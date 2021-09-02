Cleaning The Lonely Time: Bryan MacLean

Loneliness can be a burden when you are craving companionship. There are many lonely hearts, who have a thirst for human touch. Nevertheless, they continue to dream (and wish) and wait. Never forget that patience is key for the, lonely. As long as one continues to dream of intimacy’s touch, there will always be its coming. A person simply has to reach out, in attracting such energies. That’s it. It may take some time. Then again, there are reasons for such. Sometimes, the reasons for being lonely is so that we can work on, ourselves! Loneliness just doesn’t have to equate to being, alone.

Different songs have come and gone when addressing the very sensitivities of loneliness. What makes the very state of being lonely so fearful for a number of people? What makes a person so filled with thoughts of fear, that they crave attention, even should it be in the company of toxic people? Well, it’s quite simple. People want touch. People want to be loved; while experiencing it with fellow loving people. It’s one of the experiences, and intimacies of being, human.

Music gets us through those lonely periods. While we are waiting for affection and human touch, we are given the chance to cleanse out any toxicity, within our psyche. We are able to heal our energies. They are cleansing. They are healing. During the healing phase, “loneliness” transforms into the necessary energy for attracting the affections we seek.

So, the wait continues! You wait. You wait. And, you wait. That person has yet to show up. What a lonely night! Maybe, it’s the time for meditation. Maybe, it’s the time for being tackling those demons of loneliness. That way, when it comes, the pain is not as agonizing. Maybe.

The song is called, “Alone Again, Or!” The singer articulates the waiting period. He is waiting for her, to come by. For he yearns to share that special time with her. Man is not meant to be alone. Dreams of those special moments with her awakens his desire for companionship. And, the companionship, it shall be.

It is through such companionship, that one shares a special moment with another human being. Together, they experience another component to the very meaning of, life! Even the very intimacy of togetherness is a form of respect, for those dreaming NOT to be alone, again!

Bryan MacLean