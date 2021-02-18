Claudia Taboada: “Control Your Focus”

Feed Your Mind With Positivity and Stand Guard at the Door of Your Mind. Don’t binge on the news. Catch yourself immediately when negative emotions and thoughts start to creep in. Read or listen to books on personal growth and development. Listen to inspirational podcasts and watch or listen to TEDx talks. As a super busy mom in times of Covid-19, I have developed a habit of listening to inspirational podcasts, audiobooks, and courses while I do house chores.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Do To Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Claudia Taboada.

Claudia Taboada is an author, motivational speaker, stress resilience expert and women’s empowerment coach. She is also a digital course creator and entrepreneur and the founder of the brand “Unstoppable You by Claudia Taboada” with the mission to empower burned out and overwhelmed women and caregivers reclaim their health, rediscover their spark and become unstoppable. Her most precious role is that of being mom to her two boys — Nico and Alex. Nico is severely autistic and for several years Claudia was his full-time caregiver.

Her women’s empowerment memoir ‘’Burnout to Unstoppable’’ details her transformational journey from a burned out autism mom (who lost her physical and mental health as well as her identity in the autism caregiving journey) to the self-actualized woman that she is today. She accomplished her remarkable transformation via the self-care, mindset optimization and stress reduction strategies and habits that are now part of her signature program the ‘’Unstoppable You Self-Care and Stress Resilience Blueprint’’. She practices these strategies daily in order to stay in peak physical, mental and emotional state to parent her severely autistic son as a single mom — while building her dream business and continuing to train as an endurance athlete (23 marathons).

Along with her books, her online FB women’s empowerment community “Burnout to Unstoppable Moms’’, her upcoming online platform “The Unstoppable You Self-Care Academy” and her Instagram fitness and wellness account @badassautismmoma, Claudia is quickly establishing herself as an authority on the self-care for women’s empowerment space.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in El Salvador. When I was 15, my parents, my brother and I emigrated to Canada. At the time there was a lot of civil unrest going on in my country and my dad, a systems engineer with a Masters degree from Standford University, was able to get a job with Hewlett Packard in Edmonton, Alberta. Although I didn’t speak English at the time, I wrote and spoke French perfectly as all my studies from Kindergarten on where done in French at the Lycée Français in San Salvador. When we arrived in Edmonton, my parents enrolled my brother and I in the only French immersion school in Edmonton. Luckily, I was able to keep up with my French studies and learn English at the same time. After a few years in Edmonton, the whole family moved to Ottawa where I completed a Bachelors of Science (Biochemistry) and a Bachelor of Laws at the University of Ottawa.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

It’s a long story but I will share it in its entirety in the hope that it will inspire some of your readers. What inspired me to pursue my current career path is my own transformational journey.

Before Nico was born, I was forging my career as a labour and employment attorney in Montreal. But life had other plans. When Nico was two, he was diagnosed with severe autism. My ex-husband and I decided together that I would temporarily be putting aside my law career to become Nico’s full-time caregiver. Initially, what was supposed to be a 3 year sabbatical turned into years due to Nico’s severe autism and the lack of proper educational alternatives. I became the Ultimate Autism Supermom — not only mom but therapist, teacher, advocate, program intervention manager, student of all things autism…and in the process I lost myself.I lost my identity.

I was overwhelmed, chronically depressed, burned out, living my life on autopilot. I had no goals, no aspirations, no identity anymore other than being my son’s full time caregiver. And I felt sorry for myself and resentful about my situation. The worst part? I had no idea how to get out of this situation on my own volition.

It just so happened that one day we were offered a service dog for Nico. Sicas was her name and she became my life savior. I started taking Sicas out for 10–15 minute walks. I started to increase the distance of these walks as I began to realize the benefit of having this time for self-reflection and to finally allow the mind to calm down from all the noise, overwhelm and anxiety that came with caring for my Nico.

Eventually these walks turned into 2 min jogs — 2 min walks up and down my street, then 1 mile jogs around the block, then 2 mile runs. I became an accidental jogger until one day I crossed the finish line of my first 5K race. And the day that I crossed that first finish line was an epiphany. It changed my identity forever. I became empowered and decided to take charge of my life. Eventually running became my passion and the self-care tool that allowed me to reconnect with myself.

Slowly but surely, this passion for running helped me get my physical, emotional and mental health back and more. I decided then that I wanted to learn the best self-care tools and strategies that I could implement in my daily life to manage chronic stress and ward-off burnouts — especially as a mom to a severely autistic boy who would be dependent on his family for the rest of life. In the process, I developed a passion for health and wellness, personal development, mindset optimization, emotional fitness, and stress resilience.

Since then I have reinvented myself and transformed from a burned out autism mom to an unstoppable mom: author, motivational speaker, stress reliance expert, women’s empowerment coach, digital course creator and entrepreneur, passionate self-care advocate, multiple marathon finisher, 70.3 Ironman triathlete…I took charge and became the leader of my life.

I also found my why, my purpose, my mission: to empower burned out and overwhelmed women (including moms and caregivers of disabled and chronically ill children and family members) reclaim their health, rediscover their spark and reach their full potential via my ‘’secret sauce’’ of self-care, mindset optimization and stress reduction habits.These are the same habits that I practice on a daily basis to have the energy, the vitality and the resilience to keep pushing forward despite the chronic stress of being an autism mom.

Along with publishing my memoir Burnout to Unstoppable, I have founded the women’s empowerment FB Community Burnout to Unstoppable Moms. It’s mission is to empower women via the power of non-negotiable self-care. It has become a wonderful nurturing community where women encourage and motivate each other to become the best versions of themselves. We are currently about 400 moms and caregivers from all over the world.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve had several mentors along the way: from my chemistry teacher in high school, to my constitutional law teacher at Ottawa University, to my first running coach or my current business and marketing mentors. These are people who have motivated me and inspired me to develop to my full potential in different areas of my life and at different stages of my life. And I think that the common denominator is that these mentors transmitted to me their enthusiasm for learning, growing and striving to become the best person I could be.

But I definitely credit my mom Leticia, who passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack in 2017, for giving me her grit and for showing me how to persevere in the face of adversity. Even if she is not here with me, my drive to become the most self-actualized version of myself comes from trying to make her proud. I always ask myself — ‘’how would my mom feel if…’’. I know that she is watching over me and that gives me unshakable faith and it empowers me to go after my dreams and aspirations with confidence.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Recently, I was to present at an online summit and had spent days working on my slides just to have a day where all the tech went wrong! I adapted and did my presentation without the slides. I just spoke from the heart and learned that that’s my favourite way to present — speaking directly to the camera.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Yes Grit by Angela Duckworth. I read this book when I was in the midst of my transformational and self-discovery journey. Angela’s words helped me confirm that I was on the right path. The fire within that had been lying dormant all those years was slowly but surely being reignited.

I was in the process of reclaiming my identity and reinventing myself and my question was: what do I do now? I not only had this huge gap in my resume but I could not go back to working full-time as a lawyer because of the severity of Nico’s autism. Despite the naysayers and my own self-doubt, I first became an endurance athlete completing 23 marathons around the world (including the 6 most prestigious marathons in the world — the Abbott World Marathon Majors) as well as a passionate wellness advocate, then a published author and the rest is history.

I believe that having grit gives us an unstoppable identity. When someone tells us we can’t, we sort of empower ourselves with a ‘’Just watch me’’ mentality. And this mindset switch is all that we need in order to become resourceful and so driven that we know that we will get it done no matter the setbacks or challenges along the way.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I have one quote that has become my mantra: ‘’Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway’’. This quote exemplifies how I want to lead my life now. I believe that life is too short to live it inside our comfort zone. Whenever I’m feeling uncertain or fearful about a decision or an action, I recall this mantra. It propels me towards an empowered identity and the most self-actualized version of myself…the unapologetically unstoppable Claudia Taboada.

I keep reminding myself that I have been given a second chance. This is my second act. I am determined not to waste a single second being afraid of setbacks or making mistakes or dwelling on past regrets. Challenges are now embraced and accepted with an ‘’I’m looking forward to learning from this’’ mentality. And it’s this outlook that allows me to not only survive but thrive despite the chronic stress of solo parenting my severely autistic son Nico.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

There are a few upcoming projects that I am very excited about.

In a few weeks, I will be launching: (1) the Self-Care Toolbox for Busy Moms eBook. This eBook is a mini-version of my second book and I will be sharing the top seven self-care habits that I practice daily to empower my body and my mind as well several worksheets and checklists, etc., (2) the Unstoppable You Self-Care Academy. This is an online platform that will offer multiple digital courses, interviews with experts in the fields of health, wellness and personal development, online live trainings, masterminds and lots of free content. One of my objectives is to partner with charitable organizations around the world to offer my programs free of charge to those women who don’t have the financial means.

In March, I will be partnering with Publishizer to launch a 30 day pre-order campaign for my second book Stop Mothethood Burnout: Self-Care Habits to Become Stress Resilient and Unstoppable.

A podcast and a YouTube show are also coming very soon.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

I have developed the FGPS Framework for Mindset Optimization to help my clients develop a strong, resilient and positive mindset. I work on my mindset daily and these are the same strategies that I use:

F: Control Your Focus . Focus on: (1) what you have (gratitude), (2) what matters and, (3) what you can control. For example, I have incorporated a gratitude practice in my morning routine: I either write on a journal or tell to myself three things that I am grateful for. This automatically puts me on a positive and empowered state. I also try to stay in the present moment and focus on the needle movers in my personal life and business.

. Focus on: (1) what you have (gratitude), (2) what matters and, (3) what you can control. For example, I have incorporated a gratitude practice in my morning routine: I either write on a journal or tell to myself three things that I am grateful for. This automatically puts me on a positive and empowered state. I also try to stay in the present moment and focus on the needle movers in my personal life and business. G: Build A Growth Mindset . Step out of your comfort zone and challenge yourself regularly. Face your fears and push through them anyways. This will build your self-confidence and your self-esteem. Allow yourself to make mistakes, forgive yourself and move on. Reframe negative situations — including stressful situations — as lessons and opportunities for learning and growing. Accept that you may not be able to control certain situations including setbacks, life-altering challenges and hardship, but you’re always in control of how you perceive and respond to them.

. Step out of your comfort zone and challenge yourself regularly. Face your fears and push through them anyways. This will build your self-confidence and your self-esteem. Allow yourself to make mistakes, forgive yourself and move on. Reframe negative situations — including stressful situations — as lessons and opportunities for learning and growing. Accept that you may not be able to control certain situations including setbacks, life-altering challenges and hardship, but you’re always in control of how you perceive and respond to them. P: Feed Your Mind With Positivity and Stand Guard at the Door of Your Mind . Don’t binge on the news. Catch yourself immediately when negative emotions and thoughts start to creep in. Read or listen to books on personal growth and development. Listen to inspirational podcasts and watch or listen to TEDx talks. As a super busy mom in times of Covid-19, I have developed a habit of listening to inspirational podcasts, audiobooks, and courses while I do house chores.

. Don’t binge on the news. Catch yourself immediately when negative emotions and thoughts start to creep in. Read or listen to books on personal growth and development. Listen to inspirational podcasts and watch or listen to TEDx talks. As a super busy mom in times of Covid-19, I have developed a habit of listening to inspirational podcasts, audiobooks, and courses while I do house chores. S: Develop Self-Love And Self-Acceptance. Be kind and love yourself unconditionally including your flaws. Don’t compare yourself to others. Encourage yourself alwaysand give yourself a pat on the back for any goal or win, however small, that you accomplish. Be your own cheering squad.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I don’t have a specific meditation practice but I strongly believe in developing a long-life mindfulness habit. I love sprinkling mindfulness moments throughout my day. Mindfulness can go a long way in bringing us into the present moment and allowing our mind to de-clutter and to make space for self-reflection and self-awareness. Mindfulness allows us to connect to our emotions and thoughts in the here and the now. In such a state, past frustrations and future anxieties lose their edge.

I always encourage my clients to find moments in their day when they can get in touch with their senses. Sometimes doing a mundane task such as eating a dark chocolate square mindfully — focusing on a single aspect of the chocolate square such as how it smells, how it looks, how it tastes — can bring our minds into the present moment.

My transformational journey began with mindful walks with our dog Sicas. I would go for daily 10–15 minute solo walks where I would focus on the senses: the smells of the flowers, the breeze hitting my face, the sights, etc. This allowed my worried mind to finally relax from the chronic stress. It was the mental space that I needed to start finding myself again.

Here are some examples on how you can incorporate mindfulness moments into your daily life:

Deep belly breathing anywhere, any time.

Incorporate mindfulness when doing house chores by immersing yourself in the senses — like cooking and focusing on the smell of the spices, the movement as you stir the sauce or cut your vegetables, etc.

Incorporate mindfulness when you workout by focusing on the senses rather than the performance — go for a mindful jog, hike, ride, swim, etc.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or an example for each.

Your body is your temple. Your body and your physical health are the foundation of the pyramid and if the foundation is shaky, nothing will be stable. My four pillars of physical wellness are: nutrition, hydration, sleep and exercise. Since we will be talking about nutrition next, I will focus on the other three.

Hydration

Hydration is often overlooked when discussing physical wellness. But the research is clear about the fact that dehydration can cause a host of physical health problems including but not limited to: fatigue and low energy, brain fog and headaches, body-fluid imbalance (which can lead to kidney malfunction or impaired bowel movements). Dehydration can really impact how our body and mind perform.

Here are some practical tips to help you prevent dehydration:

Aim to drink between six to eight glasses of water every day.

To remind yourself to drink regularly: (a) buy yourself a12-ounce sports bottle that you can carry with you everywhere and/or (b) use a timer that will remind you to drink every two hours.

Add lemon, mint or berries to your water to make it more palatable.

Sleep

Having good quantity and quality sleep is key to total wellness. The first effect of sleep deprivation is an increase in cortisol, which in turn, promotes the development of insulin resistance, a risk factor for obesity and diabetes.

In order to have a good night’s sleep, we need to set up the conditions to properly unwind in the hours before we actually go to bed. Here are some practical tips:

Avoid caffeine after lunchtime.

Don’t have a heavy meal or a workout too close to bedtime.

Minimize screen time and digital use at night. Ideally avoid all exposure to screens for at least 90 minutes before going to bed. The blue light from the screens suppresses the hormone melatonin. Melatonin is responsible for controlling your sleep-wake cycle. So when your body is low on it, you can experience insomnia, tiredness during the day and irritability.

Exercise

Multiple research studies confirm that regular aerobic exercise increases metabolic rate, improves cardiovascular fitness, helps maintain muscle mass, prevents osteoporosis and improves energy levels. Exercise also helps with stress reduction and increases the body’s ability to deal with mental tension.

The secret to making exercise a habit is to start small and stay consistent. It is consistency that builds long life habits. The goal is to get that heart pumping and bathe in those feel good endorphins. Here are some ideas to get you started:

Enjoy a beautiful hike in nature.

Dance to your favourite songs with your kids..

Do an exercise video from YouTube.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I think that we often become too overwhelmed by all the information on nutrition, weight loss, cleanses and the like. We focus too much on the scale and look for quick fixes that don’t become long lifestyle changes. When I finally realized that eating healthy was not about losing 10 pounds in a week but rather about developing a long life habit, I stopped looking for the next quick fix and started falling in love with the process of eating nutritiously every day. I set realistic expectations for myself and started celebrating every small win –however small — on my path to eating better. And this mindset shift has enabled me keep the same healthy weight for the past 10 years.

Here are some some practical tips that I share with my clients:

If you are on a weight loss or healthy eating journey, it is useful to keep a food journal (it can be an app like MyFitnessPal or Noom) in which you record everything that you eat and drink each day. A food journal helps you understand your eating habits and realize what you truly consume in a day. Once you know this, you are in a more informed position to make positive changes to your diet.

As with exercise, start small but stay consistent. Don’t make any drastic changes to your lifestyle. If you change too many things at the same time, you may give up or feel too overwhelmed.

Accept the fact that you will have setbacks on your weight loss journey. Instead of giving up, start fresh the next meal or the next day.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

My top three habits for emotional wellness are : (1) journaling, (2) nurturing and optimizing your social support nextwork, and (3) practicing a hobby that you are passionate about.

Journaling

I am a big proponent of journaling. Journaling helps the brain process emotions and can be a route to healing emotionally and psychologically. It is a great way to channel stress when other means (like exercise) are not available. Journaling also helps you relive beautiful memories and allows you to build a catalogue of personal achievements that can inspire you when your confidence is shaky. Finally, journaling can be a great goal-setting and visualization tool.

I journal twice a day. I incorporate gratitude journaling in my morning routine. I also incorporate journaling in my evening routine for another 10–15 minutes. This time I use journaling to process emotions (if feeling particularly stressed out or overwhelmed), brain dump ideas for my projects and for setting my goals and intentions for the following day.

Here are some tips to help you incorporate journaling into your daily life:

Try to write just a few minutes every day and keep your journal handy.

Make it easy. Don’t try to overthink or over-analyze the journaling process. Journaling should be freeing.

Write anything and everything that comes to mind. Don’t worry about spelling mistakes or if what you are writing makes sense. Let it all out!

Nurture and optimize your social support network

Maintaining a strong social support network will help you cope with stress, alleviate the negative effects of emotional distress and promote lifelong good mental-health.

Here are some tips for helping you nurture, grow and optimize your social support network:

Add supportive family members, friends, neighbours, and co-workers .

Add people with different expertise and skills,including specialists, mentors, and coaches.

Do not spend your energy on people who drain you with their negativity, their drama and/or criticism.

Practice a hobby

Practicing a hobby that you are passionate about can dramatically improve your overall wellness. Practicing a hobby regularly helps you detach and recharge. It can also increase your self-confidence and self-esteem and give you a sense of purpose.

Here are my tips to finding a hobby that you are passionate about:

Look to your past.What activities did you enjoy as a kid?

Find something that brings you joy and lights your fire. If you genuinely love your hobby, you’ll stick with it for the long haul.

Volunteer or find a community of like-minded people aligned with your mission, interests and/or values (join clubs, take a course, etc.).

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Yes absolutely ! Research tells us that when you smile — even when you don’t feel like it — the body releases feel-good neurotransmitters that can instantly boost your mood. I believe that making an effort to smile regularly can help us stay in positive state throughout the day.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Spirituality is highly personal. What may work for you, may not work for somebody else. Some may find spiritual wellness by praying and practicing organized religion, others by practicing meditation or yoga, others by volunteering, etc.

Here are three strategies that I use to nurture my own spiritual wellness:

I practice gratitude daily. As mentioned before, I have a very simple gratitude practice. I acknowledge three things that I am grateful for everyday, however large or small. Feeling gratitude towards a higher power for what I have (health, my boys, a roof over in my head, etc.) allows me to start my day empowered, knowing that someone is watching over me.

I regularly spend quiet time self-reflecting and answering the questions: what is my why ? I am leading a life aligned with my why?are my daily actions consistent with the self-actualized woman and the person of service and impact that I aspire to be? When we have clarity about our why we live an inspired life aligned with our purpose.

I engage in activities that bring me joy and peace (like going for a mindful walk in nature or an early morning ride) or activities that give meaning and purpose to my life (such as volunteering and empowering those women who are in the shoes I was in 11 years ago).

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

I strongly believe that there is a spiritual dimension to being in nature. In my running loop, I go by a forest with very tall trees. And every time I pass by, I have an immense sense of gratitude towards our creator for allowing me to be alive and being able to enjoy such beauty — especially in the fall when the leaves are turning. It is majestic!

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to inspire a movement and the creation of a global charity to assist burned out caregivers, including mothers of disabled and chronically ill children. Helping these mothers and caregivers who have lost themselves is the why that drives me and makes me get out of bed daily. After overcoming my own caregiver burnout, my mission now is to bring awareness to this issue. It is a very serious issue and nobody is talking about it. These women who were once vibrant and full of dreams, have lost their spark, their identity, and their aspirations. I strongly believe that this is a loss of human potential and governments around the world need to step up to assist these caregivers. And I am putting this out in the universe in the hope of creating partnerships with the public and private sector as well as charities and organizations around the world. We need to rally together to help these women so that they can reclaim their identity and their voice.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Not only one but a few! I would love a private breakfast with Melinda Gates, Arianna Huffington, Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Sara Blakely, Jamie Kern Lima and Jennifer Lopez. It would be more like a think tank to brainstorm ideas on how to best assist our burned out and overwhelmed moms and caregivers not only in North America but around the world. To increase world-wide awareness of the issue and truly inspire a global movement to empower mothers and caregivers, I would love to have my memoir Burnout to Unstoppable made into a movie — with my fellow Latina Jennifer Lopez playing me!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Here are my links:

Website: https://claudiataboada.com/

Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/claudia-taboada-216a901bb

FB Business Page: Claudia Taboada — The Unstoppable Mom

FB Profile: Claudia Taboada

Private FB Group: Burnout to Unstoppable Moms

Instagram: @badassautismmoma (my fitness account)

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.

Thank you to Authority Magazine for having me.