Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Classroom Exercises to Promote Inclusivity | Stephen Patterson

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) was drafted to ensure that students with disabilities are entitled to a free public education tailored to their specific needs and designed to prepare them for post-education choices about employment, further education, and independent living. By doing a simple internet search, you will see there is no shortage […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) was drafted to ensure that students with disabilities are entitled to a free public education tailored to their specific needs and designed to prepare them for post-education choices about employment, further education, and independent living.

By doing a simple internet search, you will see there is no shortage of inspirational quotes about promoting diversity and inclusivity: “Diversity is the mix. Inclusion is making the mix work,” –Andrés Tapia. “Diversity is being invited to the party. Inclusion is being asked to dance.” –Verna Myers. “When everyone is included, everyone wins.” –Jesse Jackson

There is a reason this topic is discussed so frequently and emphasized often. Inclusivity brings together general education and special education teachers together, creating a support system for the special ed teachers and familiarity among all students as they grow alongside each other in a general education classroom environment. This also leads to a decrease in bullying and a remarkable increase in soft skills that all students will need in life, such as empathy and active listening.

It can take time for new students to relax and feel comfortable enough to contribute. Some exercises to do in a classroom to promote inclusivity involve bonding with your students by sharing some fun, personal anecdotes about yourself. Ask each student to share something that will help other classmates get to know them. There are many variations of this exercise, but the primary purpose is to show that the classroom is a safe space to be open and authentic.

Through the wonders of technology, there are few limits to the ways that teachers can be comprehensive. Students have shown higher class averages concerning focus and attentiveness when a lesson is taught using gamified visual lessons. Another great way to engage students and promote inclusivity is by inviting a guest speaker who appeals to your students. This might be a sports player or local celebrity, or even a virtual guest who appears remotely on-screen.

When there is an opportunity to explore or celebrate heritage days, take the time to go deeper. Ask about topics that are not part of the curriculum but are in the public lexicon or currently trending in the news. Call on students to suggest answers, encouraging everyone to try their best shot. Regardless of the guesses, praise anyone who contributes. 

This article was originally published at https://stephenpatterson.co/

    Stephen Patterson, Educator at Orangefield

    Educational administrator Stephen Patterson has built a thriving career in the field of education over 20 years in Orangefield. His work in the Texas educational system has been long and fulfilling, and he has developed into a knowledgeable and capable leader. His first foray into education was as a middle school teacher with the West Cove, and later Beaumont, school systems. His work was rewarding, and he moved on to pursue a more leadership-focused role. He attended Stephen F. Austin State University in order to pursue a doctorate in educational leadership, and he taught as an adjunct while he attended. His first role post-doctorate was with the Orangefield Independent School system, where he began as an assistant principal. He progressed through leadership roles to his most recently attained role as the superintendent. As a leader and educator, Stephen has developed a powerful and thriving base of knowledge, which cements him as a pillar of the community.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Panitanphoto/ Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    Understanding and Owning Our Privilege

    by Mike Robbins
    Community//

    “Inclusive learning environments” With Penny Bauder & Janet Wolfe

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    Community//

    “Actions speak louder than words” With Mary Davis and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.