Technology is key to the full potential of any team (remote or in-person), but exponentially critical when you are remote or hybrid. If the technology you’re using isn’t working, it won’t get better. Cut the cord and make the change.

What do you suggest can be done to create a healthy and empowering work culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

All of the above plus all of the below

P=P-O+E (see above) Give Oxygen (see below Treat people how you would want to be treated Understand what has worked and do that Understand what doesn’t work and stop doing it — adjust Communicate, communicate, communicate Be purposeful and thoughtful about feedback Have great technology that enables Be human Chill out

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I can summarize it in two words: GIVE OXYGEN. That is, take time to understand what people are trying to accomplish and then offer some form of energy to move them closer to that goal. Give them oxygen to advance their mission / passion / idea / dream / journey. Give them oxygen to overcome their challenges / obstacles / demons / fears. Give them oxygen to do the right thing.

Every time you interact with someone, how you engage either “gives” or “takes away” oxygen. This is true regardless of whether you’re managing a coffee shop or managing a team at a large organization. Give oxygen every day, every interaction, every opportunity. Your co-workers, your business, and even your family and friends will be the better for it. And so will you.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Treat people the way you would want to be treated yourself.” I know it’s an oldie, but if you truly internalize this and let it guide you, you will be an exponentially more effective leader, and more importantly, an exponentially better human.

Thank you for these great insights!