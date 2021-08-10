Clare Varga of WGSN: “Embrace difference ”

Embrace difference — goes hand in hand with above but if we could stop benchmarking ourselves against others and prescribed beauty standards and embrace our own unique beauty, that would be wonderful.

As a part of our series about how technology will be changing the beauty industry over the next five years, I had the pleasure of interviewing Clare Varga, Head of Beauty at WGSN.

Clare marries an understanding of product design and innovative technology to create future visions for customers in manufacturing and retail. She is interested in how human behaviour influences the products and services people want to buy. With a background in performance sport and knowledge of colour psychology, health and wellness, Clare helps shape the future trends across WGSN. An engaging speaker, Clare has presented for global brands and industry events. As a media commentator, she is known for her long-range vision and perceptive trend naming. Clare loves sport, especially rugby and cricket. She also enjoys watercolour painting, DIY and chilling with her cats.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Well, my career path has been far from linear. Growing up I had two passions; fashion and sport and was lucky to start my career in a job that combined both. After I graduated from University, I joined Reebok UK as a Performance Sports Designer. I loved the problem-solving aspect of sports design and I think something magical happens when form and function perfectly combine. Sportswear design took me around the work and I worked on some very high profile projects. I went on to work with many other sports brands, before returning to Reebok as Creative Director. My next role took me into a new field. Throughout my design career, I used trend forecasters, WGSN and was in awe of the platform and their content. When a role as Head of Active appeared, despite having no forecasting experience, I knew it was my next step. As good as I was at design, I found I was a natural forecaster and enjoyed the writing and analytical aspect of future trends. So much so that 10 years later I’m still here…albeit in a new area again. After leading the Active team, I’m now in what I consider to be my ‘third career’ as Head of Beauty at WGSN and while that may seem lightyears away from where I started, every step has felt like a natural progression for me as I’ve added new skills and interests.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

From my sports design days, there are so many interesting stories and design highlights including designing for Venus Williams, measuring Shaquille O’Neal’s inside leg and ‘celebrating’ with the Welsh rugby team after the last ever match at Cardiff Arms Park.

However, I think the most interesting thing I’ve done in my career relates to the aforementioned move from sport to beauty at WGSN. During an awards dinner, I wrote a pitch on a serviette as to why my now boss, Jenni Middleton, should employ me on the new beauty team, outlining everything I would bring. It was an impulse action on my part but made me realise I wanted a new challenge. Most of my colleagues thought I was insane to walk away from a role and industry where I was well known and at my peak but it was very liberating and has been 100% the right choice. Getting the opportunity to test my forecast skills outside my comfort zone has been deeply rewarding, as has the new success that has come with it. I urge anyone who is faced with ‘serviette opportunity’ to go for it.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I was extremely shy and self-conscious when I was younger and that held me back when I started my career. Other people would present or talk through my ideas and it meant I often didn’t get credit for my design work, or worse for me, the ideas were badly explained or misunderstood. I knew I had to get past this and get confident at presenting and public speaking. At first, it was a baptism of fire — I just made myself do it and learnt by trial and error (there were many errors!) but I got good communicators to mentor me and attended courses on presenting, storytelling and even body language. Eventually I found a style that worked for me and I was able to give myself a higher profile, get my ideas off the ground and that’s when things started to happen. Now I enjoy speaking and presenting and while I still feel nervous, I’ve accepted it as part of my process and use that fear and energy to my advantage. I guess that’s my lesson.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I had a great mentor when I was at Reebok who nurtured my career, put me in front of the right people and pushed me hard. I would not have had my career without him. However, I’m going to have to call out my dad here. Despite being from a pretty grim industrial background, he encouraged my artistic talents from a very early age and would say ‘I don’t know how, but you’ll make money from this one day’. He never batted an eyelid when I said I wanted to be a fashion designer and fully supported me. He would also come out with these wise quotes that I still use to help me today. What I am most grateful for is that through my career he enabled and encouraged me to take risks. It was ok to fail. He’d simply say ‘Try it. If it doesn’t work out you can always come home.’ He still said it when I was a Creative Director in my thirties!

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” (pardon the pun) technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?

The pandemic has accelerated so many of the beauty tech trends we forecasted at WGSN and fast-tracked adoption by brands and consumers. From VR try-on and AI assistants to at-home beauty devices, beauty tech went from quirky nice-to-have to an absolute must-have. Consumers (of all ages) are now much more at ease and accepting of beauty technology and many of the behaviours adopted will be ‘sticky’ beyond the pandemic. The barriers between the digital and physical world have been eroded and people are enjoying the convenience and deeper connections it has allowed them to build with brands and businesses.

There is also a greater appetite for tech and innovation in beauty and consumers are increasingly ‘following the science’. As well as prioritising science-led brands and clinically proven products, there’s a newfound willingness to embrace efficient alternatives to resource-heavy ingredients, including lab-grown or bio-identical ingredients engineered to replace under threat plants or animal-derived materials.

This new acceptance and understanding of tech will see consumers become more involved in product design and development. The one-size-fits approach simply doesn’t resonate and going forward, customised products and services will be in demand. There is some truly exciting innovation in custom-blend skincare subscriptions and brands powered by AI and skincare databases that allows them to create over 300,000 unique personalised formula combinations.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

That’s a great question. When we’re calling out innovations or trends on WGSN, we always present the ‘pros and cons’, especially around sustainability topics. There is very rarely one perfect solution or product, always a positive and a negative. It’s very much the Law of Unintended Consequences.

In terms of the negatives for beauty technology, obviously the amount of personal data — including biometric data — businesses hold about us is a concern and can be open to misuse. People are only just starting to understand the data economy and the value of their own data. It’s easy to see a future where our health and lifestyle data could impact our choice of services for example.

Digital and social media platforms can be a huge power for good and social change, but are also having a negative impact on self-image and confidence, especially in younger people. Trying to conform to ‘beauty ideals’ that are often not even real (thank you filter culture!) is affecting mental health. The legislation now in place to curb enhanced imagery is a positive step but the industry needs to educate and present more real and diverse representations of beauty.

Tik Tok ’beauty hacks’ can get a bit Black Mirror at times! Sunscreen contouring, Gorilla Glue hairspray and DIY micro-needling are all stupidly dangerous but spread due to their popularity of the platform. Thank god for the debunking experts of #dermtok who put people straight.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?

Digital Fragrance — I’m a little obsessed with Digital Fragrance and the innovations in the scent space in general. New digital diffusion methods are enabling consumers to scent their online landscape or create scent zones within homes to define spaces. Ultimately, digital scent technology will allow people to test perfumes via their phones or devices in the comfort of their own homes.

Bio-identical Ingredients — Lab-grown Bio-identical Ingredients are also something we’re watching closely on WGSN beauty. Driven by concerns about zoonotic diseases and the impact of animal agriculture on the climate crisis, lab-grown bio-identical ingredients are finally being embraced as safe and resource-efficient alternatives. Sandalwood is a great example of a scarce, often used beauty ingredient that’s being replaced by a bio-identical alternative.

Grown-to-order — I’ve already touched on made-to-order and this is really important if the beauty industry is to address its sustainability problem and reduce overproduction and excessive waste. One aspect that is interesting though and takes made-to-order a step further is grown-to-order. Eco-ethical brand Haeckels is pioneering this with its under-eye masks made from 100% compostable seaweed and grown over three weeks. It’s an extreme form of pre-order but I think we’ll see much more of this approach in the future

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Diversity — There is still a long way to go in terms of diversity and inclusion in the beauty industry. Extending foundation colour ranges or using non-white females in imagery isn’t enough. There needs to be more diversity throughout beauty businesses in terms of ethnicity, gender, age and ability and with a wider range of people in the key products leadership and product development roles.

Sustainability & Transparency — greenwashing is still rife in beauty with brands and businesses ‘boosting’ their sustainability credentials. There’s still very little to no transparency in supply chains, ingredients, manufacturing and increasingly post-consumer waste. I’d like to see more transparency on all business practices and more application of blockchain technology to track and hold businesses accountable.

Appropriation- cultural appropriation across beauty is rife, Brands have long been culturally mining for beauty ingredients, tools and wellness therapies without supporting or acknowledging the countries, cultures and communities they borrow from. Gua Sha tools are a great example of this. Going forward, I would like to see the industry be more supportive and celebratory of cultures, acknowledging and respecting the roots of rituals, ingredients and products, working in partnerships and educating their consumers.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share 5 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Stop striving for beauty perfection — it’s impossible and it doesn’t exist. Besides, perfect is boring and who wants to be boring?

Embrace difference — goes hand in hand with above but if we could stop benchmarking ourselves against others and prescribed beauty standards and embrace our own unique beauty, that would be wonderful.

Ageing is a privilege — this has never been more true. Beauty is not youth and ageing is not bad. We all need to stop fighting aging and celebrating the beauty of it.

Give your pet a massage with a facial tool — this is my favourite beauty trend of the moment. People are using facial tools and rollers to give their pets a facial or massage, and calming themselves in the process. My cat Stan loves it. If you don’t have a pet, just watching clips on social media will give you a glow.

Red Lipstick — when in doubt, apply red lipstick. There is not an outfit it can’t elevate or a mood it can’t improve. A power lip is my ultimate beauty boost tip for everyone.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The Refillution. This is a shift we named on WGSN and even based a beauty persona on. The Refillution addresses overconsumption and waste from beauty products and it sees the 3Rs progress beyond in-store refill and reuse programmes bringing refill to the front door. We’re already seeing this happening as part of the ‘buy local’ shift, with affordable subscriptions and ‘milkman style’ delivery services bringing sustainable refill to the front door. It’s perfect for larger body care items, shampoos, body washes etc, empties can be left outside to be collected and swapped, or filled up at mobile bike filling stations.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Has to be one of my dad’s wise sayings. “You catch more flies with honey than you do with vinegar”. This is a lesson I have tried to apply throughout my life and my career and it means that it is much easier to achieve what you want or need by being polite rather than by being rude and a bully. It’s a great mantra and in my experience, much better for your wellbeing. It also works.

