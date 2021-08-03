Clinton Sparks of XSET: “Being able to support yourself while chasing the dream to do this and only this as a career that supports you financially”

I don’t know how unique I would say they are but some challenges, which traditional athletes and even other sectors like aspiring music artists have, would be getting recognized. Being able to support yourself while chasing the dream to do this and only this as a career that supports you financially.

Clinton Sparks is an entrepreneur, investor, executive, author, and marketing maven disguised as a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum DJ, producer, and songwriter, and is co- founder and CBDO of XSET, the esports lifestyle gaming brand. In addition, Sparks is the CEO and co-founder of Get Familiar, Inc., a marketing, strategy and consulting firm helping companies and brands connect, align, and Get Familiar Tech, which provides innovative solutions and services specializing in service automation, data analytics, and system/cloud integration. He is also the owner of the first national monetizable hip hop radio station Get Familiar Radio and co-founder and owner of Bootē, a state-of-the-art women’s athleisure line.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

Hi. Thanks for the opportunity. I am an Entrepreneur, Investor, Executive, Author and Marketing Maven who has been shaping a shifting culture for over 15 years, disguised as a Grammy nominated, multi platinum, award winning DJ, Producer and Songwriter who cares about the world and the people in it.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

I have always been ahead of the curve with forecasting trends and bringing new ideas to light and when my buddy Greg Selkoe, former Founder and CEO of Karmaloop and now CEO of XSET, called me one day and said, come to Hollywood now, I need your brains for a new business venture. I arrived and said, “what is this?” He replied, “it’s a new company we are starting around these popular kids online called Faze Clan.” That was the beginning of creating history and innovating the gaming space.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you first started? What lesson did you take out of that?

Thinking that I was going to win at exactly what I set out to do. I, perhaps, naively just assumed I was going to be successful at breaking into the music business because I knew my work ethic and talent were undeniable. The funny part is, I was a broke kid from Boston with no connections or support. I would just drive to New York and make my way into executives offices and tell them why they need to GET FAMILIAR with me.

The lesson I learned was that I was right and it worked. You can’t go half ass or with a plan B. If you have a plan B then you are always ready and willing to fall back on it. If there is no safety net, you will focus a hell of a lot more to not fail.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Everybody has a super power. The problem is most people focus on wanting someone else’s so badly that they never take the time to discover their own.” -Clinton Sparks

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

I wake up excited everyday about the things I am involved with. I am extremely proud of what we are doing at XSET, the world’s fastest growing and most diverse esports and gaming lifestyle brand. From really making a change in the space with diversity and inclusion to creating cultural shifts to our social good, which includes building, protecting and helping our talent succeed. We will change the definition of what a successful org will be. I am also excited about my book, HOW TO WIN BIG IN THE MUSIC BUSINESS and having the biggest music and business show on Twitch, along with my podcast. And, I’m really pumped to be a part of esports technologies and esports games, which is an amazing platform that will also enhance the esports industry and opportunities to engage in it.

What would you tell a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

Don’t settle for my success, aim to be greater. Also know, the way that someone else won, doesn’t mean that’s how you have to or will win. Everyone has their own path with small elements that can make giant differences. YOU MUST LISTEN to those that have achieved what you are trying to achieve and seek out the mistakes they made or the holes in their efforts. I didn’t listen to the best to emulate, I listened to see what they didn’t do right or what opportunities they didn’t see or capitalize on.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

There is probably too much to even write here and even more I wouldn’t remember but, I wrote a book that is FREE to help others trying to win big in music, business or even in their personal life. You can get my free book at Winbiginmusic.com.

The truth is that none of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person that made a profound difference in your life to whom you are grateful? Can you share a story?

You know, I never had that one person who gave me sound advice and supported me throughout or helped me grow. I learned through a series of life events, mistakes and witnessing things that I’ve seen would affect others. If you pay attention to life, it’s pretty easy to see what to do and what not to do. Whether it’s how you conduct business or treating others, including yourself.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many of our readers may be familiar with gaming, but they haven’t been exposed to the culture of professional gaming. What does the eSports lifestyle look like? What is life like for a professional gamer? What are the unique opportunities that pro gamers have?

At XSET, it’s the ability to not only be a part of an organization that will help support and guide you but also the opportunity to work with, be connected to and create monumental events and moments with world class talent from other industries. Much like traditional sports, pro gamers have the ability to build a career that comes with a high salary, as well as brand deals, sponsors and many other ways to generate revenue.

What are the unique challenges that pro gamers face?

I don’t know how unique I would say they are but some challenges, which traditional athletes and even other sectors like aspiring music artists have, would be getting recognized. Being able to support yourself while chasing the dream to do this and only this as a career that supports you financially.

How is professional gaming similar to traditional athletics? Can you explain with a story or an example?

Similarities range from being committed and focused to the craft, consistently practicing, to becoming a stellar stand-out talent. Much like traditional sports, gamers constantly grind to be recognized by organizations’ talent scouts. Another similarity can be long term mental health effects which is something we are completely aware of at XSET and are dedicated to making sure our talent receives the mental, spiritual, physical, education, and care that they need to be better equipped with dealing with their career.

How is it different? Can you explain with a story or example?

A main difference is that you can see success much faster as a gamer than in traditional sports. Playing and ultimately winning prize money or being picked up by a team can be done much faster than any hoop dream could ever be. Another difference is that it’s much safer from physical injuries as gamers are not at risk of injuring themselves while playing.

With traditional sports, young people get recruited by talent scouts who work for professional teams. Is it similar with esports?

Yes, it is. We have a team that constantly watches to see who is climbing the ranks and is standing out as a potential recruit for our organization. Our recruiting squad is amazing which is why XSET has a strong roster of pro gamers.

If a young person reading this wants to become a professional, paid gamer on an esports team, where do they start? What are the steps they need to take to get picked up by a team?

Grind it out, build yourself and your brand to be recognized and stand out. Obviously, being amazingly talented is the prime criteria and if you are that good, you will be discovered. Try to connect with others, tag the org you want to be a part of with your montages and clips on socials, show support to the people you are trying to connect with and be personable. These are not all required but definitely give you an advantage to be recognized.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

This could be a whole book on its own! But if I had to give one piece of advice on how to build a highly successful career in esports — or any field — would be… not to be a d!ck.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

My son, Jack Sparks, because he is my favorite person to hang out and have breakfast with.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow me @clintonsparks and @xset on all social platforms.