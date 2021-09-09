Clifford Pedroza: “Your starting job is vital to how quickly you find success”

Your starting job is vital to how quickly you find success. Look at where you want to be and ask someone in that role how they started. Many times, I find that there are shortcuts like working in audit or in one of those financial consulting firms. Many parents help guide their children to the right shortcuts, but I was on my own when it came to that.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Clifford Pedroza. With over one hundred public piano performances, including a joint recital at Carnegie Hall, Clifford Pedroza was awarded a music scholarship to attend Baylor University.

As a piano performance major, Clifford realized that do-re-mi-fa-so-la-ti-do wouldn’t pay the bills and changed majors; he graduated with a business administration degree, majoring in accounting and then earned an M.B.A. from Texas State University. Today, Clifford is living his definitive second chapter and working as a Compliance Accountant at Airrosti Rehab Centers, L.L.C., ranked as one of the Best Places to Work by the San Antonio Business Journal.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I started playing the piano at age four. I didn’t think much of it, just did what my parents told me to do. It was until I won 1st place in the AMSA World Piano Competition held at Cincinnati, Ohio did I begin to believe in purpose. Winning the contest resulted in the opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City. I wasn’t expected to win my first international competition. I was expected to lose. I remember the day I learned this. Something clicked inside of me. With the contest mere months away, I began to practice four hours a day. I didn’t lose — I won 1st place. This turned out to be common theme throughout my life. People tell me I can’t do something, and I do it.

My core was built during my childhood. My purpose was made. When I look back at my childhood, I admire the person I had been. I can thank my parents for giving me the chance to find that. They put their children first before themselves. My mother even gave up her career to raise me and my brothers. She said she didn’t need fancy purses or need to feel important; she just wanted to be there to watch us grow up. One of her fondest memories is watching me and my brother eating pizza together while watching morning cartoons.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My new life lesson quote is “Would you rather have a Playstation 5 or your life back?” This is something that I like to tell people to help frame the perspective that paying for your heath is more important than spending on entertainment. I had a back injury that resulted in a situation where I couldn’t work and was trapped in my room. There was a time it took me three to four hours to get out of bed. I wound up trying different chiropractors, with no help. Down the street from my home, I found a myofascial release therapist, Elizabeth Foderaro. Her healing hands removed the pain, and I eventually was able to get out of bed normally. As the years went by, slowly, I got to the point to where I was pain free. Yet, until recently, Dr. DeRoche took my healing to the next level and using the Airrosti Remote Recovery App (telehealth), he assessed where I was at and knew exactly where I needed to be. I didn’t realize that I had normalized restricting my movements to prevent a relapse. After three sessions with Dr. DeRoche, I was able to reach above my head, jump up and down, without any fear. Amazing! I had my life back. Being pain free is the goal; but being able to gain full range of motion, that is something worth talking about. I would have traded my Nintendo Switch, X-Box, and Blue-Rays to of had these Airrosti telehealth sessions years ago. Telehealth works. It really does. I’m evidence of that.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

The decisions I’ve made as a professional, I’ve always made them so that when I go home, look in the mirror, I like the person looking back at me. It’s not always easy. It’s expensive. There were decisions throughout my life that could have led to more money. More money is good, right? Perhaps, but not always. Thankfully, my childhood taught me to love who I am and to lose that self-love because of money, would be a course of action that would undo everything I lived and suffered for. Walking away from money is O.K. You’ll live. Also, the skills obtained on that path tend to be made of more reliable standard than the alternative.

I like to think of the word excellence when completing tasks at work. I can thank Baylor University for that. The word excellence was drilled into my learnings. I want to be excellent, and I want my work to be excellent. Producing a high-quality product means paying attention.

I also learned from a guest speaker at Baylor to strive to be a ‘trusted business partner.’ I work to become a trusted business partner. One of my former managers told me she likes that fact that I tell her everything. It’s good for business to be open and share information, even if it’s not good information. I’d trust a house of bricks over a house of cards.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I would say that my career started in accounts payable. Indexing for Kraft Foods as a contractor. I’d look at the screen and key in what I saw. I was promoted to positions of increasing responsibility and after it was clear Kraft Foods wasn’t going to hire, jobs were eventually outsourced to the Philippines and India, I took another contracting job with NuStar Energy. While working in accounts payable, their tax department was in need of a motor fuel tax accountant and tried me out. They liked how I worked and hired me. For the next six years I worked in indirect tax with various companies. From sales tax returns, use tax calculations, motor fuel ExSTARS reporting, to Canadian GST/HST/PST tax returns; I became very good with indirect tax. If there was a problem, I had a solution. Overtime, the challenge diminished, and I wasn’t growing anymore and instead teaching those around me.

There aren’t that many tax accountants. I could have continued and participated in what I call ‘the tax shuffle’, but I decided no, not going to do indirect tax anymore. I need to do something else. Something more.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

Sometimes you must take a step back and really look at yourself. It’s important to take time when reinventing something as important as you. I made a point to take that time, a sabbatical per se. I studied SQL. I’ve always wanted to learn a programming language. My studies were a success as passed a SQL skills test for a job interview! I also took time to study for the CPA exam. I took time to read and started Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand. Learned a piano piece by Mozart and another by Chopin. And through my self-learnings, I decided that even though staying with indirect tax would be an easy thing to do, I needed to do something new. Assessing my existing skills, the fact that I would like to become a CPA, and that I had an accounting education, I wanted to work in a position that involved accounting. Also, just as important, I wanted to work for a business that I believed in. No more oil and gas.

I started my job search during the lockdowns, I came across a position with Airrosti. The company was in the business of healing and interestingly, promoted itself to want to heal patients within three visits. Not the lifetime, gym membership type business model that other companies strive for. Airrosti is in the business of healing. I was also happy to learn how myofascial release was part of the care treatments. After being hired, I quickly decided to participate in the new Airrosti Remote Recovery (telehealth) treatment and, as I described earlier, I got my life back. Not only did I get a job in accounting, but I also got my health back. A complete, wholesome, reinvention. I feel like I’m a blank slate, and I’m excited to cultivate the new person I want to be. It’s funny, how a place of work can affect you in such a profound way. Maybe it’s the industry? Music and healing do go hand in hand.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

Back when I was a child, I believed music was my purpose. When I decided to change majors from music to accounting and abandon that purpose, it felt as though I had died. I had a hole in my chest. Overtime, business knowledge and teachings filled in that emptiness, and I lived through it. This taught me that I can let go of things and still live. I knew I could let go of six years of work and retain my value. People would tell me, “oh Clifford, you won’t make it. You should stay in sales tax. You’ll be much safer sticking with what you know…blah..blah..blah.”

The trigger of taking the plunge was me realizing that I had nothing to gain anymore as an indirect tax accountant. And given my history, I wasn’t afraid to take the plunge and explore something else, because I knew, I’d be O.K.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

I finally took Tennis Lessons. Airrosti made that happen. I helped my family move. I moved myself as well! Would I have been able to do this if I had not chosen to work for Airrosti? I don’t think so. I am currently helping with income tax returns. I don’t prepare the returns, but it’s the closest I’ve ever been to income tax. Which is cool. It’s a challenge for sure! I’ve also had the opportunities to help with accounting for telehealth business matters. Very exciting stuff.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would say my former piano teacher, Ann Howell, would be someone I’m grateful towards. She taught me how to have the mannerism of a concert pianist. I like to think I am a respectful, calm, and a peaceful person to be around. During piano competitions, she taught me to not mingle, or speak with judges before the contest or during the contest. I liked that way of winning. I knew as a child/young adult that if I won a contest, it was because of my performance, not because I won over a person. She also taught me to congratulate the winners, even if I lose. That’s how I live my life today.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I’ve always wanted to compete for a talent show contest at work, just to give me the excuse to practice piano and share my music. And, as fate would have it, Airrosti did have a talent contest this year. Airrosti’s Got Talent! I was one of the fortunate contestants to be picked for the finals. So much fun. There was even a live feed with comments! It was neat to read what people thought during my piano performance as the video was playing.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

During college, I realized that music wasn’t going to pay the bills, that I already spent two years studying music with over 30K in debt and had no real job path ahead of me that would pay for it. The life purpose I had in my head became unrealistic. Other students made fun of me for being a music major. Getting my “edge-a-ma-cation”, they would say. I didn’t have parents that could bail me out like some of my peers at Baylor. I needed to stop dreaming and see the reality of my situation. I decided to minor in business and found out that I enjoyed credits and debits and the world made so much more sense. This was something I could do. I applied to the business school, got in, and changed majors to Accounting. I still remember, I was told I couldn’t do it. That I would fail in accounting. Again, what better way to motivate me. I graduated with a major in accounting. Took me four and half years of which two were as a music major. Lots of summer school!

And when one dream died, another, more viable way of living was born.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I do have a mentor, well, he’s more of a friend now. I like to run ideas through him and see what he thinks. I don’t always follow what he says, but I do listen. Paying attention to other viewpoints other than your own is useful to helping you grow.

My mother is very supportive. She’s always there for me.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

Normally, my success results from being outside of my comfort zone. It’s scary to take the plunge, but I’ve learned to just take a step forward. Like jumping off a cliff and into a lake. You just go. You get use to it and just do it.

I’m also an introvert, but I know being extroverted at work can help connect me with people who have the answers to my questions.

If I’m given a task I’ve never done before, outside my standard scope, I just reach into my toolbox obtained from six years as an indirect tax accountant, and I am able to move forward. Sometimes things take longer, but that’s normal. Also, I really like it when my head hurts. That means I’m really thinking and being challenged! I imagine brain cells are being created when that happens.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

College sets one expectation of the world and reality is something completely different. Employment doesn’t come with a syllabus. I was very confused why my first job didn’t teach me how to work using the same structure that I was accustomed to in college. I didn’t learn how to teach myself until another job or two in. I thought learning how to work was like learning in school. It’s not. Although you may believe your definition of ethics is universal, not everyone has the same definition. I thought action XYZ was unethical. Someone else thought XYZ was ethical. Sometimes you can talk it out. However, it’s O.K. for people to think differently than you. They aren’t bad for it. Just different. The world isn’t a perfect box that fits to my standards or those set by college. And to that point, if you find yourself surrounded by people who have different core values than your own and reward actions that you consider distasteful, then look for another job — immediately. There are organizations out there that will be more aligned to your values, and you will find working for them to be more rewarding. Life is a gift and it’s better to spend it with people that sync with you and your core values. Your starting job is vital to how quickly you find success. Look at where you want to be and ask someone in that role how they started. Many times, I find that there are shortcuts like working in audit or in one of those financial consulting firms. Many parents help guide their children to the right shortcuts, but I was on my own when it came to that. Get licensed. I’m still working on studying for my CPA exams. In college, I learned about Enron, WorldCom, Arthur Anderson, and didn’t want to become a CPA as many of the people in the stories were CPAs. I thought that my work would speak for itself and that I didn’t need a license to prove that I’m valuable. Today, the license does hold weight to many people. It’s worth obtaining and studying right out of college would have been far easier than at this stage in my career.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I think taking care of those closest to you first would do the world a great amount of good. There was a time I was working for a company that didn’t require but did require us to donate 1% of our income to United Way. At that time, I was struggling with student debt and living with my parents. Even though that 1% did go to a good cause, there were causes closer to me that were more important. I had learned that my grandmother had been having trouble sleeping. I asked why, and it was because all she had to eat that day was breakfast. She was in pain due to hunger and the pain kept her awake. I felt very guilty for giving that 1% to strangers when my own family needed my help. Today, I help my grandmother when I can. I learned that visiting her is the best kind of help she can receive. At 90 years old, loneliness is a terrible hunger; a hunger that can be satisfied by just by being present, if only but for an hour, as that hour is a feast to one’s spirit.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Hard to think of a response for this question.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I don’t have any work online, but I do want to create a music video. When I do, I’ll be sure to post it!

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you. I wish you the same!