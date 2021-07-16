Clark Lagemann of Avidon Health: “Reduce stigma by offering resources”

Reduce stigma by offering resources: We have made sure to offer solutions that are supportive and effective for employees in need of help. Asking for help is often stigmatized. Most employees don’t say, “Hey, I’m depressed,” or “I have a problem with addiction.” People are vulnerable and it rarely comes up in work conversations. We have an approach that offers employees access to the company’s virtual solutions that enable people anywhere to seek care when they need to and allows them to do so without stigma. It can be extremely efficacious and help improve people’s lives.

As a part of my series about the “5 Ways That Businesses Can Help Promote The Mental Wellness Of Their Employees” I had the pleasure of interviewing Clark Lagemann.

Clark Lagemann is a seasoned entrepreneur and innovator on a mission to change lives by fixing the biggest problems in healthcare.

Currently, as co-CEO of Avidon Health, he leads a team of behavior change experts who are passionate about providing health strategies that empower people to make positive life changes. Avidon’s proprietary digital health platform, Engagement RxTM, is an innovative, white-label coaching solution that helps drive behavior change for diverse populations at scale.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

When I graduated college, I wasn’t sure where I was headed — a typical average student trying to find my way in the “real world.” I enjoyed meeting new people and helping them solve problems, but I didn’t want a traditional “9-to-5.” The result: sales. I quickly realized that my true passion was in helping people, so I found my way into healthcare by helping physicians empower patients through life-improving pharmaceuticals. From there I went into medical device sales, still wanting to continue to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

As a medical device rep, I got to be right there in the operating rooms with the surgeons. I remember very clearly sitting in an operating room at a prominent New York City hospital. I was wearing the scrubs and mask — before everyone had to wear masks — and we’re doing this surgical procedure on a gentleman. I just thought, “If he only took care of himself, ate healthier, and was more active, he wouldn’t be in this position.” I wanted to do something about it. It triggered this emotion that I didn’t just want to help people, I wanted to truly change lives. I didn’t realize at the time, but that single thought in the operating room sparked a newfound passion that continues to fuel me to this day.

It took a year to find the courage to make the jump, but I eventually had the wherewithal and the confidence to step away from a paying job to become a founder of a startup. It was difficult to make that leap across the chasm, but it has been immensely fulfilling to see the sort of impact my team and I could have on so many lives.

Many years, and multiple companies later, I am the Co-CEO of Avidon Health, where we provide organizations with white-label coaching solutions to drive adherence and outcomes for their diverse populations at scale. We focus on hard-to-break habits by creating lasting behavior change using science-backed methods.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

A friend of mine invited me to dinner with some acquaintances who wanted to discuss a business idea. During our conversation, it quickly became apparent that we were all aligned on the biggest problems plaguing the healthcare industry, and that we wanted to do something about it. Those conversations led to some great ideas, which ultimately developed into a new company that would, many years later, rebrand to become Avidon Health.

The interesting aspect of this story is the power of saying yes. You have to say yes and you have to be open. You have to be willing to experience new things. And when you do all of these things, you tend to have opportunities that are created for you, or you create them for yourself. It’s like creating your own luck. It doesn’t happen when you’re sitting in your house, watching TV. I say yes to a lot more things these days…you never know where it can lead.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

I lead a company while also having a two-and-a-half-year-old and an infant. Needless to say, I know a little bit about burnout. Also, it’s even easier to get burned out right now with today’s work-from-home structure. It’s important to segment work time from family time, but that’s where most people stop. I also try to set aside “me time”. I always will dedicate the time that I want to do things for me, that I enjoy, that make me feel good, and that help to develop me personally and professionally. As a result, I’ve competed in triathlons and the Ironman which comprises a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride and a marathon 26.22-mile run. It is a little wild, but I did them because it was just something I wanted to do for myself. And that’s one thing that I think is incredibly important to avoid burnout — prioritize and schedule time for yourself.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

It’s simple. Empower and invest in your team. But more than that, it’s about listening to your team. What I think is great may not be what my team thinks is great. One analogy is, “what makes sense in a boardroom doesn’t always make sense on a factory floor.” So I want to encourage my team to create their own experiences and encourage them to give back to their communities. We do that by enabling them with financial support but also flexibility during business hours. So during our work week, we enable our employees to spend time on a variety of different initiatives that are important to them. For example, they’ve come together and created an engagement committee for our company, completely organically. It wasn’t me saying, “here’s what we’re going to do…” It’s a team of individuals that wanted to make this place awesome — and they do make it awesome. We have really cool events throughout the year, and it came from them. And that’s an important aspect of our work culture, the ownership of who is doing it and why it’s happening.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

There is a quote I’ve had on my desk since my first job when I was that aimless graduate trying to find my way. It is attributed to Babe Ruth and says, “It’s hard to beat the person that never gives up.” I used to have that on my desk as a salesperson. I’d be the first one in the office and the last one to leave because I wanted to win. I wanted to win in a big way. Now, I take that same enthusiasm and I want to win by improving the lives and health of people through our solutions. I want to win by encouraging the best workplace for my team. I want to win by making sure that my family and my community are prosperous and are doing well. That mindset for me has allowed me to push through the most difficult situations.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. In recent years many companies have begun offering mental health programs for their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, we would love to hear about five steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees mental wellness. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Reduce meeting fatigue: One of the things that we’ve done or we try to do is to minimize virtual meeting fatigue. Now, we start our meetings five minutes after the hour and we’ll try to end the meeting 15 minutes before the hour. That really makes a difference for the team. They feel it, they get a chance to get a glass of water, stand up and stretch, run through the bathroom, and so on. Encourage mental health days: We have PTO for all employees company-wide and encourage them to use it before a certain time. For example, we’ll say by the end of this month, we want you to use a day to give back to yourself. People enjoy it which is awesome, and they share some great stories about hiking and other things they got to do for themselves. Observe inclusive and diverse holidays: We have a diverse workforce which we’re very proud of, and we try to think openly about what holidays we are acknowledging and how they encourage awareness about diversity in the workplace. We want to represent and acknowledge that people are unique and have that represented with the time that we spend outside of the workplace as well. Encourage personal development: At Avidon Health we encourage employees to sharpen their skills. They attend virtual, mental health “first-aid” workshops and we encourage our team members to take continuing education around topics that matter a lot to them. And then as they learn, they implement these skills across the rest of our staff. Reduce stigma by offering resources: We have made sure to offer solutions that are supportive and effective for employees in need of help. Asking for help is often stigmatized. Most employees don’t say, “Hey, I’m depressed,” or “I have a problem with addiction.” People are vulnerable and it rarely comes up in work conversations. We have an approach that offers employees access to the company’s virtual solutions that enable people anywhere to seek care when they need to and allows them to do so without stigma. It can be extremely efficacious and help improve people’s lives. And honestly, I don’t even know when it’s happening. Which is a good thing. It’s confidential and HIPAA compliant. We just make it available to them. But we do hear really good feedback from people that do want to share their successes. If it helps them feel better about themselves, then we’ve done a great job and that’s very important to us.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

One simple strategy is to get a pulse of your employees’ feedback. At Avidon Health, we hold monthly all-hands calls. Before the all-hands, we share an anonymous feedback submission form. Employees can ask or share anything with me, and they ask difficult questions, which is great. They put me on the hot seat. It’s a vehicle for them to share feelings that they have, and an opportunity to implement new ideas. Some ideas we have implemented are bringing in third parties to do diversity and inclusion training and mental health PTO days. We’ve also done some fun events for the team to acknowledge and appreciate each other. When we onboard a new employee, we assign them to a buddy — someone who is on their team, who has been there a while. They have dedicated one-on-one time together where they can share stories. This gives them an additional resource rather than having to go to their manager all the time, so they can ask questions without feeling embarrassed.

From your experience or research, what are different steps that each of us as individuals, as a community and as a society, can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling stressed, depressed, anxious and having other mental health issues ? Can you explain?

The first step is you need to be educated and informed. For our team, we encourage them to be trained, to identify red flags so they can address them more quickly. Step two is asking questions, like asking how other people are doing. And step three is being approachable and willing to help.

However, I realize that not everyone is equipped to do that or offer that kind of help. And that goes back to why we started Avidon Health — to be able to put solutions in people’s own hands. If you’re feeling that you have a problem, how do you take action at that time? We don’t want people to wait until the next day, because the next day turns into the next week, which turns into the next month. And then they’ve suffered for many months because no one helped them take action. That’s why we are on a mission to help make healthy changes approachable, easy and accessible.

Habits can play a huge role in mental wellness. What are the best strategies you would suggest to develop good healthy habits for optimal mental wellness that can replace any poor habits?

People attempt to go from zero to 100mph and they lose sight of the crawl, walk, run approach. Everyone wants to run. I want to run, but I need to go and tie my shoes. I need to warm up. I need to stretch. We believe that small, sustainable steps equal big results.

People think they’re going to break bad habits and change unhealthy behaviors by doing something big, but transformational change happens over time. It’s not an overnight experience. You don’t just wake up the next day and say, “All the past habits I had — I’m not going to do that. I’m going to do this instead.” No, it takes time to implement that.

For example, I recall a woman who had signed up for some wellness programs. There was a lot available to her: an app, health assessments, health coaching, courses and more, but she didn’t know where to start. Then my colleague asked her, “What do you do in the morning?” and she says, “I’m drinking three cups of coffee with four scoops of sugar in it.” He told her instead to do one less cup of coffee and one less scoop of sugar. And just like that, she had her first small victory. She felt proud of herself. She started seeing results. And that ultimately cascaded into healthier habits and behaviors.

Do you use any meditation, breathing or mind-calming practices that promote your mental wellbeing? We’d love to hear about all of them. How have they impacted your own life?

As I mentioned previously, I think it’s important to carve out “me time”. I turn off my phone, turn off electronics and do some deep breathing. In Avidon Health’s sleep course, I remember the instructor recommending turning off electronics two hours before bedtime to relax your body and help to turn off certain triggers.

For me, it’s also important to put away electronics during family time. Family time is dedicated to my family — not dedicated to email. Email will never stop, and I will never get to the bottom of my inbox, so putting my phone away and staying offline helps me focus on what’s important at the moment. Being present is something I try to focus on.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins is an inspirational story that had an impact on me. David Goggins was just an average Joe, and he went on this incredible journey to become a Navy SEAL and endurance athlete. He set multiple world records and he says you need to stand out and be extraordinary and that to achieve incredible things, you have to suffer, and it’s the suffering that leads to real growth. It’s something I think about as well that it’s okay if you’re getting out of your comfort zone. For me, when I did my first triathlon, it was a small swim, maybe a five-mile bike ride, and a three-mile run. And I felt like a world-class athlete. And then I decided to do an Ironman Triathlon. It took me eight months of training to get there but I did it. I was on the starting line at 7:00 am and 16 hours and 45 minutes later I ran across the finish line. Fifteen minutes before the time limit.

But why I share that is after I went through the experience, I realized that my limitations were completely self-imposed. The book inspires you to challenge yourself and be a person that does something extraordinary

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There is a lot of perceived stigma associated with self-care and asking for help. People may want support or treatment, but they feel shame. Whether it’s about their weight, their mental health, or an unhealthy habit. There is a lot of stigmas and people find themselves embarrassed, ashamed, depressed, and then they don’t seek out care, making the issues all the more difficult to address. If I could spark a movement, I’d want the world to collectively say “we’re not perfect, but we can be better. And it’s okay to ask for help.”

Everyone needs help from other people. I want a world where people can ask for help without shame or stigma. That’s why I do what I do, so that call can be answered with “We hear you. We’re here for you. Let’s work together to make a meaningful change in your life.”

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

They can reach out to me on LinkedIn or learn more about my company at AvidonHealth.com

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!