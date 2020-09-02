Clisver Alvarez: “Be your best motivation”

I believe that when you think positive you become positive. The act of doing something for others is something that whether it’s giving them a gift or you doing an act of service for them it can give you such a tremendous feeling of overwhelming warmness inside. That the feeling of gratitude that you receive from the other person is just a bonus because that rush of warmth is so wonderful that it can only be described if you feel it for yourself.

Certified mindset Expert and freelance writer known for founding Blue Greis Lifestyle and her inspiring work that came from her struggle and battle with bipolar disorder. Being diagnosed at only the age of 16 did not stop her from becoming the courageous woman she is today. She set out to help others through her personal journey and struggles with bipolar disorder with her words of encouragement and helping others better themselves through her mindset coaching. Her story has appeared on Good Housekeeping magazine, Web MD, Meerkat Motivator and so many more. She’s determined to make a change in the mental health community, and she is well on her way.)

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

I came a long way from now being a small-town girl before getting married, having kids and moving to the small town of Jackson TN. I grew up in a place I like to call Passaic NJ. Things where somewhat normal you can say. I lived in a home where I had mostly both parents. I say that because my parent’s relationship was a bit complicated at times so there, were times where my dad would not live with us. I am the youngest of five. I have one sister and three brothers. Things were tight we lived in a three-bedroom apartment. Now sometimes we had other family members moving in and out which made things even tighter, but this was my normal. A house full of people we did not always get along, but we managed to make things work.

You are currently leading a social impact organization that is helping to promote mental wellness. Can you tell us a bit about what you or your organization are trying to address?

I started a campaign to help others overcome struggles. I believe that when you think positive you become positive and if you learn or do something positive you must pass that on to someone else and so on. I hope that by sharing my life experiences and my positive outlook on life I can help change someone’s perspective towards mental health and stigma. I believe positivity is also very contagious if you are around positive people you will attract positivity. I will share my life experiences as well as my views on life and how I deal with my bipolar disorder. I do this to empower people and show them that there is light at the end of the tunnel because I want everyone to have a chance of achieving their best potential. Many of us have forgotten how to be a helping hand to others because we do not receive any help from anyone. I believe that the simple act of doing something for someone, and lending a helping hand, should be done out of the kindness of your heart and can have such an impact on someone’s life. This is the land of opportunities and everyone deserves to have opportunities to grow and flourish. My mission is for those who suffer from mental illness to have the same opportunities as everyone else, and not have to suffer from any stigma surrounding them. Since I know I can’t control the world I want to try and help those who I can by giving them more chances at opportunities, by easing their situations. For example, by helping them with their everyday struggles or just lending a helping hand. I hope that by doing this I can start to raise awareness on stigma and on some of the other issues we the people in the mental health community face because you never know who you can save by just being present.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

I am now 27 years of age and when this diagnosis was brought upon me, I was 16, for me then it was a tragedy. It was not only the bullying I hated. It was accepting that I was not like my friends that the term normal did not fit in my life. I was different I could not sleep, and I had a lot of energy. When I was not bouncing off then walls, I was curled up in a corner crying, but that is not even the worst part, the psychosis came on even harder on me. Imagine not knowing what is going on around you, then add to that seeing things and hearing voices and sounds that did not exist. Now, this was scary. The medications the doctors put me on were not so great either. Today I have accepted not only myself as a person but also my diagnosis. I understand that having this illness makes me who I am and it’s one of the reasons why I am so creative and loving, but many can’t accept themselves and who they are because of society, and stigma. The reason I’m so passionate about this cause is that I believe no one should have to feel this way just because they have an illness that is invisible to the naked eye. We are people too and there’s more of us than you think so all I’m saying is to be kind and try to be patient and if you don’t know about a certain illness than get more information. I promise it will help the person going through it.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They do not get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

The road to becoming a mindset coach has not been easy especially when one deals with bipolar disorder. Every day has been a huge struggle which is why I’m a big believer in everything being a choice and the choices you end up making in life determining who you become

but changing your ways can be difficult? From the first moment of finding out I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder to the moment I first accept it, I knew this would be a big part of my life. If I only knew how big of an impact it would have on me. The first time I experience stigma was so shocking and devastating to me that I decided from that moment that I needed to do something about it. So, I decided that I was going to help others through creating a blog in which they could express their struggles with mental health. My blog did not work out as planned but I did not give up I was always determined to help others battle with their struggles with mental health just like I’d battled with my bipolar disorder. Now I have the most amazing Job because I get to help others improve their lives and the best thing, I get is to see them flourish.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

I remember when I decided to move to Jackson TN and change my life for the better everyone said I was out of my mind, yet I chose to do it anyway because I decided to believe in myself and choose to better my future. I will say it was not easy making such a decision, but I sure do believe that sometimes the hardest choices are the ones that make you grow in life.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

I had many helpful people along side me that encouraged me and pushed me. I can say those people have been my family, my doctors, my coaches, and my awesome publicist. These people have been with me through it all and I owe my success to them.

According to Mental Health America’s report, over 44 million Americans have a mental health condition. Yet there’s still a stigma about mental illness. Can you share a few reasons you think this is so?

Honestly and boldly the reason why there’s still so much stigma out there about mental health is because a lot of people are not properly educated on what mental health is.

In your experience, what should a) individuals b) society, and c) the government do to better support people suffering from mental illness?

A) Individuals should not be afraid to talk openly about their mental health, yet we all fear what others will think or will say. It’s so taboo to go and get help because in the early years you were put away in an asylum if your thoughts were different then everyone else’s and it’s maybe why today we still fear going to a psychologist or psychiatrist to get the help we need, and why so many of us sadly commit suicide, end up in jail, or are not getting the proper care. To say some of the many issues that mental health can cause.

I am Hispanic and, in my culture, many will not visit a psychologist or psychiatrist because they automatically assume that one is “crazy” if one goes to seek help (forgive me for using such word). So that goes to show that different cultures have different opinions on mental health.

This means that because many people are afraid to go and get help there are even more people out there with mental health illnesses than you think that go undiagnosed, and it’s more and more common today than ever especially with the Covid-19. So be cautious with the words you use and always be kind to everyone.

B) Society needs to stop judging everyone by how they see them on the outside and look within. Not everything is as it appears. Many who suffer from mental illness are the nicest human beings but are miss-judged by others for having a diagnosis. We must get informed on such illnesses.

C) I believe the government could start by educating the public on mental health illness and issues properly, instead of only putting out commercials for addiction help which only promote us as addicts to alcohol and drugs, They should create more programs to help people in need to help them obtain the proper help for example medication, counseling, etcetera. I believe that would drastically lower incarceration rate, since many inmates end up in jail looking to get proper mental health assistance.

What are your 6 strategies you use to promote your own wellbeing and mental wellness? Can you please give a story or example for each?

6 strategies I use to promote my well-being are:

Giving Thanks- To give thanks for what I have has made me a fuller happier person. When my husband and I tried to purchase a home and the financing fell through we were thankful because not only we still had a home to go to, we had our health, our family, and we were still together, so putting those things in perspective made me see that it was all in good time.

Consistency is key- Knowing that no matter how long it takes you to get there if you do a little each day you will get there soon enough. You don’t know how many times I’ve thought to myself about quitting but then my inner spirit tells me that this is not about myself and even if it’s a little bit a day I do it. With each little grain of sand, you can build a beach. Remember Rome was not built in a day.

Self-love- Nothing matters more than the love you have for yourself, because when the lights go out all you will have is you. Take care of yourself remember your unique. Your perfect.

Surround yourself with positivity- Remember negativity attracts itself.

Be your best motivation- When no one else is there to support you remember you don’t need a fan club. I’ve battle with this myself being weird and strange my whole life, but I did not give up on myself.

Be in the moment- enjoy life in the now stop stressing out about what going to happen next and forget about the past enjoy life now.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a mental health champion?

Favorite podcast: Psykhe, Earn your happy, Mind your mindset, Trent Sheldon Radio

Favorite speakers: Les brown, Estienne de Beer

Favorite book: Your 5- minute Personal Coach by Valorie Burton

Favorite YouTube channels: Trent Sheldon,

Favorite resources and/or quotes. “Turn your demons into art, your shadows into a friend, your fear into fuel, your failures into teachers, your weaknesses into reasons to keep fighting- don’t waste your pain!” by Andrea Balt

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I believe that when you think positive you become positive. The act of doing something for others is something that whether it’s giving them a gift or you doing an act of service for them it can give you such a tremendous feeling of overwhelming warmness inside. That the feeling of gratitude that you receive from the other person is just a bonus because that rush of warmth is so wonderful that it can only be described if you feel it for yourself.

How can our readers follow you online? Readers can follow me via my social media platforms and via my website.

Website: https://bluegreislifestyle.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cliisver07

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clisver

This was very meaningful, thank you so much.