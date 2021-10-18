Clint George of Brand Focus Digital: “Have a clear cost-reducing plan for advertising PPC and reducing Amazon selling fees”

Have a clear cost-reducing plan for advertising PPC and reducing Amazon selling fees. By following Step 4 above, you will have the right pack size and correct pricing, which will optimize your Amazon fees. Have a budget for promotions and stick to this. This is not only for advertising but for price-reducing promotions. Make an annual plan including a budget for each event and stick to it. As your sales grow, you can increase your spend level.

As a part of my interview series about “Five non-intuitive things you need to know to run a very successful Amazon business, I had the pleasure of interviewing Clint George.

Clint George is the CEO and co-founder of Brand Focus Digital. Brand Focus Digital has a proven track record of providing clients with exponential growth in the eCommerce industry, through their detailed services.

Combined, Brand Focus Digital’s leadership and employees have years of experience in eCommerce through prior roles working at Amazon. Their previous experience allows them to provide clients with a unique value proposition, which is centered around finding success on the largest eCommerce platform, Amazon. Brand Focus Digital knows the ins and outs of Amazon and what makes a successful online retailer on the platform and can share these insights with clients. Additionally, they have a vast knowledge base of Walmart as well, another eCommerce giant.

At Brand Focus Digital, it is ensured that the client-to-team ratio is low, so quality and attention is guaranteed for every client. The company is a comprehensive brand management service with proven results. The client-to-business manager ratio is purposely below industry standard to enable the company to better focus on individual brands.

In less than two years’ time, the company grew Amazon sales by 342% for a large, award-winning, premium chai and tea company, and additionally, the company grew Amazon sales for a global beverage syrup company by 261% in just a few years time.

For more information visit Brand Focus Digital.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share with us the “backstory” about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve been in consumer goods sales for many years within a variety of settings. One of the opportunities that I have had is to work for the largest retailer in the country, Amazon Inc. Working within the walls of Amazon for many years has afforded me the opportunity to really understand the culture, processes, and “peek behind the curtain” of a leading eCommerce giant. So much so, I left Amazon and started my own eCommerce consulting business, Brand Focus Digital. Within six years, I’ve quadrupled my team, enabled clients to see triple-digit growth, and tripled my revenue year over year.

Can you explain to our readers why you are an authority about selling on Amazon.com?

Experience.

Since I have worked as a vendor manager at Amazon, I learned the tools Amazon uses and have been there when vendor central didn’t exist. This was a beta tester for advertising, and I experienced what the vendors experience themselves. This has taught me how to diagnose issues before most “so-called” Amazon experts figure out solutions.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

I was working at Amazon when the popular book, The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon, was being written. So, some of the stories that were portrayed in the book, I lived through. One interesting experience was going through the question mark email process, from Jeff Bezos to employees. This happened the day before my birthday one year while working at Amazon. For the next 72 hours, I put all other work (and my life) on hold. I focused on writing my 20 plus page response letter back to Jeff Bezos to show all steps taken, and that was taken to address the question mark customer issue. My wife had planned a birthday celebration for me by renting out a room at a brewery tap house. My friends were there, but I could not attend my birthday celebration, not fun but looking back at it, very funny.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

During my first month working at Amazon, I left my email and phone number on my signature line. My boss discovered it and told me to remove it immediately. While I only had my personal information listed for roughly 30 days, I was shocked to discover that vendors had kept this information, and I had several of them calling me. They never emailed me from that day forward. I didn’t know I shouldn’t have done this, but I learned a valuable lesson not to give out my information unless I was prepared for an immense volume of calls.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

At Brand Focus Digital, we are helping a client launch a new coffee machine brand that is not well known in the U.S. My knowledge and our team’s knowledge about what it takes to excel on Amazon has proven advantageous for this brand. We started at zero sales in April 2021, and have grown the sales to over 200,000 dollars a month as of September 2021. Through various marketing strategies on Amazon, social media, advertising, and promotions on Amazon, we have been able to help grow a brand that had minimal awareness around them extend their sales from zero to hundreds of thousands of dollars a month in just six months. Our projects and work at Brand Focus Digital enable people to succeed. We help our clients understand that you can succeed in selling on Amazon even in today’s competitive eCommerce environment with our vast knowledge base.

Ok. Let’s jump to the core of our discussion. You are a seasoned Amazon expert. Can you share with our readers five, nonintuitive, insider tips, in order to be as successful as possible on Amazon? Please share a story or example for each.

Choose or source products that are hard to get and sell them on Amazon. Use programs to help determine products that are underserved on Amazon and get your hands on them. For example, use a program like Jungle Scout to find an underserved category or product on Amazon and then sell it. This allows you to provide a value proposition to buyers looking for a product that is difficult to find, increasing traffic to your Amazon shop. Sell using multi-channel. Use Amazon inventory for other channels such as your website, eBay, or other retail sites by linking your Shopify to your Amazon inventory or other platforms that can help you sell to different channels at the same time. Make sure you are set up as a brand even if you are not established as one. If you are a reseller or third party, establish yourself a brand and become a part of the brand registry on Amazon. This will open up more tools and ways to drive Amazon sales, such as Brand Store, A+ content, etc. Have transparent pricing and pack size strategy. The fee to sell on Amazon is eight percent versus 15 percent in specific categories, so having a clear pricing strategy can help you lower your overall costs and improve margins. Knowing the current frequency of customer usage will allow you to determine the optimum pack size. For example, if you sell a particular spice that customers only use one bottle every three months, you don’t want to sell an entire case pack of six bottles as your central sellable unit. You need to find the right size for the optimum customer sellable unit and frequency of usage. Have a clear cost-reducing plan for advertising PPC and reducing Amazon selling fees. By following Step 4 above, you will have the right pack size and correct pricing, which will optimize your Amazon fees. Have a budget for promotions and stick to this. This is not only for advertising but for price-reducing promotions. Make an annual plan including a budget for each event and stick to it. As your sales grow, you can increase your spend level.

Amazon sellers have a reputation for being great guerilla marketers. Do you use any clever and innovative marketing strategies that you think large legacy companies should consider adopting?

In specific categories, use promotional URLs to help promote your product listings on Amazon. Utilize your social media content to boost your listings on Amazon. That way, you don’t have to come up with brand new content, but rather, you are recycling the same content on other platforms.

Because of the position that you are in, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Social media divisiveness has gone crazy amongst the American people (and throughout the world). I would love to inspire a movement where people post nothing political and use social media for what it was intended for, socializing. In an ideal world, we would only post compliments to friends and family and use social media to stay in touch, etc. Staying positive and staying away from certain subjects could help bring people together rather than divide us, as it is doing now.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The quote below sums up my belief system. Life is never easy, and we all face certain problems or issues. It is more about how you face them and control your attitude that separates people and how successful they can become.

“Attitude is a choice. Happiness is a choice. Optimism is a choice. Kindness is a choice. Giving is a choice. Respect is a choice. Whatever choice you make makes you. Choose wisely.”

― Roy T. Bennett

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

James Hetfield of Metallica. I admire his tenacity with business, fight against substance abuse, and resilience in overcoming tragic events in his life, such as the loss of a parent early on in life.

Thank you so much for these great insights. This was very enlightening!