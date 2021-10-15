Clearing The Mind, Through Morning Instrumentals Of Song: Jack Lerole 🇿🇦

There is something about music, void of lyrical persuasion. There is something inviting about instruments, which personify the voices of human kind. They are blessings and rewards, disguised in the artistry of music. Frankly speaking, one is not distracted by the complexities of another’s thoughts or experiences. On the latter, one has the power to create their own.

Sometimes, the thoughts of another has the power of clouding our own judgement. We do not comprehend the power of such. Therefore, we can end up in a cycle of disbelief, misunderstanding, and confusion, if we are not careful. Protecting the mind is imperative. Too often, people have a tendency of not taking this cleansing ritual, seriously. Nevertheless, it is a daily ritual, that is vital.

A musical, morning trip into a song, entitled, “Kgaitsedi Rebecca!” So, who is this Sister Rebecca? What’s her vibe? Obviously, there are lessons to learn about her, in order for a man to write a song about her. The fascinating part is that we can create the picture of her, as we want her to be; as creatively, as possible.

The penny whistle (in combination with the Kwela, musical form) used in the song, “Kgaitsedi Rebecca,” rises one up from one’s morning slumber. Sister Rebecca leads the charge. If you don’t know, well, now you know. If you don’t have a reason to awaken, during this morning, here’s your shot.

Evidently, her feminine vibe is of a soothing mystique. Rebecca’s movement is clearly meant for love, and an awakening into, love. No explanations for now. Awake as it’s your time. The morning begins and there are lessons to learn, from Rebecca’s mind. Now, you can make her however yoi wish. The pitches of the penny whistle brings in excitement into the lovely riches of mental clarity and sound. Good morning, all! A mental cleansing is, arising!

Jack Lerole