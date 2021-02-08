Clisver Alvarez: “Positivity Pass it on movement”

I believe that in everything there’s always a downside and when it comes to imposter syndrome it’s no different. The downside is the constant battle and struggles you face within yourself to accept that you are who you say you are and that it’s okay to be relatable and not perfect. I think that in today’s society it’s become taboo to be someone with a messy imperfect life.

As a part of our series about how very accomplished leaders were able to succeed despite experiencing Imposter Syndrome, I had the pleasure of interviewing Clisver Alvarez, mindset expert for Blue Greis Lifestyle is known for how she shares her inspiring story of how she successfully deals with bipolar disorder. She has been featured in some of America’s most Iconic magazines like Good Housekeeping, WebMD, Meerkat Motivator, Authority Magazine, and many more and now soon to be in an upcoming book called Gladversity where her alongside 39 individuals share their stories about how they overcame adversity.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’?

I grew up in the town of Passaic New Jersey. I’m the youngest of five. After getting married I moved to TN and started a new life alongside my now ex-husband and my son, There is where I started my mindset coaching business and found my passion of becoming a mindset expert and helping women with bipolar disorder lead and live successful lives.

Can you share with us the most interesting story from your career? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

In this career as a mindset expert, I’ve learned that you don’t need a fancy website or any advertising what matters most is how you listen to others, and how you can relate and what you make them feel.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I believe that what makes our company stand out is the 11 years (almost 12) of hands-on lived experience that I’ve been through with having lived through and survived Bipolar Disorder. You can’t say you understand until you actually lived it.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

So many people have helped me along the way too many to name but if I had to name a few I’d say, God, My parents, my team of doctors and nurses, psychiatrist, counselors, husband, and my children.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. We would like to explore and flesh out the experience of Impostor Syndrome. How would you define Impostor Syndrome? What do people with Imposter Syndrome feel?

Many people with imposter syndrome feel as if they may be living a double life because there is so much upkeep just to keep up with appearances. Sometimes it feels like we live two lives at once.

What are the downsides of Impostor Syndrome? How can it limit people?

I believe that in everything there’s always a downside and when it comes to imposter syndrome it’s no different. The downside is the constant battle and struggles you face within yourself to accept that you are who you say you are and that it’s okay to be relatable and not perfect. I think that in today’s society it’s become taboo to be someone with a messy imperfect life.

How can the experience of Impostor Syndrome impact how one treats others?

I believe that one may look down on others and sometimes even lie to keep appearances going. I believe we should just be who we are and let people accept us in such a way.

We would love to hear your story about your experience with Impostor Syndrome. Would you be able to share that with us?

In my experience, being that I’m a mindset expert many people believe that I’m above them or that I know everything about living life, let me go on the record and say NOPE! I don’t I’m shoulder to shoulder with everyone specially my clients and peers. I had to go through it to learn it and that means that I’m neither better nor wiser than anyone.

Did you ever shake the feeling off? If yes, what have you done to mitigate it or eliminate it? Please share a story or an example for each.

Yes, I believe I did but not to say it can come back. However, I believe that I showed the world exactly what’s behind the curtain the mess, the crying kids, the stress etcetera yup that’s all part of my life and I accepted and embraced it and it’s my normal, now what’s yours?

In your opinion, what are 5 steps that someone who is experiencing Impostor Syndrome can take to move forward despite feeling like an “Impostor”?

Recognize- I would stress about my life falling apart and my clients possibly finding out that I was not perfect.

Know your no better-I stopped acting like I was above everyone just because I had to be perfect or show them that I had the perfect lifestyle because of my job.

Accept- I accepted that no one is perfect not even me.

Assure -I assured myself that no matter what I will always keep my feet on the ground. (staying grounded)

Let go -learn to let go of my need for perfection because I believe that that is where this stems from.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Positivity Pass it on movement, where you would do something nice for someone and not see their mental health status, the color of skin, race, or for that matter judge them in any way shape or form just do it out of the kindness of your heart, now that person must pass it on to someone else and keep the chain going. #positivitypassiton

We are blessed that some very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

I’d love to meet and have lunch with Demi Lovato honestly, she inspires me as a mental health advocate in which I someday wish to aspire to be like.

https://www.instagram.com/clisver/

https://www.facebook.com/cliisver07/

