Claudia Mesa Of Mariposa Luxury Nails: “If what you do excites you, write your path and run with it”

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Claudia Mesa.

Claudia Mesa is the Founder and Creative Director of Mariposa Luxury Nails LLC, a Latina-owned press-on nail business, at just 22 years old. The brand’s mission is to offer the transformative experience of self-expression to all walks of life, inspired the transformation of a butterfly, which translates to “Mariposa” in Spanish. Combining her love for photography and painting nails, Mesa continues to manifest Mariposa’s journey with intention to shift the nail industry in ways unimaginable.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

First, I want to express my gratitude for welcoming me on this platform! Moments like this, where I can share a story with someone who may be going through a similar situation, fulfills me to my core. Mariposa Luxury Nails LLC, an up-and-coming press on nail business, is a force that I have cultivated over the last 10 years. Currently 22 years young, I often reflect upon how this journey came to fruition when I was in the 6th grade. I used to have this bad habit of biting my fingernails which resulted in feelings of insecurity and lack of self-confidence. The last thing I wanted people to do was to notice the appearance of my hands. Eventually, I grew tired of constantly hiding them, and I decided to do something about it. Luckily for me, there was a beauty supply store across from my school, and upon discovering the nail polish aisle, my passion found me. Every single day I’d walk into this store and purchase a $1 bottle of nail polish to paint my nails a new design. The process of sitting in my room, listening to music, and painting my nails became my therapy.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

As my obsession with nail painting continued to grow, I began to get older and start working. I looked forward to getting my paycheck just so that I could set aside money to go get my nails done at the salon. I would come up with designs that I wanted to get done and after my appointments, I would usually feel unhappy with the result. Although I was appreciative of the nail tech’s work, I pay much attention to the details regarding size, shape, and the artwork of the nail, therefore I would always internally critique how they came out. After several years of this, I grew frustrated with paying for something that I wasn’t in love with. So again, I took matters into my own hands and started painting press on nails for fun. Each set became a piece of art, on a nonconventional canvas. Upon expressing my creativity, Covid-19 had begun. Amid nail salons being closed, I noticed a demand in the market for having one’s nails done. Although the pandemic affected many physically, it also took its toll on mental health. This period then allowed me to reflect on my mental health journey. Despite living in a time where joy was so scarce, I realized I could cultivate joy through sharing self-expression and confidence. Thus, Mariposa was born.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

Defining my entrepreneurship is something that I often think about. While I may not fit the mold for the typical entrepreneur, I believe my passion for painting nails cultivated itself into wanting to run my own company. I didn’t study business, but as I started to acknowledge my talent, I let it lead the way. I knew if I put in the work, I could contribute to the transformation of the nail industry. Throughout my life, I’ve had this disgust with the idea of fitting into a specific role or label that society deemed “acceptable.” As I began this journey, I had realized that I put that feeling of disgust aside so that I could fit into this box of being labeled as an entrepreneur. I would compare myself to those in a similar situation who I perceived to be “on the right track” and by doing so I would feel pressure to follow in similar steps. But after some serious self-reflection and continuous mental checking, I began to realize if I continued down this path it would lead to inevitable failure. No one should pressure themselves into fitting the standard of anything, let alone being an entrepreneur. If what you do excites you, write your path and run with it.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I can’t credit just one person or one thing that inspired me to start this journey. I’m an artist, therefore, drawing inspiration stems from so many different forms: both physical and spiritual. Physically what has inspired me ranges from architecture, paintings, film, photography, and exploration of color. Everywhere I go I look at things through a lens. My brain processes things in an aesthetically pleasing way. I’m attracted to beauty and tend to find it everywhere I place myself. Spiritually what has inspired me has been serving my highest form of self. I’m learning how to master my internal power to create external projections. Being in nature and feeling connected to the earth is something that feeds my spirituality on levels incomparable to anything else. I’ve put trust and intent into the universe and I’ve seen firsthand how my thoughts have led to manifestation and that inspires me most of all.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes Mariposa Luxury Nails stand out is the fact that I’m taking this several steps further than nail painting. This is an entire creative process that is meant to be shared. As mentioned before, I’m an artist and nails are my canvas. It all starts with an idea, which then leads to the press-ons creation, later leading to a photoshoot where a “fantasy” world is created around each set. Finally, after all these steps, the nails are ready to be put out into the world. Mariposa’s mission is to offer the transformative experience of self-expression to all walks of life. Mariposa means butterfly in Spanish. Much like how a butterfly embarks on a journey through life, transforming from a caterpillar to a beautiful butterfly, our customers also experience a transformation. Through putting in creativity I am sharing confidence rooted in self-expression and individuality to anyone who wears them. There is something about nails that make people instantly feel confident. Mariposa drives itself through sharing that addictive feeling, and we won’t stop till it’s shared with as many people as possible.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three character traits I owe my success to are my imagination, passion, and self-willedness. My imagination allows me to float through the creative process, which results in designs filled with individuality. Wherever my brain decides to draw inspiration from, my brush will follow. I can’t explain with words how good it feels to be able to transfer an idea onto a nail and look at the final result in awe. My passion is what drives me to take Mariposa to the next level. It’s what instills my love for creation that allows me to envision the future and continue heading in that direction. It creates a space in the nail industry for myself and my dreams. My passion reassures me that Mariposa will be worn by other artists in their respective fields such as musicians, designers, models, actors, painters, etc. Last, but certainly not least, my self-willedness knocks down any blockages that are in my way. It allows nothing physical or mental to stop me from the pursuit of my desires. It forces me through any obstacle, negative opinion, or self-depreciating thought. It tells me to keep going.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

The worst advice I received was being told that my nails aren’t “professional.” When starting your business people tend to have a lot of opinions that they feel the need to share with you. Sometimes those opinions can worm themselves into your subconscious, but it’s your job to block them out and not let them affect you. This is much easier said than done, believe me, I know. I stopped wearing my nails while working because of this unsolicited advice and I began to lose touch with myself. I then came to this realization: someone else’s perception of the word “professional” is not my responsibility! In fact, other people’s perception of ANYTHING is not my responsibility. People are allowed to have their own opinions but that doesn’t mean that you need to own theirs. Honor yourself by staying true to what makes you, you.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

I experience a fair share of “burn out” just like everyone else. I would recommend my peers within the nail industry to ground themselves and their employees by reverting to why they started their work in the first place. Ask yourself and others “why do I love this?” Let the answer serve as a constant reminder whenever necessary to encourage one down their path. Whenever the feeling of being overwhelmed pops up, step away from your work. Open a book, go for a walk, journal, talk to someone you trust. Do whatever you need to feel safe and protected from any pressure you may be feeling. Remind yourself that you are a vessel of energy doing your best, and that is enough.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

I would encourage any business leader to get to know their audience. Don’t just find your audience and cater to them. Personify your brand and share its vision personally with your customer. Build a trusting relationship rooted in genuineness. Don’t just get to know them with the intent to make money. Get to know them because you care about their needs and want to provide them with something that you believe will add value to their lives. I believe that in whatever industry you work in, consumers will flock towards the brand that makes them feel something. When the intention behind your product is driven by money, you will never feel fulfilled. Don’t sell for monetary compensation. Sell to share joy.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Absolutely! Establishing your intention behind what you do is everything. If you ask yourself before doing whatever it is that you want to do, “why am I doing this?” and the answer is to make money, you will never feel what it truly means to be fulfilled. You will never find joy in anything that you do because your intent behind doing things is to gain materialistic recognition. Joy is not rooted in money or any physical, tangible thing. Joy is rooted in doing things that spiritually and mentally regenerate you.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One mistake I see CEOs and founders make is not expressing gratitude to their divine selves and what they’ve accomplished. When you’re in that position of power, the mind keeps telling itself “keep going, keep going.” While this is a driving force to continue on your path, it doesn’t allow for appreciation to kick in. It is so important to take a step back from moving forward to appreciate and express gratitude to the universe for the abundance that you’ve attracted. By expressing gratitude you allow more abundance to come your way. Sit back and take it all in. YOU did this. Enjoy it, be grateful, appreciate it, then keep going.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

First, no matter who you are, what you do, or what power you hold, emotional highs and lows are inevitable. Our emotions are what make us human. The only difference between an entrepreneur’s emotional highs and lows vs someone with a “regular job” is there is always going to be an underlying level of uncertainty that we deal with. Working for someone provides a level of comfort that lets people feel safe because they are employed. They don’t need to worry about whether or not they have a job, because the job has been created for them. But, when you are the employer, all the responsibility falls onto your lap. Starting your own business comes with the whirlwind of emotions that can oftentimes consume you. There is a constant tug of war in your mind of self-deprecating thoughts vs all the good that comes with shaping your path. It can oftentimes make you feel alone because not everyone can relate to your experience. But, finding a community like this where someone like me can share her experiences with whoever is reading this, is a huge step in the right direction.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

A time when I felt unusually high and excited was on Sunday, June 20th, 2021. This marked the beginning of butterfly season as well as the day that I officially launched our website. After months of planning and manifesting, I was finally able to see the work that I put in, come to fruition. Seeing our first collection, the Divine Collection posted up on the site exactly how I envisioned it, made me feel indescribable. I was overcome with gratitude and joy knowing that I followed through with something I believed in so strongly. The endless possibilities that I knew were on it’s way to me all started on that Sunday. Feeling like I can do anything, and be anything that I want is the ultimate high.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I feel more than comfortable! Talking about the lows is equally as important as talking about the highs, in fact, I feel like the highs and lows come as a package deal. A two for one special! I started Mariposa in the midst of a global pandemic, spiritual evolution, and an uncomfortable mental health journey. The growing pains have been difficult, but I have faith that I will master the lows. It’s crazy to think that the day right after launching our website I felt a wave of lows consisting of self-deprecating thoughts flooding my mind. It frustrated me because I wondered, “How could I feel this way today when yesterday I felt the complete opposite?” And then I realized that battling these thoughts of not being good enough, failure, comparison, and being overwhelmed are not thoughts that come and go. Unfortunately for me, these thoughts are constant. It’s my responsibility to combat them by believing in my art and trusting the process. And believe me, by no means is this an easy task. It takes work every single day, but I refuse to let myself be my worst enemy. I want to win, therefore the work that I put into battling my thoughts is a lifelong commitment.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

Two things make the bounce backs possible. The first, is therapy. This is something that I feel should be completely normalized. Seeking help from an external force that you know you can’t give to yourself shows strength. My experience with therapy allowed me to realize that I am not my thoughts. I’ve acknowledged that my fear stemmed thoughts will likely be with me for a while, but just because they exist, doesn’t mean that they have the power to control. My mind plays tricks on itself and wants me to believe that the lows I experience are my only reality, but I find power in correcting this because I know that I am much more than that. The other thing that makes the bounce backs possible is having people around me that assist and nourish the love I have for myself and my art. When I feel like I can’t hold myself up, love carries the weight.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Gratitude. Gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness. By expressing this feeling to the universe it clears up space in the energetic plain to receive more abundance and joy. Renewal of energy. In order to rebalance you must find ways that feed you mentally. Whether it’s meditating, working out, being in nature, journaling, or doing some other practice of self-love, renewing your energy is key to feeling higher highs and less impactful lows. Surround yourself with people who feed you. By being around the type of energy that feeds you mentally, spiritually, and emotionally you will grow in so many directions that you may have never thought possible. Do NOT compare. Comparison is the thief of joy. Acknowledge that everyone is on their individual path. You and your experiences have lead you exactly where you need to be. Trust the process. You may not recognize it at the moment, but everything that you’ve been through was put on your path to teach you a lesson that serves the bigger picture. Enjoy everything that comes with the journey. Own it.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Being resilient doesn’t mean that one does not experience stress or emotional suffering. Being resilient means looking at those things and choosing to rise above them even if the thought of doing so seems unbearable. Resilient people are gritty, faithful, and conscious. Grit allows them to rise regardless of how many times they’ve fallen. Faith provides trust and confidence. And last, being conscious allows for the elevation of experiences, emotions, and sensations.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Upon my expression of wanting Mariposa to sustain me and my future, I’ve received many looks of doubt. Many people think of nails and their level of consciousness can’t allow them to envision what I see, and that’s okay. This may not be a practical or “safe” choice. But, it’s my choice and I own it. I will continue to rise above any doubtful opinion because I believe in my craft.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Yes. I don’t know how I’m able to perceive things in a positive light, but I’m grateful that I can. I think I owe this to my perception of the world. I know that there’s a lot of ugly that inhabits this life. But, I also know for a fact there is so much beauty within it as well. I refuse to fixate on the ugly when I know that my time would be better spent absorbing its beauty. Believe me, this doesn’t mean that the negative doesn’t creep up on me. Of course, it does, I’m human. What it does mean is that upon grounding myself and restoring my energy, the positive always finds me.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

People attract what they put out. Whatever wavelength we put into the universe, will in turn attract things back to you that are on that same wavelength. Therefore, if a leader sets out a positive attitude, they are bound to receive it back in ways unimaginable through their clients and their team. You have to feed your team with things like positive affirmations, love, and strength to receive it tenfold. By doing this it creates a cycle of abundance.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

A quote that I live by is in Italian and reads, “Ancora Imparo.” It means “still, I am learning.” One of the greatest artists of all time, Michelangelo is credited with saying this around the time of his death. This resonates with me because I’ve made a promise to myself to always remain open to new information. It serves as a reminder to let my ego down. I do not know it all, I am simply an orb of energy that flows through life looking for sources of knowledge and experiences that will teach me lessons in both my personal and professional career.

How can our readers further follow you online?

You can follow us on Instagram @mariposanails, on Tiktok @mariposaluxrynails, On Youtube at Mariposa Luxury Nails, and on our website mariposaluxurynails.co.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank YOU for creating a community where all walks of life feel comfortable enough to communicate their struggles and grow through them together! Wishing you and your team nothing but the best.