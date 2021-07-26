Clément Mauguet of Agicap: “Set up rules to yourself”

Set up rules to yourself: Stop work at 9, always make a 1 hour break for lunch, etc. Everyone knows his limits and if not, it is important to know what they are to get sure you never cross the red line.

As part of my series about the “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Successful App or SaaS”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Clément Mauguet.

Clément Mauguet is Co-Founder and Chief Global Expansion of Agicap. The 31 years old french entrepreneur is in charge of developing the international expansion of the “hyper-growing” Cash Management solution that recently announced a $100 million Series B.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Sure. My name is Clément Mauguet, I’m 31, from Bordeaux in the south of France. I went To EMlyon Business School and started to travel the world : China, Sweden, and the US. A passion for Exploring New geographies that I’ve never lost when launching my project throughout Europe in 10 countries.

Today Leaving In Lyon where Agicap HQ is located. I’m a big fan of this city where nature and sports can combine in a wonderful and dynamic environment. I’m also passionate about wine.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led you to think of the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

After having worked 3 years in Consulting in financial Industries (mostly banks), I realized that SMBs were poorly served by technology and notably on what is their top 1 priority: cash management.

It came to me like a shock when realizing no proper software was existing to help entrepreneurs and CFOs visualize easily the evolution of their cash in the coming weeks and months to make sure they remain in the green zone.

I came up interviewing 200 CEOs on my own to back my intuition and it revealed to be a big pain point for many of them. Then I had my “aha moment”.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

In the very early stage of Agicap we experienced hard times trying to validate our market fit with the right product. I was in my room for 6 months, no office, no funding, just trying to get the most users possible with a tool that was similar to Excel but more beautiful.

I never considered giving up though. I kept energy and motivation because I was convinced with my partners that we needed to come up with a solution. It is tough but day 1 I said to myself It would be tough, I prepared myself mentally beforehand.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

We are one of the fastest growing companies in Europe. We have had a very exceptional year because we have done better than our business plan expected. We have exceeded our recruitment plan too. We are going to continue this growth. We are going to have a strong local presence (France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Netherlands) in order to have a quality service in Europe. For this we are recruiting about 40 new employees per month. This recruitment plan will help us develop our solution and bring even more value to our customers, while ensuring the quality of service which makes Agicap the preferred solution of our clients.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Invite Key Cfos in my student appartement to present them the tool faking it was my office and having my flatmates enter the room. One day he even naturally asked if the person was my father. Awkward moment ☺

No real lessons, just be bold, do things, don’t expect confort. Entrepreneurship is everything but confort. But fundamentally the awesome path to grow as a person.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I am convinced that our culture is making Agicap stand out. One example that speaks for itself: the Agicap’s “winning pass”. It is when, at the end of the month, a Sales who has reached their quota voluntarily leaves opportunities for those who have not reached their quota so that the month is a collective success for all team members. The best thing about it is that they were never told to do it, they just do it spontaneously.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Set up rules to yourself : stop work at 9, always make a 1h break for lunch, etc. Everyone knows his limits and if not it is important to know what they are to get sure you never cross the red line.

It is a long race, not a sprint. Burnout is forbidden then.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I will skip this question if you don’t mind.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Approximately how many users or subscribers does your app or software currently have? Can you share with our readers three of the main steps you’ve taken to build such a large community?

Over 3500 companies currently use Agicap on a daily basis for real-time cash flow management and forecasting. This is just a beggining. I believe Agicap is a “must have” solution for all SMBs in the world. The secret of our success is mainly in understanding our user’s pain, taking the time to deep dive into what could make their life easier, and developing functionalities to help them gain serenity in their decision making process.

What is your monetization model? How do you monetize your community of users? Have you considered other monetization options? Why did you not use those?

Agicap is a SaaS solution and honestly it is the best possible fit with our customers’ needs. Obviously we have considered other ways to monetize the value of our technology but none of the other considerations went live. We are currently developing new amazing functionalities that could fit other monetization models, but it is way too soon to talk about it.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful app or a SaaS? Please share a story or an example for each.

Know your potential clients by heart : I remember offering lunch to prospects if they accepted to give me 2 hours of their time at their office to help me understand how they work. Never give up : no one will tell you go on, what you do is the right thing, you need to create strong self confidence. Iterate fast : set up objectives every day to get sure you grow in the right direction.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m a big fan of ocean cleanup. I would embrace this cause and make our ocean pure again !

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Linkedin : poke me anytime.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/cl%C3%A9ment-mauguet-2a11712b/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!