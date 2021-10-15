Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Clearing The Mind, Through Morning Instrumentals Of Song: Jack Lerole 🇿🇦

The Power Of Instrumental Songs In The Restoration Of The Mind, For The Early Morning! A Look At The Late JACK LEROLE, and His Recording Of, "Kgaitsedi Rebecca!" 🇿🇦

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

There is something about music, void of lyrical persuasion. There is something inviting about instruments, which personify the voices of human kind. They are blessings and rewards, disguised in the artistry of music. Frankly speaking, one is not distracted by the complexities of another’s thoughts or experiences. On the latter, one has the power to create their own.

Sometimes, the thoughts of another has the power of clouding our own judgement. We do not comprehend the power of such. Therefore, we can end up in a cycle of disbelief, misunderstanding, and confusion, if we are not careful. Protecting the mind is imperative. Too often, people have a tendency of not taking this cleansing ritual, seriously. Nevertheless, it is a daily ritual, that is vital.

A musical, morning trip into a song, entitled, “Kgaitsedi Rebecca!” So, who is this Sister Rebecca? What’s her vibe? Obviously, there are lessons to learn about her, in order for a man to write a song about her. The fascinating part is that we can create the picture of her, as we want her to be; as creatively, as possible.

The penny whistle (in combination with the Kwela, musical form) used in the song, “Kgaitsedi Rebecca,” rises one up from one’s morning slumber. Sister Rebecca leads the charge. If you don’t know, well, now you know. If you don’t have a reason to awaken, during this morning, here’s your shot.

Evidently, her feminine vibe is of a soothing mystique. Rebecca’s movement is clearly meant for love, and an awakening into, love. No explanations for now. Awake as it’s your time. The morning begins and there are lessons to learn, from Rebecca’s mind. Now, you can make her however yoi wish. The pitches of the penny whistle brings in excitement into the lovely riches of mental clarity and sound. Good morning, all! A mental cleansing is, arising!

Jack Lerole

https://alchetron.com/Jack-Lerole
https://youtu.be/LYG0nFttK1s
https://open.spotify.com/track/1CyuPBYogB7R0XTXYo8eYA

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Waking Up To The Beauties Of Music, For A Wellness and Successful Day! 🌞 🌞 🌞

    by Lauren K. Clark
    Josep Suria/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Listen to These Uplifting Songs to Stay Optimistic and Positive Right Now

    by Marina Khidekel
    Westend61/ Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    13 Songs That Will Help You Relax at the End of a Long Day

    by Marina Khidekel
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.