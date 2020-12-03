Claudia Bouza: “Go for it because why not, you are the owner of your life and can make your own decisions”

Go for it because why not, you are the owner of your life and can make your own decisions.

I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Claudia Bouza. She is a Spanish Fashion Model and Actress living in New York City. She is most well known for her roles in Amazon Prime’s hit TV Show ‘Queens’.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Barcelona and I grew up surrounded by nature and tranquility. When I turned 17 I obsessed over becoming a “City Girl” and moving to London and so I did…. I started to meet artists and emerged myself into so many different cultures and lifestyles…. it was eye-opening to me. Definitely, I was already wondering about becoming an actress and how would my life turn out if I did but I didn’t realize I had already taken the first step. Four years later I ended up moving to New York City and pursue my dream.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always had a curiosity for music & acting and definitely modeling brought me to it. Working with art directors, creative directors, filmmakers, photographers and other artists awoke an infinite world of possibilities in me. It got to a point where I need to create for a living. I don’t go a week without writing, playing the piano or simply acting on a personal project, aside from working as a model, which sometimes cannot be as personal to me as the previous mentioned but I always bring the same energy to the room.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I am not sure if I have a specific story, everything that is good about my career is spontaneous and improvised and that is the most interesting to me. I get to meet people all the time and it’s exciting.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am working on a theatre project “The Maids” by Jean Genet with two girlfriends of mine, Talya Dayan and Renata Soler, who are extremely talented and creative. We are expecting to perform in 2021 in Brooklyn. I am also working on a fine arts film with Vikko Maniquis which explains a lot of my own personal evolution. I feel so lucky to be able to work with such great artists in New York City.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

To me the easiest way to tell a story it’s through art. We use tv and film to get away from our own problems as well as other forms of art and having diversity makes it realistic and truthful. I want to be part of every culture even if It’s through movies, might be the only time we have to get to know other cultures and to me, that’s very positive. On the order hand if they deprive us from having diversity in films then they are not showing the truth. Beauty comes from diversity.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Never ever take a “No” personal, because it’s not about you or your talent. Go for it because why not, you are the owner of your life and can make your own decisions. If you think you’re working hard, work harder… there’s always someone out there chasing the same dream but working twice as hard. Listen to your gut feeling, it always tells you the truth. Take advice, you don’t know everything! In fact, you have a lot to learn!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

If you do it because of the art you won’t burn out, if you don’t do it because of the art, then don’t do it at all.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely yes, everyone that I’ve worked with and of course my favorite teachers at Strasberg, including Madeline Jaye, Michael Ryan and Geoffrey Horne. They brought out the best of me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Listen to the voice inside of you- it’s the best advice my mother gave me. I follow that in almost everything that i do.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Yes! I’m very inspired by the French actress Juliette Binoche and would love to talk to her for hours! I watched a few of her interviews, some of them pretty long and I can’t get enough of it.

How can our readers follow you online?

On Instagram at @claudiabouza

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!