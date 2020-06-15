Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Clean Your Front Doorstep: My Answer to the Crisis of Leadership in America

When you find yourself rightfully frustrated, angry, and confused, ask yourself: “What can I do right now to live and lead in a way that models the world I want to live in?”

By

We face an unprecedented crisis of leadership in America today. Regardless of your political leanings, it’s hard to deny that across all levels of government, our leaders are failing us. To be sure, there are exceptions, particularly at the state and local level. But what this country needs right now is not being met by its current leaders. I predict we will look back at this period as one of the bleakest leadership chapters in the grand story of this country. The failure of leadership, more so than the global pandemic or any other social problem, is the real issue of our times.

As I write these words, people are rioting in the streets of American cities in response to the almost universal revulsion to the killing of George Floyd. People from all walks of life are concerned, frustrated, angry. They are seeking answers to big questions. I am one of these people. When I find myself in this state, I often turn to the wisdom of those who came before us. In this case, I have found inspiration in the words of Mother Teresa. “If each of us would only sweep our own doorstep,” she reminded us, “the whole world would be clean.”

Think about that for a moment. Many of us are busy expending energy expressing our outrage on social media. Some are retreating and tuning out. But how many of us are attending to our own doorsteps? As I reflected on the words of Mother Teresa, I discovered my answer to the question I often ask myself in moments of frustration: “What can I do right now to live and lead in a way that models the world I want to live in?” In other words, within the circle of life that I can control, there are huge opportunities to be the example of leadership that I want to see more broadly. So, I wake up each day, and I strive to be an example to my family of what it looks like to live a life of love, kindness, compassion, courage, and integrity. I try my best to do the same with my colleagues and my clients. I hold myself to an insane standard of excellence, because I cannot expect the world to be different if I am not leading by example. And when I fall short – and I do – I take responsibility for my failings. And I learn and I grow.

If you’re among the many that are rightfully concerned, angry, frustrated, and/or confused, here’s my humble advice. Open your front door and literally sweep your own doorstep. I’m serious. Let that be the symbolic gesture each day that reminds you of your responsibility and your agency in this world. Make your bed. Perform your morning ritual. Honor your body by working out, sleeping sufficiently, and nourishing it. Smile, a lot. Be kind and compassionate to your loved ones, your colleagues, and even strangers. Look at every interaction you have with people throughout the day as a blessing, as an opportunity to serve. The world will continue to swirl around you. It always will. But you will go to sleep with a profound sense of knowing that you are a leader. That you have done your part to make this world a better place.

Darren Gold, Managing Partner, Executive Coach at The Trium Group

As a former CEO and long-time board member, Darren brings deep personal leadership experience and years of advising and mentoring senior leaders to his work with organizations. Darren’s approach to leadership is premised on the importance of personal mastery and deep self-awareness. He believes that senior leaders have the power to create a new context for themselves and others that can unlock extraordinary performance. Darren shares thought leadership in this area in his new self-mastery book, Master Your Code: The Art, Wisdom, and Science of Leading an Extraordinary Life, being published this fall. Prior to joining Trium, Darren was the CEO of two education companies, Heald College and Delta Career Education, and a Partner in two San Francisco-based private equity firms, Gryphon Investors and Genstar Capital. Earlier in his career, Darren worked as an engagement manager at McKinsey & Co. and an attorney at Irell & Manella. He has a BA from UCLA and a JD from the University of Michigan.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

