Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Clinical Pharmacist Trupti Sarang on the Benefits of Positive Lifestyle Choices on Physical and Mental Health

Unfortunately, many nations around the world are currently facing obesity epidemics. Thankfully, with the help of improved technology and access to education and tools, societies are beginning to better understand the benefits of positive lifestyle choices. Extensive research on the topic has found that positive lifestyle choices, such as healthy eating, exercise, and green living, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Black African American mom with childs playing yoga family activity together at backyard during self quarantine at home.
Black African American mom with childs playing yoga family activity together at backyard during self quarantine at home.

Unfortunately, many nations around the world are currently facing obesity epidemics. Thankfully, with the help of improved technology and access to education and tools, societies are beginning to better understand the benefits of positive lifestyle choices. Extensive research on the topic has found that positive lifestyle choices, such as healthy eating, exercise, and green living, have a significant impact on both mental and physical health.

Due to health problems as a child, Trupti Sarang developed a passion for health and nutrition early on in life. Trupti also had an innate love for nature. Planting herbs, recycling, and being outdoors were always natural pastimes for her. Trupti is now a clinical pharmacist working in a hospital setting in Austin, Texas. As a young adult, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in English with a minor in Chemistry and a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy at the University of TX in Austin. She then went on to complete her Doctorate in Pharmacy at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Trupti Sarang’s interest in natural medicine, nutrition, and fitness, has led her to develop a website designed to help educate others on the limitations of modern medicine. While, as a pharmacist, she recognizes the importance of pharmaceuticals, hospital care, and surgeries, she focuses on presenting additional options involving positive lifestyle choices and alternative medicine.

Nutrition

Positive lifestyle choices, including good nutrition, can have a significant impact on one’s physical and mental well-being. A nutritious diet can lead to better heart health, healthy body weight, and even a reduced risk of developing certain chronic diseases. According to Pharmacist Trupti Sarang, the answer to chronic disease prevention lies in nutrition and other forms of natural healing. In addition to the physical benefits of a nutritious lifestyle, healthy eating habits can also positively affect mental health. Improved mood and emotional well-being, as well as a decreased risk of depression and other mental health concerns, are just a few of the positive impacts that a healthy diet has on the mind.

Exercise

Physical activity also plays a significant role in good physical and mental health. Exercise, especially when paired with good nutrition, can reduce blood pressure, help maintain a healthy heart and body mass, increase metabolism and energy levels, and improve muscle strength, among other things. Many mental health benefits are also offered by physical activity including increased well-being and motivation, positive emotions, and a more positive outlook on life. Trupti Sarang proposes that these benefits can lead to an overall improvement in quality of life.

Trupti Sarang on Green Living

Green living can come in the form of green exercise, green eating, and sustainable living. All of these positive lifestyle choices come with both physical and mental health benefits.

Green exercise involves physical activity in nature. From running to walking to hiking in the outdoors, green exercise offers positive health benefits ranging from a happier outlook on life

to improved stamina and cardiovascular health. In fact, it has been shown that outdoor physical activity can have health benefits above and beyond those offered by indoor exercise. Green exercise may offer better regulation of emotions, improved memory capabilities, and reduced stress levels. Trupti Sarang pharmacist notes that some studies even suggest that outdoor activity can help increase concentration, enhance creativity, and improve problem-solving skills. Physically speaking, green exercise also offers extensive benefits. These may include a healthier body and improved body functions, increased energy levels, and a significantly reduced risk of suffering from obesity. Green exercise has also been shown to help with vision and fighting disease, benefits that are not generally associated with indoor exercise.

    Joey Claudio, Entreprenuer and a writer

    CEO Kapa oil refinery

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    A Discussion With Trupti Sarang: A Clinical Pharmacist Working in the Medical Industry

    by Joey Claudio
    Community//

    Dr. Swathi Varanasi: “Sleep is so underrated”

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Community//

    Dr. Swathi Varanasi: “You Are A Badass”

    by Candice Georgiadis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.